Elko's Julian Gonzalez, left, sets for a penalty kick during the second half Saturday against South Tahoe, at Adobe Middle School. Gonzalez tied the game 2-2 with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute and lifted the Indians to a 3-2 victory with his second PK goal of the contest in the 74th minute for their fourth straight win.
Elko's Julian Gonzales sinks one of his two second-half penalty kicks Saturday against South Tahoe, at Adobe Middle School. His second PK in the 74th minute lifted the Indians to a 3-2 victory after trailing 2-0 at the break.
With an injury to senior Natu Meles eight minutes into the second half, Gonzalez filled in with another clutch kick.
He stroked his second penalty kick of the contest, netting the game-changing, go-ahead score in the 74th minute.
Defensively, the Indians held on for the final-six minutes — erasing a two-goal halftime deficit with a three-goal second half.
Elko improved to 7-4-3 overall and 5-3-3 on the season with a 3-2 victory, dropping No. 2 South Tahoe to 9-5 overall and 8-3 in the Division 3A North.
“That was a game we played with heart, due to the importance of the game,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “Natu (Meles) came out of the game and never came back, so they boys proved they can play as a team and get good results when the individual talent is not there.”
Up Next
The Indians will look to extend their four-game winning streak on the road, facing the Lakers (7-6-1 overall, 6-4-1 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, in North Tahoe.
Elko will close the trip with a noon Saturday kick versus the Wolverines (5-8-1 overall, 5-5-1 in league) at Truckee.
