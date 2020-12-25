Elko County Sports: Year in Review

Due to more added money, the fact that rodeos all over the country have been canceled due to COVID-19 and a field like never before at the Stampede — records came and records fell.

Altogether — strung across three performances and two portions of slack — the three-day Stampede welcomed a total of 624 Wrangler National Finals qualifications and 51 world titles across the most-talented entrants ever seen in Elko.

For the first time, the Stampede was broadcast nationally and across the world through The Cowboy Channel.

SCHS Class of 2019 graduate and University of Nevada athlete George Skivington qualified for the Boston Marathon with a win in the Nevada Marathon.

As for high school rodeo, Jiggs’ Riley Roderick won the state title in the tie-down roping, Charlie Wright — son of J.M. Capriola Co. owners John and Susan Wright — locked down the state championship in the bareback riding and Spring Creek’s Brock Feyder took home the state title in the boys cutting.

At the National High School Finals Rodeo, which was picked up by the Lazy E Arena, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, Lamoille’s Syerra Silva was named the All-Around Rookie Cowgirl.