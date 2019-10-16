TRUCKEE, California — Despite not winning a game on its recent road trip, progress was definitely made in the Elko boys soccer team’s second matchup when compared to its first game of the weekend.
The Indians were thumped Friday at North Tahoe by a final score of 6-1, following up with a 2-2 tie Saturday versus Truckee.
Versus North Tahoe
The first 30 minutes of Friday’s match provided a scoreless battle, North Tahoe breaking the stalemate in the 30th minute for a 1-0 lead.
Elko answered quickly, tying the contest in the 35th minute.
Senior Gustavo Cortez was fouled inside the 18-yard box, senior Natu Meles cashing the penalty kick.
All tied up 1-1 at the break, the second half was a different story.
Already without multiple and key players on the trip, an Elko defender was issued a red card in the 68th minute — leaving the Indians with a pretty bare cupboard on both sides of the ball.
“They (North Tahoe) played more of a counter attack and, with their speed, there was nothing we could do,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “Our team was weak on the top (on offense). Our defense was strong and disciplined but, sooner or later, had to collapse with not having any success on our attack.”
The Lakers tore off five-unanswered goals in the second half, breezing to a 6-1 blowout win.
Versus Truckee
As was the case Friday, Elko fell behind in Saturday’s game at Truckee.
The Wolverines scored in the 10th minute for a 1-0 lead, Elko tying the ballgame with a great play by Meles.
He dribbled through three defenders and dropped a pass back to sophomore Alex Medrano, who tapped the ball into the net.
However, Truckee took a 2-1 advantage in the 35th minute from an Elko miscue from a nice effort.
On a corner kick, an Elko player attempted to clear the ball out from the box and actually knocked it into the net for an own goal.
Midway through the second half, Elko evened the score for the second time.
Sophomore Freddy Cervantes nailed a long ball ahead to Meles, who beat the keeper in a one-on-one.
With the score at 2-2, the game was similar to the first meeting of the season — which also wound up 2-2 — on Aug. 31, at Adobe Middle School.
“We finished the game with the momentum, but we could not get the win. Our player of the game had to be freshman Hermon Meles, because he stepped up and played most of the game after we moved him up from JV,” Lujan said. “He helped us to keep Truckee on their toes with his control in the midfield and the thru balls that he was sending, trying to connect with his brother, Natu Meles.”
Up Next
If the playoffs began today, the Indians (5-4-4 in league, 19 points) would be one spot out — trailing the 20 points posted by both Truckee (6-5-2 in league) and Lowry (6-5-2 in league).
Elko will play on the road its next-two games, taking on North Valleys (7-5-1 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and closing with a noon Saturday kick against the No. 1 Railroaders (11-0-1 in league), in Sparks.
With five games remaining on the schedule, three of the Indians’ opponents are currently playoff teams as far as points are concerned.
