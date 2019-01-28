Try 1 month for 99¢

SPRING CREEK – The Elko wrestling team put together solid performances at the Division 3A North duals, both individually and as a team.

The Indians closed the duals with a 6-2 record, finishing 4-1 on Friday and going 2-1 on Saturday.

Friday

Elko began the event with a 78-3 blowout victory over Dayton, followed with a narrow, 42-40 win over Lowry on an early pin in the last match by sophomore Darin Legrand and reached four-consecutive wins with decisive victories of 72-8 and 66-18 over South Tahoe and North Valleys.

The Indians lost a league dual for the first time in their final matchup of the evening with a 65-18 loss against Spring Creek – Elko’s lone victories coming from 113-pound sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht, senior Carl Hansen at 182 pounds and sophomore Ernie Gregory in the 285-pound division.

Saturday

Elko went 2-1 on Saturday, albeit in reverse order.

The Indians lost their first dual Saturday morning in a close, 42-39 contest versus Fernley – marking consecutive defeats for the Indians dating back to Friday night – the swinging contest in the matchup coming late in the dual in the 106-pound class.

Elko closed the league duals with back-to-back victories of 66-18 and 54-30 against Sparks and Fallon.

Individual results

Two Elko wrestlers closed with undefeated records during the 3A North duals.

Sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht finished with an 8-0 record in the 113-pound division, and Hansen went unbeaten at 8-0 at 182 pounds.

Gregory closed with a 7-1 mark at 285 pounds, ripping off seven straight wins before losing by fall in the first round to the defending state champion, Fallon’s Ben Dooley.

The Indians had a pair of grapplers finish with 6-2 marks; senior Shawn Nakamura in the 120-pound weight class and 160-pound senior Zeke Stewart.

Elko sprinkled in a quartet of wrestlers who notched 5-3 records; freshman Elliot Leaman in the 106-pound division, 132-pound senior Daniel Allen, 152-pound senior Brandon Mariluch and Legrand in the 220-pound class.

Another-four wrestlers went four-up, four-down for the Indians.

Sophomore Ricky Calderon splits his eight matches in the 138-pound division, sophomore Marc Hauger closed with a 4-4 mark at 145 pounds, senior Gabe Cortez finished 4-4 in the 170-pound class and the final 4-4 record was posted by freshman Trevor Bertalotto at 195 pounds.

Of Elko’s 14 wrestlers, just one finished the weekend with more losses than wins.

Freshman Noah Chacon went 3-6 in the 126-pound division.

Up Next

The Indians’ search for qualifications to the state tournament will begin at 4 p.m. Friday during the Division 3A North regional tournament in Fernley, the second day of action hitting the mats at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A change to the format will now allow the top-four wrestlers from the North and South regions to qualify for the state tournament.

Last season, the eight-person brackets for the state tourney consisted of the top-three wrestlers from the North and the top-five finishers from the South.

