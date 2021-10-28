Elko ends regular season with 3-1 win

FALLON — The Elko boys soccer — already guaranteed a first-round bye and a No. 1 seed — closed out the regular season with a 3-1 road win on Tuesday.

Playing at Fallon — without the services of seniors Freddy Cervantes and OC Orozco due to injury — Elko head coach Alonso Lujan inserted a lot of his bench players and got more of a battle from the Greenwave than he anticipated, despite the victory.

“I gave a lot of time to the guys who haven’t played many minutes this season,” he said. “Fallon’s defense was a lot more organized and fast than they were when we played them in Elko. They looked pretty and gave us a lot harder game than I expected.”

The Indians were held scoreless for all but 10 minutes of the first half, finally breaking through in the 30th minute.

“We have a few chances but not many to start the game,” Lujan said.

However, sophomore Nico Avila created a scoring opportunity with a ball in the middle of the 18-yard box and dropped a pass back to junior Langston Bonafide — who pushed in the first score of the contest.

But, the Greenwave fought fire with a little fire of their own.

Just five minutes removed from giving up a goal, Fallon tied the contest in the 35th — switching the field with a long ball.

The recipient of the pass was junior Yahir Ugalde, and the Greenwave’s most potent offensive players didn’t fail to capitalize — drilling his shot.

At halftime, the Indians found themselves in a 1-1 battle.

Defensively, Elko settled in and did not allow Fallon another goal.

But on offense, the Indians also struggled to book a go-ahead score — playing 25 minutes of scoreless soccer to start the second half.

In the 65th minute, Elko broke free with solid passing.

Sophomore Jonathan Jaimes, generally a defender, won possession of a ball on the left side and pushed the pace — sending a pass to fellow sophomore Leo Pulgar in the middle.

Pulgar then hit a thru ball to the left wing to senior Manny Cortes, who beat the keeper for a 2-1 lead.

The Indians essentially iced the game in the 73rd minute — tacking on an insurance goal — as a long ball from Avila was collected in space by Bonafide.

He worked behind the defenders and was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick.

On the PK, junior sweeper Miguel Abarca swapped sides of the field and knocked home his attempt.

In the end, Elko was challenged but passed the test with limited players — closing out the regular season with a 3-1 road win in Fallon.

Up Next

The Indians (9-0-1 in league) have earned the No. 1 seed of the Division 3A North-East and a first-round bye for the 3A North regional tournament.

Elko will play the winner of the West No. 2/East No. 3 matchup with a trip to state on the line, needing a victory at noon Friday, Nov. 5, in Winnemucca.

