ELKO — Following a slow start to the season, the Elko boys soccer team is rolling.

Facing a shorthanded South Tahoe squad on Saturday, the Indians needed a come-from-behind effort for their fourth-consecutive win.

The Vikings broke out quickly and scored two goals in the first half, holding Elko scoreless for 50 minutes.

The Indians started down the comeback trail 10 minutes into the second half.

On a direct kick from the right wing and outside the 18-yard box, senior Gustavo Cortez’s boot crossed to the opposite side — finding a home in the upper-left corner of the frame.

In the 62nd minute, senior Julian Gonzalez was fouled inside the box and was awarded a penalty kick — cashing the PK for the game-knotting goal.

All tied up 2-2.

Déjà vu.

With six minutes remaining, Cortez dribbled through two defenders — the third knocking him to the ground inside the box.

With an injury to senior Natu Meles eight minutes into the second half, Gonzalez filled in with another clutch kick.

He stroked his second penalty kick of the contest, netting the game-changing, go-ahead score in the 74th minute.

Defensively, the Indians held on for the final-six minutes — erasing a two-goal halftime deficit with a three-goal second half.

Elko improved to 7-4-3 overall and 5-3-3 on the season with a 3-2 victory, dropping No. 2 South Tahoe to 9-5 overall and 8-3 in the Division 3A North.

“That was a game we played with heart, due to the importance of the game,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “Natu (Meles) came out of the game and never came back, so they boys proved they can play as a team and get good results when the individual talent is not there.”

Up Next

The Indians will look to extend their four-game winning streak on the road, facing the Lakers (7-6-1 overall, 6-4-1 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, in North Tahoe.

Elko will close the trip with a noon Saturday kick versus the Wolverines (5-8-1 overall, 5-5-1 in league) at Truckee.

