Elko cross country depleted in numbers

ELKO — The Elko cross country teams will open their seasons on the road Tuesday, in Fallon, competing against the host school and the Spring Creek Spartans — doing so with low numbers.
“When everyone is there, we only have 15 kids,” said Elko coach Hilary Kohntopp. “Most days, we consistently have 12 or 13.”
Boys
In 2019, Elko was paced by its boys team — which finished second in the state.
The Indians (42) were narrowly bested by Spring Creek (46) for the 3A state championship.
Elko was led by graduated Duncan Monroe, who finished fifth overall with a time of 17:52 and followed immediately by then-sophomore Isaiah Dahl in 18:56 for sixth place.
However, Dahl is not running cross country this season — as is the case with several contributors.
Brining back just two seniors on the boys side, Jimmy Murphy should prove to be one of the Indians’ top runners after placing 13th at state as a junior with a time of 18:21.
“Jimmy started a little late. He was helping (Chris) Klekas with basketball and working, but he’s catching up,” said Kohntopp.
Elko’s other senior is Noah Hasse, who ranked 19th at state during his junior campaign — crossing the finish line in 18:44.
The Indians may be without now-junior Philip Neff as well, coming off a sophomore season in which he took 23rd at state with a time of 18:52.
“They live in Ruby Valley and haven’t been coming to town for just one day of school,” Kohntopp said. “I was counting on him to run, but I’m not sure if they will or not.”
Elko will also be without now-junior Keian Lostra, who elected to sit the season out.
As a sophomore, he finished 34th at state with a time of 19:21.
Then-freshman Tyler Fadenrecht crossed the line 43rd at state in 19:49, but his family moved to Utah.
“Our numbers are low, but the kids we have are working hard,” Kohntopp said. “Some of the ones who sat out didn’t want to run in the winter.”
Kohntopp expects junior Kevin Tanner to contribute greatly once he’s healthy, also noting the potential of junior Gavin Nicola and sophomores Danny Robles and Owen Moore.
Freshman Braylon Baggett could step in and find himself as one of the better runners on the team in fairly-short order.
“He’s pretty promising, a fast kid. And he has a heart for running,” Kohntopp said.
Girls
During the 2019 season, the Lady Indians did not qualify for state as a team — finishing fifth in the 3A North regional meet.
However, Elko sent three girls to state individually.
Unfortunately, none of the state qualifiers will run for the Lady Indians in the 2020-21 season.
Now-senior Xandry de Arrieta has chosen not to run this year, her dad, Drew, saying that she “is just working and getting ready for college.”
As a junior, de Arrieta posted a top-10 run of 21:42 for ninth at state.
Also a senior, Loulou Neff — the older sister of Philip — placed 24th at state as a junior with a time of 22:44 but does not appear that she will compete.
And, now-junior Jersey Tsosie — after a 30th-place run at state as a sophomore in 23:51 — moved to Alamo during the basketball season last year.
Sophomore Alysia Carr has not reported to workouts. She competed at regionals as a freshman and finished 29th in the 3A North with a time of 23:48.
Marissa Valdez graduated after finishing 35th at regionals in 24:45, followed in 36th by graduated Karrisa Sena-Fadenrecht.
“We have four returners for the girls, two seniors,” Kohntopp said.
The returning 12th-graders are Briana Cortez and Sydnee Rizo.
Elko returns just one member from its regional squad, sophomore Chantal Cruz — who finished 37th with a time of 25:24.
Kohntopp said the only junior on the roster is Karen Nicola, and she welcomes two freshmen — Tandi Ratliff and Reese Hatch.
Strengths
“This is a time for them to get out and run, and they support each other very well,” Kohntopp said. “They are very encouraging and have a good bond. The boys are competitive and push each other to be faster. They had a team dinner (Monday) so that was nice of them to coordinate that.”
Challenges
“It’s been a crazy year. Maintaining a schedule will be hard, and everything happened so late,” she said. “We’ll just try to keep everyone healthy. We don’t have a lot of diversity in our meets, only running against two other teams.”
Schedule
Elko will open the season at 2 p.m. Tuesday, in Fallon, and host one if its two home meets at 3:30 p.m. March 9, at Adobe Middle School.
