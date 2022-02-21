Elko ends 33-year drought — Indians win 1st state wrestling title since 1989

ELKO — Entering the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, Elko had not won a state title since 1989.

On Saturday, at Boulder City High School, the Indians — coming off their first regional championship since 1992 — ensured the drought would not go beyond 33 years, but not doing so without facing some fireworks.

Because, Spring Creek — which ranked third at regionals — was not ready to hand over its string of four-consecutive state championships.

Elko, which sent 14 wrestlers to state, had a few more bullets in the bag — the Spartans challenging mightily and finishing with twice as many individual champions but qualifying 10 for the big dance — the Indians clinging to margin of victory of just 2.5 points.

The Indians closed with 145 points, the Spartans finishing at the state runners-up with 142.5 points.

In total, Spring Creek crowned four state champions and Elko notched two state champs — six Elko County wrestlers earning individual state titles.

State Champions

Marco Romero

The string of local grapplers who took first place began with Elko sophomore Marco Romero, who went 3-0 with two wins by fall and another by major decision at 113 pounds.

In the quarterfinal, Romero pinned Pahrump Valley’s Tyler Heaney at 2:50 mark.

He advanced to the championship with a win by fall over Spring Creek freshman Joe Gillespie in 2:35 during the semifinal round.

With a major-decision victory over Boulder City’s Mick Raabe in the title match, Romero clutched his state title with a 9-1 domination.

Craig Slater

The Indians tallied their state championships in back-to-back fashion, junior Craig Slater posting a 3-0 record and a pair of pins in the 120-pound division.

He opened the tourney with a 52-second pin of Valley’s Angelo Thompson during the quarterfinal and needed just 26 seconds to pin Lowry’s Angel Huerta in the semifinal.

The championship match was a rematch of the 3A North title match — which Slater won 4-0 — and he booked another win over Spring Creek junior Jake Bradford by a shutout margin of 3-0.

Wesley Ricaporte

Spring Creek junior Wesley Ricaporte kept the string of local champions alive, claiming the 126-pound title with a 3-0 record and a win by fall with another by technical fall.

Ricaporte pinned Del Sol’s Fredrick Dickson at the 1:43 mark, and he earned a tech-fall victory with the score at 17-1 in the semifinal round over Virgin Valley’s Decker Lee.

In the championship — a rematch of Ricaporte’s 6-3 decision over Elko senior Blaze Jones — he posted a nearly-identical result, beating Jones with the score at 7-3.

Colton Browne

After three straight titles by local wrestlers at 113, 120 and 126 — Spring Creek junior Colton Browne started another streak, winning the title at 138 pounds and finishing 3-0 with two wins by fall.

Browne pinned Chaparral’s Semaj Grundy in 1:10 during the quarterfinal round, advancing to the title match with a win by fall at the 1:37 mark against South Tahoe’s Patrick Webster in the semifinal.

In the championship, he easily took out Pahrump Valley’s Brennen Benedict with the score at 10-3.

Terron Mogensen

At 145 pounds, senior Terron Mogensen posted a 3-0 record — notching a win by major decision.

He won his quarterfinal match by forfeit over Desert Oasis’ Isaiah Flasher and earned an 8-1 decision against Boulder City’s Josh Fotheringham in the semifinal.

For the championship, Mogensen rolled with a 13-2, major-decision victory over Pahrump Valley’s Coby Tillery.

Shawn Lortie

Spring Creek senior Shawn Lortie was dominant at 182 pounds, finishing 3-0 and posting each of his wins by pinfall.

He pinned Pahrump Valley’s Ethan Hutchinson at the 2:58 mark of the quarterfinal and beat Virgin Valley’s Jacob Dominguez by fall in just 41 seconds during the semifinal round.

The championship was a rematch of the 3A North regional final — which Lortie won by fall over Elko sophomore Eli Finlayson — and Lortie duplicated the result in shorter order, pinning Finlayson at the 2:38 mark and trimming the Indians’ advantage to 2.5 points in the team standings.

State Runners-Up

Three Elko wrestlers placed second in their respective weight classes, a pair of Spring Creek grapplers finishing as the runners-up in their divisions.

Jake Bradford

For the Spartans, Bradford went 2-1 with two wins by fall at 120 pounds.

He pinned Pahrump Valley’s Nate Schaaf in only 49 seconds during the quarterfinal and beat Virgin Valley’s Gavin Baird by fall in the semifinal round at the 1:26 mark.

In the title match, Bradford was shut out by Slater with the score at 3-0.

Blaze Jones

Jones notched a 2-1 record at 126 pounds, booking each of his wins with pins.

He beat Moapa Valley’s Carter Wagasky by fall at the 3:47 mark of the quarterfinal round and pinned Pahrump Valley’s in three minutes during the semifinal.

In the championship, Jones dropped a 7-3 decision to Ricaporte.

Cael Sellers

Elko sophomore Cael Sellers also went 2-1 and tallied a win by fall at 132 pounds.

He gutted out a 9-6 decision in the quarterfinal over Desert Oasis’ Ethan Alexander and then pinned Lowry’s Wade Mori in the semifinal — avenging a 9-8 loss in the regional tournament.

In the final, Sellers was pinned by Pahrump Valley’s Gunner Cortez at the 1:59 mark.

Keefer Campbell

At 170 pounds, Spring Creek senior Keefer Campbell closed with a 2-1 mark and a pair pins.

Campbell pinned Boulder City’s Cameron Henagir at the end of the first round in the quarterfinal, advancing to the title match with a win by fall against Moapa Valley’s Clay Whipple at the 2:48 mark of the semifinal.

In the championship, Campbell was beaten by fall in 3:23 by Virgin Valley’s Cutler Crandall — Elko clinching the team state title with the loss.

Eli Finlayson

In the 182-pound division, Finlayson closed with a 2-1 record and finished with both of his victories by fall.

He pinned Eldorado’s Immanuel Walden in 1:55 of the quarterfinal and needed 5:42 to pin Moapa Valley’s Gavyn Frederick in the semifinal round.

For the championship, Finlayson was pinned for the second time in two weeks by Lortie — losing by fall at the 2:38 mark.

Consolation Champions

Both Elko and Spring Creek gained one third-place finisher.

Joe Gillespie

Gillespie went 3-1 with three wins by fall at 113 pounds.

He began with a pin of Boulder City’s Logan Goode at the 3:29 mark in the quarterfinal but lost his semifinal match to Romero by fall in 2:35 during the semifinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Gillespie closed his first state tournament with consecutive victories — pinning South Tahoe’s Zach Briggs in 1:57 in the consolation semifinal and beating Lowry’s Marcas Ricci by fall at the 3:41 mark of the third-fourth match.

Elliot Leaman

Elko senior Elliot Leaman closed his career with a third-place finish at 138 pounds, going 3-1 with three wins by fall.

Leaman opened with a pin of Desert Oasis’ Dayton Costa at the 1:53 mark of the quarterfinal but dropped a 7-3 decision in the semifinal round to Benedict.

He bounced back with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket, pinning Virgin Valley’s Ruben Silveyra at the 4:45 mark of the consolation semi and beating Webster by fall in 1:59 during the third-fourth match.

Fourth-Place Finishers

The Indians did themselves a lot of good — despite losing a number of consolation finals — with a trio of fourth-place finishers.

Camden Jensen

At 106 pounds, sophomore Camden Jensen posted a 2-2 record with a win by major decision and another in sudden victory.

He opened with a 14-5, major-decision win over Desert Oasis’ Chance Mannino in the quarterfinal but was pinned by Lowry’s Coda Nichols in the semifinal round at the 5:41 mark.

In the consolation semi, Jensen earned a 5-3 decision over Heaney with a takedown in sudden victory — losing by fall in 5:56 against Eldorado’s Rigoberto Arana in the third-fourth match.

Christian Felix

At 160 pounds, fellow sophomore Christian Felix went 2-2 with a win fall.

He lost his first match by fall at the 5:44 mark of the quarterfinal to Virgin Valley’s Martin Jordan but rebounded with a pin in the consolation bracket against Chaparral’s Juan Medrano in 2:12, advancing to the consolation final with a forfeit by Valley’s Marcus McGruder.

In the third-fourth match, Jordan beat Felix for the second time — notching a 16-1, tech-fall victory.

Ayden Rodriguez

Elko junior Ayden Rodriguez notched a 2-2 record with a win by fall at 195 pounds.

Rodriguez lost his quarterfinal match by fall in 43 seconds to Boulder City’s Tyson Irby but tallied consecutive victories in return, earning a 7-5 decision over Sparks’ Jesse Chavez and avenging a pinfall loss in the regional tournament with a win by fall over Spring Creek sophomore Matt Loyd at the 1:59 mark of the consolation semifinal.

In the consolation championship, Rodriguez was defeated by fall in 3:43 by Chaparral’s Sergio Santiago.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

At 152 pounds, Elko senior Kaden Haase — the 3A North champion — posted a 1-2 record with a win by fall at 152 pounds.

Elko sophomore Andres Flores went 1-2 with a pin in the 170-pound division.

For Spring Creek, Loyd finished with a 1-2 mark and a win by decision in the 195-pound class.

Elko senior Noah Chacon closed 0-2 at 145 pounds, junior Lenny Dohl went 0-2 in the 220-pound division and junior Luke Bennett was 0-2 at 285 pounds.

For the Spartans, freshman Jaxson Taylor went 0-2 at 106 pounds and senior Anthony Ward finished 0-2 in the 152-pound division.

Well Done

Congratulations to Elko head coach Mitch Overlie and the Indians on their 3A state championship — stopping a 33-year drought — and to Marco Romero, Craig Slater, Wesley Ricaporte, Colton Brown, Terron Mogensen and Shawn Lortie for their individual state titles at the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

