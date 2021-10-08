Elko, Fallon in battle of league unbeatens

ELKO — As each football team enters Saturday afternoon’s matchup with a zero in the loss column in the Division 3A North-East, something has to give.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, at Warrior Field, Elko will host Fallon — both squads off to a 1-0 start in league play.

The Greenwave are coming off a 28-14 victory over Spring Creek last week, while the Indians are fresh from a two-week layoff — missing last week’s game against Fernley due to COVID issues — Elko’s last game going down as a dominant effort in a 33-14 win over Lowry on Sept. 24, in Winnemucca.

Against the Spartans, Fallon was outgained in total yards by a tally of 286 to 249.

However, the Greenwave benefited greatly by huge second-half plays — trailing 7-6 at the break — riding an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown by sophomore Isiah Diaz and a 71-yard connection between senior quarterback Keaton Williams and junior wide receiver Steven Moon for the lone score of the fourth quarter.

In the ballgame, Williams finished 6-for-11 passing for 124 yards with a touchdown and one interception.

On the ground, sophomore running back Victor Sepulveda eclipsed the century mark with 105 yards on 15 carries — scoring a pair of touchdowns.