Elko dominates second half against Huskies

ELKO — After a shaky first half, the game tied 15-15 at the break, the Elko boys basketball team dominated the action against Reno from the reset.

In their season opener, the Indians outscored the Huskies 37-19 in the second half and rolled to a 52-34 victory Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing out the first-day action of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic.

Elko jumped to a 4-0 lead on a pair of free throws by senior Andoni Fesenmaier and a finish from a steal by senior Michael Klekas.

But, Reno went on a 9-0 run with a three by Griffin McDonald, a deuce from Caleb Oster and a triple by Noah Hackbusch.

A trey from the wing by Elko senior Isaiah Dahl knifed the deficit to one, but Grayson Grinsell increased the lead to four with a shot from distance of his own.

Klekas splashed a pair from the charity stripe, the Indians trailing 11-9 after the first period.

The game was tied with two freebies by Fesenmaier, but Grinsell pushed Reno to the front with a tough, contested jumper.

Klekas gridlocked the scored at 13-all with a deuce, which was answered by a two from Jackson Higgins for the Huskies.

At the line, Klekas dropped both shots and sent the game to the locker room at 15-apiece.

What does a team do when shots don’t fall, passes are sloppy and nerves are high in the first game of the year?

Defense, then play more defense.

In the third quarter, the Indians — after an ugly first half — got in their stances, in the chest of the Huskies and in the passing lanes.

Elko’s D shut down Reno and, ultimately, got its own offense out of the funk.

Senior Kason Lesbo netted a three from the left corner on a pass by senior Dawson Dumas, and Klekas put four in a row on the board with two free throws and a baseline J.

Fesenmaier was fouled and sank both shots at the stripe, capping a 9-0 run.

Klekas swatted a layup but was called for a foul on a clean rejection, Nick Sankovich netting two both freebies.

On the other end, Dumas took control — hitting a trey, driving the lane for a left-handed layup and finding senior Trae Still for a bunny with a sweet dish.

Elko’s lead grew to double with a three from Klekas on the right wing from a Dumas feed, making the score 34-17.

Grinsell connected on a three plus the foul — completing a four-point play for the Huskies — but Dahl used a nice pump fake, side-step triple for a 37-21 advantage.

To start the fourth quarter, Klekas made back-to-back And 1s — converting the free throw on the second — before Grinsell was fouled and drained both freebies.

A corner triple by Michael Klekas opened a 45-23 lead, but Higgins finished a strong drive across the lane for Reno.

Dumas hit a free throw, Grinsell buried another three and Still followed a missed triple with a strong put-back.

Klekas got a friendly bounce off the dribble with a J from the right wing, but Kipper Warmbrodt scored a deuce for the Huskies in return.

Sophomore Luis Rodriguez dropped a pair from the free-throw line for Elko, but the Indians turned the ball over late with the bench on the floor — leading to steals and finishes for Harvey Smerdon and Gage Krakora.

But, following a slow start, the Indians found their stride and pulled away with a big second half — winning their season opener by a final score of 52-34 over Reno.

Klekas dropped a game-high 25 points and hit two 3a, while Grinsell led Reno with 14 points and four triples.

All of Dahl’s six points came on two shots from distance, Fesenmaier knocked down all six points on free throws and Dumas closed with six points and one dagger from deep.

For the Huskies, Hackbusch scored five points, Higgins finished with four, MacDonald cashed a three and the roster was closed with a deuce each for Smerdon, Krakora, Sankovich and Warmbrodt.

Elko’s offense was rounded off with four points by Still, a three from Lesbo and a pair of free throws by Rodriguez.

RENO — 11 — 4 — 6 — 13 — 34 Total

ELKO — 9 — 6 — 22 — 15 — 52 Total

Up Next

The Indians (1-0) will play their second game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Hunter (Utah) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.