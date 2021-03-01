Elko cross country depleted in numbers

The Indians may be without now-junior Philip Neff as well, coming off a sophomore season in which he took 23rd at state with a time of 18:52.

“They live in Ruby Valley and haven’t been coming to town for just one day of school,” Kohntopp said. “I was counting on him to run, but I’m not sure if they will or not.”

Elko will also be without now-junior Keian Lostra, who elected to sit the season out.

As a sophomore, he finished 34th at state with a time of 19:21.

Then-freshman Tyler Fadenrecht crossed the line 43rd at state in 19:49, but his family moved to Utah.

“Our numbers are low, but the kids we have are working hard,” Kohntopp said. “Some of the ones who sat out didn’t want to run in the winter.”

Kohntopp expects junior Kevin Tanner to contribute greatly once he’s healthy, also noting the potential of junior Gavin Nicola and sophomores Danny Robles and Owen Moore.

Freshman Braylon Baggett could step in and find himself as one of the better runners on the team in fairly-short order.

“He’s pretty promising, a fast kid. And he has a heart for running,” Kohntopp said.

Girls

