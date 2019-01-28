FERNLEY – The Elko boys basketball team had to shake off a slow start Saturday against Fernley, the Vaqueros ripping off to an 11-2 lead.
The Indians regrouped, settled in defensively and made some sizable runs on the offensive end of the floor – cruising to a 68-51 victory to remain unbeaten in league play.
Fernley struck for a three by freshman Isaac O’Neill to open the game, Elko following with a pair of free throws by senior Ronin Rowley.
The Vaqueros then went on an 8-0 run, doing damage offensively and defensively – benefiting from missed shots and uncharacteristic turnovers by the Indians.
Junior Drew Miller hit a free throw and senior marksman Rei Robinett buried a three for a 7-2 lead.
The advantage grew to 11-2 with a washing-machine spin by Miller and a pull-up jumper by Robinett.
Following Rowley’s free throws, Elko did not score until the 3:23 mark.
The drought was stopped by an And-1 bucket plus the free throw by freshman Michael Klekas – who kick-started an Elko streak.
Rowley blocked a shot and sophomore Sean Klekas knocked down a jumper from the elbow, senior Alex Klekas following with a steal for a layup.
A pair of free throw by Michael Klekas capped a 9-0 run in a two-minute span, tying the contest at 11-all.
Robinett’s shot continued to be pure – stemming Elko’s run with a pull-up J – but Sean Klekas also had his shot working in full effect, answering with a three following a takeaway and an assist from senior Cooper Jones.
Robinett once again stopped on a dime and drained a jumper, but Sean Klekas tossed up a high-arching floater that was money.
To close the frame, Elko sophomore Calvin Burden sank a pair of free throws – opening an 18-15 lead for the Indians.
Following Fernley’s 11-2 start to the game, Elko closed the first quarter on a 16-4 run – the Indians scoring 14 of their points in the final 3:23.
The stretch continued in the second period, Michael Klekas scoring from an offensive rebound and Alex Klekas notching consecutive buckets – tossing up a circus shot through traffic and finishing from a perfectly-executed backdoor cut for a 24-15 lead.
Elko was issued a technical foul from the stands, and Robinett drilled both shots at the line.
Fernley inched closer with a pair of freebies by freshman Carson Kingston, but Michael Klekas made a nasty drive for a filthy finish on the other end.
Senior Richard Dumont scored inside for the Vaqueros, and Kingston cut the deficit to four with a free throw.
Jones – all 5-foot-7 of him – climbed the ladder for an emphatic swat of the 6-foot-5 Dumont, but the Vaqueros pulled to within two as Dumont dozed his way through the defense for a deuce.
Sean Klekas extended his solid play for the Indians – hitting two free throws and dropping another rainbow floater – Dumont losing the Elko defense for an easy layup on the other end.
With a scoop shot, Sean Klekas scored six straight for Elko – starting another run.
Michael Klekas tallied the last-five points of the half – splashing a three from the right wing and scoring from a steal – the Indians finishing the period on a 7-0 streak.
At the break, Elko led by 11 at 37-26.
The Vaqueros refused to go away, opening the third quarter with a 7-0 spurt.
Robinett scored the first five, pulling up off the bounce for a jumper and sticking a three.
Kingston knifed the lead to four with a bucket on the baseline, but Rowley nailed a timely, step-back triple for the Indians.
Elko senior Joe Simpkins made a free throw, and Rowley scored after a block from 5-foot-5 junior EJ Alvarez – the Indians gaining multiple rejections from undersized guards.
Sean Klekas dished an assist to Alex Klekas, the Indians’ 8-0 streak opening a 45-33 lead.
Robinett scored four in a row for the Vaqueros at the free-throw line, and the teams traded triples – Michael Klekas and O’Neill each hitting their second 3s.
The quarter closed with a deuce for the Indians as sophomore Jake Zeller ran the floor for a layup.
Entering the fourth, Elko led by 10 at 50-40.
Alex Klekas hit a free throw, Rowley buried his second three and added a deuce – the Indians extending to a 16-point cushion.
Robinett made a three-point play the old-fashioned way for the Vaqueros, but Alex Klekas finished from a step-through and pump-fake for Elko.
Kingston dropped two free throws, but Michael Klekas went baseline and finished a reverse layup on the other end.
A three by Robinett trimmed the deficit to 12 at 60-48, but the Indians closed the game with an 8-3 run.
Alex Klekas made a free throw after drawing a foul from a steal by Jones, and Rowley knocked down a pair from the stripe – Kingston hammering a three for Fernley’s final points.
Elko finished the contest with five in a row from the line – two by Simpkins, a pair from Sean Klekas and one by Rowley – the Vaqueros continuing to foul with little time on the clock and the game out of reach.
The Indians overcame a slow start and a feisty effort from the Vaqueros, the Indians improving to 11-0 in the Division 3A North with a 68-51 victory.
Elko finished with four players in double digits, led by a team-high 19 from Michael Klekas.
He scored 14 of his 19 in the first half and hit two 3s.
Sean Klekas and Rowley each finished with 15 points, Sean Klekas racking up 13 of his 15 in the first half and Rowley dropping 13 after the break.
Alex Klekas scored 12 points for the Indians, notching six in each half.
In defeat, Robinett was stellar – scoring a game-high 26 points (15 in the second half) and drilling three 3s – but only five Vaqueros scored in the contest.
He was joined in double figures by 10 points from Kingston – who scored seven in the second half – and O’Neill (two 3s) and Dumont tallied six apiece.
Miller rounded out Fernley’s roster with three points before fouling out.
Elko’s offense was capped by three points from Simpkins and two each for Burden and Zeller.
Up Next
The Indians’ next game will likely be for all the marbles.
Elko will try for a 12-0 start in league play against the No. 2 Greenwave (11-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
The first meeting was an instant classic, the Indians gutting out a 98-92, double-overtime victory on Dec. 21, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium, the game serving as Fallon’s lone loss in league play.
Elko will close their final two-game road stint of league play versus the Buckaroos (9-2 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.
*Elko’s final away game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, in Spring Creek.
