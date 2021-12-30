Elko County sports: 2021 year in review

ELKO — The glass is definitely half-full.

Despite a lengthy absence of sports — not only locally, but also at the regional and national levels — athletics made a resurgence in 2021, giving kids, parents, coaches, local fans and fellow students something to get behind and rally around once again.

Hardships

However, it’s hard not to feel for those who were stripped of their chances to shine during the 2020-21 winter seasons.

The NIAA (Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association) — under the directives of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak — voted to cancel high school sports for both boys and girls basketball and wrestling.

Nevada was just one of two states — Hawaii later following suit — that did not have basketball seasons, and was one of only three states, along with Connecticut and Vermont, to cancel wrestling.

Spring Creek’s wrestling team — winner of four-consecutive 3A state titles — missed out on its drive for five.

The Elko boys basketball team — after losing two straight Division 3A state championships on walk-off threes in overtime — lost what was likely its best chance to claim the crown.

Return to play

On Feb. 17, 2021, Gov. Sisolak announced high school sports regulated by the NIAA could return to practices and games for the 2020 fall season in the spring, nearly a year after they were halted because of COVID-19.

At the time when the fall season was slated to begin the third week of August in 2020, Nevada’s cumulative positivity rate was 10.6% and 7.7% in Elko County.

As of Feb. 19, 2021, the state’s positivity rate was 10.7% and Elko County’s was at 14%.

Although fall sports — football, boys soccer, girls soccer, volleyball, cross country and girls golf — returned to play in the spring, the NIAA did not conduct state tournaments.

The decision remained for spring sports as well; no postseason tourneys or meets held for baseball, softball, track and field or boys golf.

Collegiate Signings

In his first season at Ave Maria University — an NAIA program — Elko’s Eric Klekas, a Class of 2017 graduate, earned a 1st-Team All-Conference selection on the hardwood.

He lit up the Sun Conference for 17.9 points per game and shot 44.6% from three-point range.

Even before actually running for the Lady Spartans, Spring Creek’s Emma Campbell took her next steps — signing to compete at the collegiate level for the College of Idaho in both cross country and track and field.

Spring Creek’s athletes continued to make plans beyond high school, soccer player Mollie Spillman signing her letter of intent with Southwest Oregon Community College.

Wells’ Xavier Mercado also made the decision to continue his athletic career beyond the confines of gridiron with the Leopards, electing to play football for Lewis-Clark Valley College.

Elko softball player Lexi Schweer decided to continue her career and signed with Feather River College.

On the football field, Elko’s Kaiden Cervantes penned his national letter of intent to play at the next level with Greenville University.

Spring Creek’s Kylee Dimick — the school record holder in the high jump — took her talents at the collegiate level by signing with Idaho State University.

The Spartans, despite not having a season — courtesy of a plethora of individual state titles and four-consecutive state titles and five straight regional championships — sent a number of grapplers to the collegiate mats.

Chase Milligan signed with the University of Mary, Q Boyd committed to North Idaho College and Bear Browne singed with Dickinson State University.

Spring Creek’s Lydia Binger signed her national letter of intent to compete in both women’s soccer and track and field for Butte College.

Once foes, now teammates — Elko’s Zeth Kinterknecht joined Browne by signing to wrestle for Dickinson State University.

Always brothers, teammates once again — Elko’s Sean Klekas joined older brother Eric at Ave Maria University.

Elko’s Lincoln Ratliff elected to play baseball for the Chukars of Treasure Valley Community College.

For football, Elko’s Brig Johnson wound up at Augsburg University.

Elko’s Avery Bowers will also attend Augsburg University and play softball for the Lady Auggies.

Spring Creek’s Payge Walz signed her national letter of intent to run track and field — both indoor and outdoor — at Weber State University.

Fall season in spring

Several local programs wasted little time to perform at high levels when play resumed.

On the pitch, the Elko boys soccer team posted a perfect record of 11-0 in the Division 3A North-East — winning the league championship with a 2-1 victory over Lowry in overtime — and the Spring Creek girls soccer team also claimed the 3A North-East title with a 1-0 victory over Fallon, closing the abbreviated season with a 9-1-1 record against league opponents.

Spring Creek’s cross country teams — both the girls and the boys — notched regional championships as a team, and the Lady Spartans gained a regional title individually by Kendra Lusk.

Without a state tournament, the Lady Spartans were not granted the chance to chase their fourth-straight state championship but managed to seal their fifth-consecutive 3A North crown — the boys not granted the opportunity to defend their 2019 state title.

Elko’s Isaiah Dahl won the regional boys cross country run.

Elko golfer Gabby Bement closed her brilliant career with five wins in five tournaments and locked down the League MVP.

Spring Creek’s Jordan Maher and Holland Miller were each selected as 1st-Team All-League golfers.

The Lady Spartans picked up another 3A North-East league championship with a volleyball title — posting a 9-2 record against league foes — sweeping No. 2 Elko in the conference final.

Elko’s Cooper Jones — following his first sophomore season at Utah State University — lifted the Blue squad to 53-46 victory in the Aggies’ spring football game — capping a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown as time expired — and led the ground attack with 94 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Travel soccer teams fared well also, with the Elko FC U12 boys winning the Reno Players Spring Cup and the Elko Indar Futbol Club U19 girls capturing the Portneuf Valley Soccer Club Spring Classic title.

For local football, Elko’s Cervantes was tabbed a 1st-Team All-League running back — as was Boyd for the Spartans.

Calvin Burden earned a 1st-Team All-League selection on the offensive line, Spring Creek gaining multiple 1st-Team honors up front from Ethan Hanson and William Tournahu.

Defensively, Elko’s Shawn Sessions and Spring Creek’s Tristen Thomsen were 1st-Team All-League selections on the line.

Ratliff garnered a 1st-Team All-League choice at safety, and Spring Creek’s Zach Simms was selected a 1st-Team All-League linebacker — despite playing in only one game.

On special team, Spring Creek’s Kyler Lulay was selected as the 1st-Team All-League punter.

For 1A-2A golf, the Lady Leopards — the 2018 and 2019 state champions — won the 1A-2A North-East regional title but were not granted the chance to defend their consecutive state trophies.

Spring season

The Spring Creek track and field teams — both the girls and the boys — nailed down the 3A North regional championships but were not given the chance to compete for state titles.

Individually, Walz captured three titles — claiming first in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 100-meter hurdles.

Earlier in the season, she broke a pair of school records at the BYU Invitational — finishing the 100 hurdles in 14.87 seconds and dashing the 200 meters in 25.76 seconds.

Kendra Lusk also notched three regional firsts, winning 800 meters, the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters.

Lydia Binger won the 300-meter hurdles.

Dimick sailed above everyone and won the high jump, and Hayden Youngblood notched the farthest span in the triple jump.

As a unit, the Lady Spartans — Campbell, Brianna Perchetti, Grace Florence and Lusk — won the regional title in the 4x800-meter relay.

Spring Creek’s 4x400 team — Aubrey Dawson, Florence, Macey Reed and Binger —captured the regional race as well.

For the boys, Dylan Dunn took regional firsts in two events — the triple jump and the long jump — and Kayden Boyle notched the top spot in the high jump.

Joshua Lore ran and jumped to first in the 300-meter hurdles.

At the 1A-2A level, Wells’ Haylee Sethman won the East regional titles in the 400 meters, the 400 meters and the high jump.

Owyhee’s Kaitlyn Teller tossed her way to double championships in the discus and the shot put.

The Lady Leopards gained other regional champions as Carolina Johnson took first in the 3200 meters, and Alaina Escamilla ranked first in the pole vault.

Wells’ relay teams took first in the 4x400 and the 4x800.

On the boys side, Jackpot’s Hector Ontiveros claimed three regional titles as the champion of the 800 meters, the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters.

Owyhee’s Sequoia Roubideaux won multiple championships with firsts in the discus and the triple jump, and teammate Desmond Hanchor won the 300 hurdles.

Wells crowned two regional champs, with Grant Kington winning the shot put and Morgan Johnson topping the pole vault.

The Jaguars won the regional championship in the 4x100 relay, while the Braves took the regional crown in the 4x400.

Back to golf, Spring Creek’s Kevin Thompson split the Division 3A North-East MVP with Fernley’s Isaac O’Neill — Elko’s Kaden Konakis earning a 1st-Team All-League selection.

For high school rodeo, Lamoille’s Syerra Silva won two state championships in the barrel racing and the pole bending.

Spring Creek’s Charlie Wright earned the state championship in the bareback riding, and Kayden Henderson was the state champion in the saddle bronc riding.

At the junior high rodeo level, Wells’ Eyer Morrison went bananas — winning five state championships in the saddle-bronc riding, the bull riding, the boys goat tying, the bareback riding and the All-Around Cowboy.

Jiggs’ Ella Roderick won the pole bending and won the Rookie Cowgirl award.

Audrey Wright — Charlie’s younger sister — added another state championship to the family trophy case in the girls breakaway roping.

Spring Creek’s Larissa Mauer — competing in track and field for the College of Idaho — won three Cascade Conference titles in the 3000-meter steeplechase, the 5000 meters and the 10000 meters, earning Athlete of the Meet at the Cascade Conference Championships.

She was once again an NAIA All-American in the steeplechase, ranking third for the second time in as many meets — a span of three years due to the cancelation of the 2020 national championships due to COVID-19.

Summer

The Elko Indar Futbol Club dominated the Wild West Shootout, winning three age groups — the U10, U12 and U14 team titles.

Wells’ Mackenzie competed in the Girl’s High School Golf National Invitational, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

At the College National Finals Rodeo, Elko County was represented by Austin Iveson and Garrett Brown in the team roping, Whitney Slack in the goat tying — all competing for Treasure Valley Community College — and Alyssa Boyd in the breakaway roping for Utah State University.

Spring Creek’s Trenton Jones and Fallon’s Casey Felton won the BFI Reno 12.5 Desert Showdown and pocketed $25,000 apiece.

In the same roping, the Steele brothers — Lamoille’s Chad and Alamo’s Tony — captured third place and won the short-go, each earning $14,000 for their efforts.

The Steele’s also won 12.5 roping of the California Shootouts — a World Series of Team Roping qualifier — in Fallon, and took home and additional $6,025 per man.

Jaylen Eldridge — the son of Elko native and Nampa, Idaho, resident Marlow Eldridge — won the BFI Reno Hooey Jr Open on June 20, heeling for Cash Duty — each winning $5,500 in the average and also won the first round for another $1,000 per man.

Marlow Eldridge ranked fifth in the 12.5 Desert Showdown.

Heeling for Nampa’s Brad Carpenter, the team took home $16,000 — raking in $8,000 apiece.

Lamoille’s Jason Jones placed fourth in the average and took third in the short-round of the Desert Showdown with Jordan Valley, Oregon partner Richard Eiguren — each earning $5,500.

After dominating the Nevada Junior High School Rodeo Association, Morrison set his sights a little higher and claimed the bull riding average title at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, in Des Moines, Iowa, where he also placed 10th in the average of the goat tying and 13th in the average of the bareback riding.

Lamoille’s Emmett Silva ranked fifth in the nation in the tie-down roping and knocked down another top-10 finish with a ninth-place performance in the goat tying.

Silva and Audrey Wright ranked 12th in the nation in the ribbon roping.

Elko’s Coy Jones also qualified for the short-go of the NJHFR in the bareback riding and covered all three steers, finishing 16th in the nation.

At the Silver State Stampede, Palisade’s Hanes Holman — heeling for partner Blake Teixeira — won the team roping with a time of 5.0 seconds, each earning $2,605.

Elko’s Tony Barrington tied for first in the bareback riding with an 80-point score and won $2,723 and was awarded the Nevada Top Gun, given a hand-engraved Henry Golden Boy .22-caliber rifle for being the highest-earning contestant from the Silver State at the Stampede.

At the National High School Finals Rodeo, Wylee Mitchell — the granddaughter of Waddie Mitchell — placed sixth in the average of the barrel racing.

Fall season

The Spring Creek cross country teams pulled off another clean sweep of the 3A state championships — the girls claiming their fourth-consecutive state title and six straight regional trophies and the boys defending their state and regional crowns for the second time in a row.

On the boys side, Joel Herman and Liam Hamilton nailed down 1st-Team All-State runs.

Kiely Munson and Perchetti each turned in 1st-Team All-State races for the girls.

For boys soccer, Elko won the Division 3A North-East league title with a 9-0-1 record and advanced to both the regional championship and the state tournament for the fifth time in program history.

Nico Avila was named the League MVP — also earning a 1st-Team All-State selection in the midfield — Alonso Lujan earned the Coach of the Year award and Miguel Abarca was a 1st-Team All-State defender.

On the gridiron, the Elko football team won the Division 3A North-East league title and went 5-0 against conference competition, advancing to the 3A state semifinal — Luke Sellers earning the Coach of the Year award.

In total, the Indians finished with six All-State selections — five 1st-Teamers and a 2nd-Teamer.

Eli Finlayson shared the League MVP Award and earned a 1st-Team All-State choice at running back, Andoni Fesenmaier was the Defensive Player of the Year for the league and a 1st-Team All-State linebacker, Cael Sellers earned a 1st-Team All-State spot on the defensive side of the ball as a safety, Braedon Swaffield earned a 1st-Team All-State choice on the defensive line and Cohen Chapin was a 1st-Team All-State offensive lineman.

Blaze Jones was a 2nd-Team All-State selection at linebacker.

As for girls soccer, Spring Creek also defended its regional title — also going 9-0-1 in conference play.

Shyann Lamb garnered the League MVP and gained a 1st-Team All-State selection in the midfield, and Kami Crowe was the Coach of the Year.

Elko’s Peyton Jacaway joined Lamb with a 1st-Team All-State selection in the midfield as well.

Both West Wendover and Wells qualified for the 2A state golf tournament — the Lady Wolverines finishing third and the Lady Leopards raking fourth — and Kayla Jones tied for seventh place individually, earning a 1st-Team All-State selection.

In the 3A, Elko’s Julianna Lozano-Jimenez qualified for state as an individual and placed 19th.

For the 1A-2A in cross country, Wells’ Gonzalo Roque and Jimena Roque-Luna, Owyhee’s Santino Thomas and Taylor Blossom and West Wendover’s Martha Pantelakis all qualified for the state meet as individuals.

For 1A volleyball, Owyhee qualified for the 1A state tournament as the regional runner-up.

In 3A volleyball, Spring Creek’s Rylee Keim earned a 1st-Team All-State selection as an outside hitter.

At the collegiate level, Mauer, running cross country for the College of Idaho, was the Lady Yotes’ third finisher at the NAIA Championships and placed 47th overall — her fourth-straight time that she finished in the Top-75.

The two-time cross country All-American became just the third Lady Coyote to record four Top-75 finishes at nationals.

Jon Jund, a Spring Creek Class of 2017 graduate — playing football for the University of Montana Western — was named the Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned the conference’s nomination for the NAIA Player of the Year and also received an honorable mention for the NAIA All-American selections.

He tied the Montana Western single-season record with 33 touchdown passes and led the Frontier Conference in completions (192), passing yards (2,594), yards per game (259.4) and pass efficiency (149.5).

Spring Creek’s Dakota Larson, a Class of 2018 graduate, a wide receiver for Northern State University — set the program’s career record with 25 touchdown receptions in three seasons.

Midway through Utah State’s football season, Jones not only played — he became a starter on the Aggies’ punt-return team.

The Aggies claimed the Mountain West Conference championship with a commanding 46-13 victory over No. 19 ranked San Diego State and downed Pac-12 opponent Oregon State by a final score of 24-13 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Spring Creek Class of 2018 graduate Jake Oliphant was a 2nd-Team All-NSIC selection for Northern State University and entered the transfer portal, signing with the University of North Dakota with two years of eligibility remaining.

On the soccer field, Binger earned a 1st-Team All-Conference selection for Butte College as a right-outside midfielder in the California Community College Athletic Association.

As for rodeo, Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge qualified for his eighth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in a nine-year span and placed on five of 10 steers — making $49,625 ($10,000 of which was for qualifying) — and finished 11th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world year-end world standings with $131,408.50 in earnings.

At the World Series of Team Roping Finale, several local talents put money in their wallets.

The Steeles won $5,250 apiece in the consolation average of the 12.5, with Chad Steele adding another $3,000 to his cause while roping with Johnny Callahan in the 11.5.

In the 9.5 roping, Harlan Bellander – heading for Tristan Wright — won $7,000.

Spring Creek’s Ross Wines and Wes Leavitt claimed $2,250 apiece in the same roping from the consolation average.

From the consolation average of the 11.5 finale, Spring Creek native Dustin Hintz won $3,250 with partner Joel Wenger.

Spring Creek’s Wayne Rowley — heeling for Diego Suarez — knocked down $3,250 in the consolation of the 10.5 roping.

Looking both back and forward

Congratulations to everyone who achieved successes in a trying and sometimes frustrating 2020 — apologies to anyone who was not mentioned in the article — and best wishes for health, happiness and triumphant feats for all in the 2021 calendar year and beyond.

Happy New Year!

