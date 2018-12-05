FALLON – Opening the season Friday in Fallon, the Elko-I wrestling team showed some solid signs of life – finishing with a 7-2 record in the Earl Wilkens Memorial Tournament.
The Indians posted victories over Carson, Fallon, Wells, Tonopah, Yerington, Douglas and Spanish Springs (B).
Elko’s two losses came at the hands of Lowry and the Spanish Springs “A” team.
Versus Carson
Against the Senators, Elko pulled out a 48-38 victory.
In the dual, 160-pound senior Zeke Stewart won his match by pinfall in 3:13.
At 195 pounds, senior Carl Hansen defeated his opponent by pin in 1:47.
The Indians gained another six points by pinfall in 2:37 by 220-poind sophomore Darin Legrand.
Sophomore Ernie Gregory gave Elko a victory in the heavyweight division, winning by pin in 1:44.
Versus Fallon
The Indians did some of their best work against the Greenwave, defeating Fallon 48-22.
Elko gained pinfall victories in less than a minute by three wrestlers: Hansen at 195 pounds in 40 seconds, Legrand at 220 in 49 seconds and freshman Elliot Leaman in the 106-pound class in 52 seconds.
Senior Gabe Cortez won his 182-pound match by pin in 1:47, freshman Noah Chacon earned a 2nd-round pin at 126 pounds and freshman Blaze Jones needed 4:17 to pin his opponent in the third round at 120 pounds.
Versus Wells
Against the Leopards, the Indians cruised to a 66-3 victory – Elko winning most divisions without sending a wrestler to the mat – the teams battling against one another just three times.
Chacon pinned his opponent in 1:07, and Stewart took a pinfall win in 3:36.
Wells’ lone points were earned by senior Enrique Aguilar in the 145-pound class, defeating sophomore Marc Hauger by a final score of 6-4.
Versus Tonopah
The Indians did damage against the Muckers, losing just one-contested match on their way to a 66-12 victory.
Chacon pinned his 126-poud foe in 36 seconds, and senior Daniel Allen defeated his 138-pound opponent in 44 seconds by pinfall.
Of Elko’s six pins, just two came after the first period.
Gregory won by pin in 1:26, Stewart pinned his man in 1:45, Hauger earned a pinfall victory at the 2:25 mark in the second round and Jones needed 3:32 to notch his pin.
Versus Yerington
Elko’s victory against Yerington was a narrow one, defeating the Lions by nine points with a tally of 42-33.
In contested weight classes, Yerington actually held the advantage with four wins by pinfall and a 5-4 decision to four pins by the Indians.
Senior Brandon Mariluch rolled to a 34-second pin in his match at 170 pounds, Stewart gained a 1:16 pinfall victory, Cortez used 1:16 for his win by pin and Hansen pinned down his win at the 2:57 mark of the second period.
Versus Douglas
With only two weight groups uncontested, Elko eased to a 47-31 win over the Tigers.
Cortez pinned his 182-pound opponent in 46 seconds – as did freshman Kris Logue in the 113-pound class – and Allen nailed down his 138-pound pin in 47 seconds.
Mariluch cruised to a 1:33 pinfall at 170, Gregory won by fall in 2:55 at 285 and Stewart needed 3:30 for his pin at 160.
For the first time and only time of the weekend, Hansen booked a victory without winning by fall – coming up with the next-closest thing on a tech-fall victory of 17-1 in the second period.
Versus Spanish Springs (B)
Going up the Cougars’ “B” team, the Indians cruised to a 48-22 win.
Chacon pinned his man in 1:15 at 126, Stewart took care of business in 1:37 at 160 and Jones gutted out his win by fall – using up 5:39.
Versus Lowry
The battle between the Indians and the Bucks was a close one, Lowry finding the high side of a 45-42 contest.
Elko found its success at the heavier weights.
Hansen started the run with a 4:36 pin at 195, Legrand took his 220-pound match in 2:41 and Gregory capped the streak with a 2:30 win by fall at heavyweight.
Versus Spanish Springs (A)
The Indians were beaten more soundly by the Cougars’ “A” squad, falling by a score of 51-30.
Legrand won his 220-pound match by fall in 40 seconds, Logue pinning his 113-pound opponent in 1:01.
Hansen won his 195 clash in 2:17 and Stewart pinned his 160-pound challenger in three minutes.
Dual with Battle Mountain
The Indians held a home dual Tuesday afternoon versus Battle Mountain, the Indians winning 51-24.
Mariluch won his 170-pound match by fall in 3:21, Hansen doing the same at 195 pounds in the second round.
Gregory ended his heavyweight match in just 32 seconds, sophomore Kaden Cervantes pinned down his 152-pound victory in 1:01, Stewart’s win at 160 pounds by fall came at the 3:55 mark of the second round and Hauger used 4:55 to win his 145-pound match by fall in the third period.
Up Next
The Indians will compete Friday and Saturday in the Cody Louk Invitational, in Winnemucca.
