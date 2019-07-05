WINNEMUCCA — Win one, lose one, win two and lose for the second time.
The Elko 10-12 All-Stars won three of their contests during the District 3 Little League Tournament, but nearly each victory was followed by a defeat — Elko bounced from the double-elimination tourney with a loss in the consolation championship.
Versus White Pine
Elko opened the tournament with a 6-4 victory Sunday over White Pine — overcoming a 3-2 deficit — scoring four of the final-five runs and walking off with a two-RBI double.
Colton Laboy struck out the White Pine side in the top of the first inning, and Elko’s offense made hay in the bottom half.
ZJ Benitez led off with a base knock and advanced to third on a double by Javier Robles, the bases juiced by a walk to Laboy.
Ryder Miller sent a ball deep enough and drove in Benitez with a sac fly and put two away, and Caydin Shouse earned a free pass and crammed the bases full once again.
Cooper Dealy gained an RBI with another walk, sending in Robles for a 2-0 lead.
White Pine fell in order in the top half of the second and once again in the third, Benitez fanning the first-two batters and Robles sitting down the third.
In the top of the fourth, White Pine found some traction with two outs — benefiting from miscues — starting with a walk.
A steal was followed by an RBI single for the first run, and error behind the plate crossed a pair — White Pine grabbing a 3-2 lead.
With runners on second and third, Elko escaped the further damage with a punchout by Julio Haro.
Benitez nailed a two-out double but was stranded in the home half.
In the bottom of the fifth, Laboy led off with a walk and advanced to second on a sac fly — eventually stealing home and tying the game 3-3.
White Pine regained the high side with a two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth, but Elko responded in a big way in the home half.
Robles tied the game with an RBI base knock up the middle, and Haro provided the biggest hit of all — hammering a two-run double to left field — scoring Benitez and Robles for a walk-off winner.
Elko advanced to play Ruby Mountain with a 6-4 victory.
Versus Ruby Mountain
Against Ruby Mountain, Elko was dominated Monday and shut out 12-0.
Ruby Mountain scored five runs in the top of the third inning and seven more in the fifth, Elko mounting just two hits in the contest — Ruby Mountain racking up 13 knocks.
Elko was sent to the consolation bracket for a Tuesday dance with High Desert.
Versus High Desert
Facing elimination against High Desert, Elko lived to fight another day — once again coming from behind — scoring the final-four runs after facing a 5-2 deficit for a 6-5 win.
High Desert scored a frame-best three runs in the top of the first, Elko answering with two in the home half of the first.
Laboy drove in Benitez for Elko’s first run with a base knock to second, Laboy swiping home and knifing the deficit to one.
The squads traded clean defensive efforts in the second, but High Desert stormed in front on an RBI single with one away and a bases-loaded walk with two outs.
Elko cut the deficit to one in the bottom half of the third.
Benitez started the momentum with a leadoff double, followed by a base knock by Robles that placed runners on the corners.
Laboy was clutch, scoring Benitez with a base knock to left field, Robles driven in by a single from Haro to short — Elko back in business but trailing 5-4.
Benitez and the defense made the comeback possible with a three-up, three-down frame in the top of the fourth — striking out the first-two hitters and forcing a fly ball to Miller in center field.
In the home half, Draykan Spackman led off with a base knock to third and Benitez placed runners on the corners with a single up the middle.
After consecutive strikeouts, Haro became the hero — adding his second two-RBI double of the tournament — plating Lenz and Benitez for the game-deciding runs.
Following a scoreless fifth, Elko escaped a pair of singles in the top of the sixth — Dealy recording an assist for the first out, throwing to Shouse at second base.
Benitez struck out the next batter, gave up a walk and shut down the show with his second K of the inning.
Elko stayed alive with a 6-5 victory, advancing farther for a win-or-go-home game with Winnemucca.
Versus Winnemucca
After each of its first-two wins came late and by slim margins, Elko rolled early and often Wednesday in the elimination game against Winnemucca — bouncing the hosts in blowout fashion.
Elko scored nine runs in the first inning — the first-three coming on bases-loaded walks — a 4-0 advantage opened on an RBI single by David Ortiz that drove in Laboy.
Ryelund Plummer followed with a RBI rip that sent across Miller, and Shouse rolled around on an error in center field for a 6-0 lead.
Ortiz was sent in by a base knock from Dealy, Elko racking up seven runs without an out.
With two gone, Haro once more provided a two-run stick — driving in Spackman and Dealy for a 9-0 lead.
Winnemucca followed with its best frame offensively, scoring three runs in the bottom half.
In the top of the second, Michael Kincaid crossed Laboy with a base knock to left field.
Lenz scored Spackman with a line drive up the gut, and Benitez was hit by a pitch with the bases packed — scoring Ortiz — the paths quickly emptied with a three-run double by Robles for a 15-3 lead.
Winnemucca plated its final run in the bottom of the third, but Elko was not done — adding the last three.
Plummer was the first run across in the top of the fourth on a single by Robles, and Haro drilled another two-RBI double to center — scoring Benitez and Robles.
Elko rolled to an 18-4 victory and booked a chance to reach the championship with a losers’ bracket final against Silverada.
Versus Silverada
For the first time of the tournament, Elko’s second loss came after a positive start.
Elko took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, only to surrender the elimination contest with six-unanswered runs.
In the top of the second, Elko plated a pair of runs on bases-juiced free passes for a 2-0 lead.
Laboy pushed the advantage to 4-0 with a two-run double to right field, Benitez and Robles giving Elko a 4-0 cushion.
The lead needed to be larger.
Silverada’s defense never allowed another run, the offense scoring three runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the home half of the fifth, bouncing Elko from the tourney by a final score of 6-4.
Silverada advanced beyond the consolation bracket to face Ruby Mountain in the championship round at 6 p.m. Friday — needing two wins to claim the title — Ruby Mountain beating Silverada 15-4 on Wednesday and entering the final without a loss.
