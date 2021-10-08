Elko, Fallon in battle of league unbeatens

ELKO — As each football team enters Saturday afternoon’s matchup with a zero in the loss column in the Division 3A North-East, something has to give.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, at Warrior Field, Elko will host Fallon — both squads off to a 1-0 start in league play.
The Greenwave are coming off a 28-14 victory over Spring Creek last week, while the Indians are fresh from a two-week layoff — missing last week’s game against Fernley due to COVID issues — Elko’s last game going down as a dominant effort in a 33-14 win over Lowry on Sept. 24, in Winnemucca.
Against the Spartans, Fallon was outgained in total yards by a tally of 286 to 249.
However, the Greenwave benefited greatly by huge second-half plays — trailing 7-6 at the break — riding an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown by sophomore Isiah Diaz and a 71-yard connection between senior quarterback Keaton Williams and junior wide receiver Steven Moon for the lone score of the fourth quarter.
In the ballgame, Williams finished 6-for-11 passing for 124 yards with a touchdown and one interception.
On the ground, sophomore running back Victor Sepulveda eclipsed the century mark with 105 yards on 15 carries — scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Defensively, senior Daniel Quezada led Fallon with nine tackles — senior Xavier Capton adding eight stops, including one for a loss and a sack.
Seniors Francisco Tapia and Daimon Anderson and junior Tristan Hill recorded seven tackles apiece, sophomore Roland Grondin tallies six stuffs and senior Jace Nelson chipped in five tackles.
On special teams, Moon added to his impact day — pairing his 71-yard TD grab with a pair of successful point-after attempts.
As for the Indians, they had all phases of its offense clicking against the Buckaroos.
Elko finished the game with 342 yards of total offense, 221 coming the ground.
Sophomore Eli Finlayson charged the attack with 135 yards on 19 touches, scoring two rushing touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen also had himself a game, competing 8-of-14 passes for 121 yards with three touchdowns against one pick.
With his legs, he carried 16 times for 82 yards — accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Indians’ total offense.
On the outside, junior tight end Ayden Whiting hauled in four catches for 39 yards and a pair of receiving TDs.
Sophomore Preston Chamberlin provided big plays, snagging two passes for 61 yards and a 42-yard TD.
The Indians not only made things happen on offense, they also put the clamps on the Bucks’ offense in a shutout effort in the second half.
Junior Mason Chacon led Elko with eight tackles and intercepted a pass, while the rest of his cohorts flew to the football with regularity and purpose.
Sophomores Christian Felix and Quentin Williams and senior Andoni Fesenmaier made six tackles each, and sophomore Cael Sellers and senior Elijah Green finished with five stops apiece.
Elko gained more plays from another 10th-grader, as sophomore Jacob Aguirre closed with four stuffs.
Whiting, Finlayson and seniors Braedon Swaffield and Blaze Jones continued the all-hands performance with three stops each.
Junior Carter Johnson made a sack, and the Indians impacted the outcome with a pair of fumble recoveries to go along with Chacon’s INT — both Whiting and senior Trapper Steilman jumping on a loose ball apiece.
On special teams, Sellers knocked three of his four attempts between the uprights.
Game Time
In a rare day game, Elko (3-2 overall, 1-0 in league) will look to continue its positive start in the 3A North-East against Fallon (3-2 overall, 1-0 in league) at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Warrior Field.