Elko claims series, Spartans earn win

ELKO — As was the case with softball, the first two games of the three-game baseball series went to the Elko Indians.

Spring Creek erupted offensively in the series finale for its lone win of the set.

On Friday, Elko claimed the opener with a 5-3 victory — following up with a 15-12 victory in the first half of Saturday’s twin bill.

In the series finale, the scores of the doubleheader were nearly swapped — at the Spartans went to the high side by a final score of 15-11.

Game One

The Indians went to the front with a two-run home half of the second inning, each team plating a run in the fourth.

Spring Creek tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but Elko ultimately sealed its win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth — opening the series with a 5-3 victory.

Elko sophomore Preston Chamberlin was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored — junior teammate Craig Slater finishing 2-for-3 and scoring once.

Freshman Toren Duke hit 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run, and senior Kason Lesbo also batted 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored one of his own.

For Spring Creek, junior Riley Smith went 2-for-4 and scored a run — senior Connor Clarke hitting 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

Junior Ayden Harp was 1-for-2 with a two-run double, and junior David Hutchison also closed 1-for-2.

The hits for the Spartans were rounded out with a 1-for-3 day at the by sophomore Logan Lopez.

For the Indians, senior Trae Still batted 1-for-2 with an RBI — sophomore Cael Sellers going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Junior Alex Salaz hit 1-for-4 and drove in a run, closing out the knocks for Elko.

On the hill, Chamberlin got the start for Elko — allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks across five innings — leaving with a no-decision.

Junior Alex Luna earned the win, tossing two scoreless frames in relief — giving up one hit and walking one.

Sophomore Slayde Jones also went five frame in his start, giving up three runs — two earned — on six hits with six Ks versus three free passes for a no-decision.

Harp was handed the loss, giving up two runs on five hits in the sixth inning.

SPRING CREEK 000 120 0 3 7 2

ELKO 020 102 X 5 (11) 2

Game Two

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Indians built a big lead — going up 14-5 and 15-6 — but had to hang on after a six-run seventh for the Spartans for a 15-12 victory.

Elko began the game well, scoring three runs in each of the first, second and third innings — allowing two runs in the second and another in the third.

The Spartans trimmed the deficit with a two-run fourth, but the Indians rolled off five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

After each team tacked on a run in the sixth, Spring Creek nearly made the Indians bat in the home half — scoring six runs in the away half of the seventh but falling three runs shy.

The Indians claimed the series with a 15-12 victory.

Still had an electric game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double and a line-drive homer over the wall in straightaway-center field — driving in a game-high four runs and scoring three times.

Senior Blaze Jones hit 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored, Duke finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Smith smacked the ball for Spring Creek, hitting 3-for-4 with a double, a team-high three RBI and a pair of runs.

Senior Blake Taylor closed 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs of his own.

For the Indians, Chamberlin hit 2-for-5, scored three runs and drove in one — Sellers going 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

Clarke also batted 2-for-5 for the Spartans, driving in two runs and scoring once.

Elko’s hits were closed out by senior Spenser Jones (1-for-3), Salaz (1-for-4 with an RBI and a run) and Lesbo (1-for-5 with two runs and an RBI).

For Spring Creek, sophomore PJ Zubiria hit 1-for-2 and scored twice — Lopez batting 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Spartans’ knocks were rounded out by Harp (1-for-4 with a double and two runs) and Hutchison (1-for-4 with a run scored).

Without hits, senior Ian Russell drove in a run and scored once — senior Garrison Bylund scoring a run as well.

Elko’s offense was capped with a run by Slater, who did not notch a hit.

In his start, Salaz went two innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on three hits with three walks and a strikeout.

In relief, sophomore Gabe Correa allowed five runs — three earned — on five hits with one K and a free pass over 3-1/3 innings.

Luna allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits with a punchout and a walk in one frame.

Bylund took the loss for the Spartans, giving up nine runs — six earned — on 11 hits with two Ks and a walk in three innings.

In three innings of relief, Hutchison allowed six runs — just one earned on Still’s homer — on five hits with three strikeouts and no free passes.

SPRING CREEK — 021 201 6 — (12)(11)7

ELKO — 333 051 X — (15)(16)3

Game Three

Elko’s pitchers ran out of gas and the Indians fell short of arms — due largely to playing Wednesday in a meaningless game on the road at Burley (Idaho) — and Spring Creek put the ball in play often and with conviction in the driving winds and kept the outfielders busy.

The Spartans plated a run in the first inning and another in the second, but the Indians rolled up four runs in the bottom half.

However, Spring Creek opened a 14-4 lead with an 12-run burst — crossing five runs in each of the third and four frames and a run apiece in the top of the fifth and sixth frames.

Elko added three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Spartans put up another score in the top of the seventh — scoring at least one run in every inning.

In the home half of the seventh, the Indians made things interesting — plating four runs — but fell four runs short in a 15-11 loss for Spring Creek’s lone win of the series.

In defeat, Chamberlin hit 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and scored once for the Indians.

Russell hit 3-for-4 with a double, scored three runs and drove in two for the Spartans — Zubiria going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs.

Clarke closed 2-for-4 and cranked a homer to the opposite way to right-center, scoring three times and driving in himself — Harp finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs.

The multiple-hit efforts for the Spring Creek were capped with matching 2-for-5 performances by Smith and Bylund.

Bylund led the Spartans with three RBI and scored twice, Smith driving in one and scoring a run of his own.

For the Indians, Slated hit 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run and Correa went 2-for-3 with two runs and drove in another — Blaze Jones batting 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Still finished 2-for-4 and scored once, and Lesbo hit 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run.

The knocks for Elko were rounded out by Salaz, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

For Spring Creek, Lopez was 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run — senior Kade Luzier hitting 1-for-4 with an RBI double and Taylor going 1-for-4 with a run scored.

On the mound, Luzier got the win — allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout across five frames.

In relief, Harp gave up six runs — four earned — on five hits over 1-1/3.

Sophomore Caleb Culp earned the save, allowing one hit and walking one in a scoreless 2/3 of a frame.

Duke took the loss for the Indians, allowing seven runs — five earned — on nine hits with six Ks and no free passes over three innings.

Lesbo gave up five runs on four hits with three walks and a punchout in an inning, and Blaze Jones allowed three runs on three hits with three free passes and two strikeouts over two frames.

Still finished up for Elko, tossing a clean seventh — fanning one batter.

SPRING CREEK — 115 511 1 — (15)(16)2

ELKO — 040 003 4 — (11)(15)1

Up Next

The Spartans (8-9 overall, 2-4 in league) will host Lowry (6-10 overall, 3-3 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the three-game set with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Indians (6-14 overall, 3-3 in league) will travel and face the Greenwave (8-5 overall, 4-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, capping the series with an 11 a.m. Saturday twin bill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.