Elko Daily Sports: Impacts of COVID-19

ELKO — While everyone and every aspect of life has been changed drastically by the impacts of the coronavirus, I feel that no beat was hit harder than local sports and — also to a great extent, schools — but despite changes and restrictions, mining, business, crime and courts still managed to continue in altered fashions.

Ironically, on Friday the 13th — in March — an email sent by the Elko County School District Superintendent informed people that all high school sports (and in-person schooling) were to be shut down, effective March 16.

Most local high schools only competed for two weekends during their respective spring seasons, some managing an abbreviated one-week league slate.

However, even in light of the recent return to schools for grammar and intermediate students, no high school sports have been played since March.

Through travel ball — most needing to find competitions out of state — some youth and 18U programs were able to play in surrounding areas.

Even Little League was canceled in late April, as was its regional tournaments and the Little League World Series — the first time in 75 years the LLWS was not played.