ELKO – Entering the weekend’s slate of league contests, the Elko boys basketball team’s ability to reach 4-0 in the Division 3A North will be tested greatly.
The Indians rolled to a 2-0 mark in league play, blasting Fernley on Friday by a final score of 70-33 and following with a 61-24 victory Saturday against Sparks, each win coming by 37 points.
Tribe fans should not expect running clocks in either of the Indians’ next-two contests; victories of any point total should be the goal.
Elko will face unbeaten Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fallon
The Greenwave went 18-7 last season under first-year varsity coach Chelle Dalager, Fallon finishing with a 12-4 record in the 3A North and earning the No. 2 seed of the regional tournament before falling to No. 3 Spring Creek by a final score of 57-55 in the semifinal.
The vast improvement has continued in the 2018-2019 campaign.
Fallon has shot to a 7-0 record and a 3-0 mark in league play, scoring the basketball with ease and regularity.
The Greenwave get after people defensively, and they get out and run the floor – a number of their points coming on the break in transition.
Through seven games, Fallon has averaged 80 points per contest – far and away the best total in the league.
Fallon is led by junior all-state athlete Elijah Jackson’s 19.1 point per game, adding a well-rounded 3.9 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals.
The Greenwave have three players who are scoring in double figures, nearly adding a fourth.
Junior Thomas Steele scores 16.3 points and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per contest, also topping the roster with 3.7 takeaways.
Sharp-shooting senior Johnny Cooley leads Fallon with 19 3s and scores 15.7 points per game, dishing a team-best 3.6 assists in addition to 3.4 rebounds and three steals per contest.
The Greenwave gained another athlete, senior transfer David McFalls, from Yerington.
He is averaging near double digits at 9.1 points per game, adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals.
Senior post Hayden Strasdin mans the middle and provides experienced leadership for a team that his still relatively young.
Strasdin, standing at 6-foot-6, swats a team-best 1.4 shots per game while scoring 7.1 points, grabbing three rebounds and coming away with 2.6 steals.
Junior Brock Richardson comes off the bench and provides five points, two rebounds and two takeaways.
Elko will need large contributions from its Big-4 and complementary play from others.
The Indians have four players averaging double figures, led by 18 points per game from senior shooting guard Alex Klekas.
He rebounds well for a guard of his size – pulling down 5.4 rebounds – adding 2.8 assists with 1.6 steals.
Senior center Ronin Rowley has flourished with an expanded role, providing near double-double material of 16 points and eight rebounds, adding 1.8 takeaways.
The status of freshman forward Michael Klekas will remain a question mark as far is his effectiveness goes, suffering a dislocated pinky finger on his non-shooting hand in the Indians’ 70-33 win over Fernley.
He will try to play, Elko head coach Chris Klekas saying Michael is “OK but really sore.”
Prior to the injury, he was averaging close to a double-double, scoring 12.8 points and leading Elko with 9.5 rebounds, also making a team-best two steals per game.
Sophomore point guard Sean Klekas is scoring 10 points per contest, leading the team with 4.8 assists.
Past the Indians’ Big-4, Elko has yet to find a consistent-fifth option offensively – junior guard EJ Alvarez ranking fifth on the team in scoring at 2.6 points per game off the bench.
“Fallon really scores the ball, averaging 80 points is a lot. We’re going to have to play tough defense,” coach Klekas said. “We can’t get in a track meet with them. We have to slow the game down, defend and rebound. It’s a big game.”
The potential preview of the Division 3A North championship will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Indians will close the home stand versus Lowry (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, another game which could shape postseason seedings.
“Lowry has improved. They only lost a couple seniors and they weren’t their best players,” coach Klekas said. “They have a lot of size and experience and they are a lot better. I’m expecting two-tough games. Other than the Spring Creek game (Jan. 8), we are on the road the entire month of January, so it would be nice if we could win these games.”
