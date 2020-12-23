Elko Daily Sports: Impacts of COVID-19

ELKO — While everyone and every aspect of life has been changed drastically by the impacts of the coronavirus, I feel that no beat was hit harder than local sports and — also to a great extent, schools — but despite changes and restrictions, mining, business, crime and courts still managed to continue in altered fashions.
Ironically, on Friday the 13th — in March — an email sent by the Elko County School District Superintendent informed people that all high school sports (and in-person schooling) were to be shut down, effective March 16.
Most local high schools only competed for two weekends during their respective spring seasons, some managing an abbreviated one-week league slate.
However, even in light of the recent return to schools for grammar and intermediate students, no high school sports have been played since March.
Through travel ball — most needing to find competitions out of state — some youth and 18U programs were able to play in surrounding areas.
Even Little League was canceled in late April, as was its regional tournaments and the Little League World Series — the first time in 75 years the LLWS was not played.
On July 23, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced its changes for the 2020-2021 seasons — which pushed back all prep fall sports until after a shortened, delayed winter season — also stating that no state tournaments were planned at all.
The decision effectively left a near sixth-month gap between the announcement and the first date high schools were supposed to be eligible to play a competitive contest.
The NIAA’s plan was for winter’s practices to begin on Jan. 2 — the first contests to be played on Jan. 15, 2021 — the season with no hardware to play for scheduled to end on Feb. 20.
On July 27, just four days after Nevada’s decision to delay and push back its return to play, I was informed by National Federation of State High School Associations Executive Director Karissa Niehoff that — at the time — 27 states intended to move forward with no changes to their fall-sports programs and 24 states planned on modifying their calendars.
As she announced the NFHS’s return-to-play programs, I informed Dr. Niehoff of Nevada’s decision to suspend all sports and asked her what people, organizations and entities collaborated to reach such a judgment.
The first words out of her mouth were “the governors’ offices.”
The NFHS total of 51 states includes Washington, D.C.
As of late July, Nevada was one of just six states that did not plan to play fall football — joining California, Washington state, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington, D.C. — each of which have Democratic governors.
Dr. Niehoff also stated in a study that was completed by May, Dr. Tim McGuine — a University of Wisconsin researcher who serves on the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee — said about 65% of Wisconsin student-athletes had already reported anxiety symptoms due to COVID-19 closures.
Due to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 034 — which he announced on Oct. 2 and took effect on Oct. 3 — the possibility of winter sports took a direct hit when basketball was placed in the “high-contact” or high-risk-of-transmission category.
Football and wrestling were already in the high-risk division for sports, but with only two sports taking place during the winter season — basketball and wrestling — the hopeful start date of Jan. 2 for practice and Jan. 15 for contests seemed more and more unlikely.
In addition, on Dec. 1, the Clark County School District’s athletics and activities office decided that its member schools — with the exception of Moapa Valley High School — will not participate in winter-season sports.
Clark County’s member schools generally play boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, and wrestling.
To date, basketball and wrestling are still on the governor’s “no-play list.”
Due to Clark County’s decision, the NIAA stated in its notes from its Dec. 8-9 meeting that “the likelihood of participation in NIAA sports for the winter season is unlikely.”
Personally, I — never in my wildest dreams — thought it would be, at the bare minimum, 10 months and a day before high schools would be potentially eligible to play a competitive game (March 14, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021).
Unfortunately, due to recent COVID numbers — the worst the state has seen since the start of the pandemic — winter sports seem highly doubtful and the rollout of “fall” sports during the spring don’t seem probable either.
It looks like “fall” should have taken place in the fall.
At least — then — a season could have been completed before the virus numbers got bad.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have really only been a couple things that rang true throughout — that the virus would hammer old people the hardest, and that a second wave was coming.
Well, the elderly have been hit worse than the rest of the population, and the second wave isn’t just coming, it’s here; so why did everyone wait so long to return to school and attempt to play sports after the numbers reached lethal levels?
GALLERY: 2020 Spring Sports(tncms-asset)bee6ba3a-67f8-11ea-a63d-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)ca6ef596-67d7-11ea-a8c6-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)77327e34-67b9-11ea-bbf6-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)b0ee39e6-6350-11ea-b4e3-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)