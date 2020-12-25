Elko County Sports: Year in Review

ELKO — The glass is half full.
Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, all of sports cancelations and the future questions hovering around athletic events, there was still plenty to celebrate and be thankful for from 2020.
Before the pandemic hit the United States, Spring Creek’s wrestling team made sure it continued its dominance.
A week after capturing their fifth-consecutive 3A North regional title, the Spartans nailed down their fourth straight state championship — also notching individual state crowns by Jeff Guthrie and Beau Chacon.
Spring Creek then-senior Hailey Watson — despite having her season stopped early because of COVID — got her collegiate signing out of the way early, thankfully, electing to play softball for Centre College, in Danville, Kentucky.
The West Wendover Wolverines boys basketball team reached the Division 2A state championship but was pitted against a team that it had lost to all-three times prior in the season — twice in the regular season and once again in the 2A North regional title game — but the Wolverines had a short-term memory.
West Wendover overcame a halftime deficit against No. 1 Incline, but the Wolverines owned the second half and pulled away for a 61-54 victory and the elusive state title.
Elko’s boys basketball team — the North No. 2 seed — dusted South No. 1 Del Sol in the 3A state semifinal by a final score of 73-65 and set up a rematch of the 2019 state championship, a game which the Indians lost on a buzzer-beating three by Fallon’s Elijah Jackson in overtime.
Déjà vu.
Same team, same game, another overtime — same kid, same shot, same spot on the floor, same result.
With the game tied at 42-all, Jackson once again dribbled to the left wing of the arc and elevated for the heart-breaking dagger.
The shot was all net, and Fallon took down Elko for the second-consecutive year on a walk-off triple.
Despite the anguish, Elko then-sophomore Michael Klekas was named the Division 3A North MVP and a 1st-Team All-State selection — the second of his career — averaging a double-double and leading the league with 24.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Over the summit, Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick made a clean sweep of the basketball MVPS awards for the 3A North in the local area — named the 3A North girls MVP — earning a 1st-Team All-State honor of her own.
She led the league in scoring at 14.7 points per game and ranked second in rebounding with 9.6 boards per contest.
Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge placed second in The American and won $27,250.
EHS then-senior Dariahn Primeaux, who started but could not finish her final year of softball, signed to play soccer for Stephens College, in Columbia, Missouri.
Continuing the trend of playing beyond the high school level, Elko’s Rolando Acosta signed his national letter of intent to play football with Feather River College, in Quincy, California.
Back to the hardwood, Spring Creek’s Elizabeth Canning elected to hoop for Missouri Valley College.
After playing a year of football at powerhouse Butte College, in Oroville, California, Elko’s Cooper Jones took the next step and signed with Utah State University, in Logan.
Jones later earned a spot on the travel roster and a starting position, playing special teams for the Aggies.
More gridiron.
Spring Creek’s Jeff Guthrie, after winning his second state wrestling championship, decided to play football beyond high school and signed with the College of Idaho, in Caldwell.
Guthrie and West Wendover’s Jesus Gonzalez were each recognized as Top-10 Student-Athletes by the NIAA.
The Spartans gained another college athlete when then-senior Noah Rice earned a place in the men’s soccer program at Walla Walla University, in College Place, Washington.
Staying on the pitch, Elko’s Natu Meles — a 1st-Team All-State selection at forward — signed his letter of intent to boot goals for Lake Tahoe Community College after finishing third in the 3A North with 20 goals and fourth in the league in scoring with 43 points.
A Spring Creek High School Class of 2018 graduate has made waves since her time competing for the Spartans.
At the College of Idaho, Larissa Mauer knocked down her third All-American honor — one in each sport: cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
She capped the trifecta with at the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, College of Idaho qualifying for the final and ranking eighth in the nation with a time of 12:15.6 on March 7, 2020, in Brookings, South Dakota.
Have Patience.
After serving as a relief pitcher for numerous years, Spring Creek’s Patience Swafford committed to Northland College, in Ashland, Wisconsin.
While many sports shut down in the spring and early summer, several rodeos were planned and completed without a hitch, beginning with the 10th annual Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo.
The Elko Youth Rodeo was also conducted, as was the Wells Jr Rodeo and several jackpot ropings and ranch rodeo events.
However, the rodeo that brought the best-ever seen talent to Elko County was the Silver State Stampede.
Due to more added money, the fact that rodeos all over the country have been canceled due to COVID-19 and a field like never before at the Stampede — records came and records fell.
Altogether — strung across three performances and two portions of slack — the three-day Stampede welcomed a total of 624 Wrangler National Finals qualifications and 51 world titles across the most-talented entrants ever seen in Elko.
For the first time, the Stampede was broadcast nationally and across the world through The Cowboy Channel.
SCHS Class of 2019 graduate and University of Nevada athlete George Skivington qualified for the Boston Marathon with a win in the Nevada Marathon.
As for high school rodeo, Jiggs’ Riley Roderick won the state title in the tie-down roping, Charlie Wright — son of J.M. Capriola Co. owners John and Susan Wright — locked down the state championship in the bareback riding and Spring Creek’s Brock Feyder took home the state title in the boys cutting.
At the National High School Finals Rodeo, which was picked up by the Lazy E Arena, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, Lamoille’s Syerra Silva was named the All-Around Rookie Cowgirl.
Pioche’s Wylee Mitchell — the granddaughter of famed cowboy poet Waddie Mitchell — placed third in the nation at the high school finals in the barrel racing.
Despite the cancelation of the horse races and the large crowds of the Elko County Fair, the Elko NoFair was a success.
Stock horse classes were conducted, as were the team brandings, team ropings, a muley roping, a livestock show and a livestock sale.
The Gold Rush Challenge — produced by Benavides Bucking Bulls — gave fans a glimpse of PBR-like action with a turn-back arena and stands in the main arena.
After taking a break from hoops during her freshman year of college, EHS Class of 2018 graduate Alexi Elquist walked on and made the women’s basketball team for the University of Nevada.
SCHS senior Harrison Walund already has his short-term future planned out, choosing to run cross country for Montana Tech, in Butte.
On the local lanes, Spring Creek’s Kenny Nelson bowled the second perfect 300 of his career on Sept. 28, 2020, at Telescope Lanes, his first perfect coming five years ago, tallying a 300 on April 11, 2015, at High Sierra Lanes, in Reno.
Despite possessing no varsity experience, Spring Creek senior Gabe Lowe made a unique signing, committing to play baseball for York College, in Nebraska.
Elko senior Earnest Gregory signed his letter of intent to play football for Jordt University, in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Fellow EHS senior Emery Lesbo has elected to play softball at the next level for Skagit Valley College, in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Spring Creek’s Paul Cleary — who turned a hobby into a competitive addiction — transitioned from an amateur long-drive golfer into a professional.
From Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, 2020, Cleary competed in the Xtreme Long Drive Championship, at the Bryan Park Driving Range, in Greensboro, North Carolina, making the seminal.
At the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Eldridge placed on six of steers — winning Round 1 with a time of 3.9 seconds — and ranked fifth in the average.
At Arlington, Texas, he racked up $98,564.09 in earnings.
He finished sixth in the year-end standings with $$148,648.85 in earnings.
EHS senior Mariah Johnston — who is still waiting to play her final year of volleyball — signed her national letter of intent to play for Edmonds College, in Lynnwood, Washington.
As with Johnston, Spring Creek senior Kendra Lusk has not competed since her junior year to sports cancelations and coronavirus restrictions, but the committed to run cross country, indoor track and outdoor track for Montana State University.
Three Spring Creek youth football players — Colin Banning, Austyn Chapman and Ethan Nelson — earned roster positions on Team Utah and competed at the Football University National Championships, in Naples, Florida.
From the youth levels to high school, many athletes, parents and programs managed to safely carry out and complete successful travel-ball seasons — taking place out of the state — across a wide array of sports: basketball, baseball, softball and soccer to name a few.
Congratulations to the afore-mentioned, those who achieved success in any sporting events during a trying year of athletics and coronavirus, doing so while facing a multitude of questions for the upcoming year.
Job well done in 2020, best wishes, good luck and have a happy, prosperous and healthy 2021.