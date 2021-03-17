Elko football done in by Fernley in 2nd half

SILVER SPRINGS — Despite a halftime lead, the Elko football dropped to 0-2 on the season — Fernley outscoring the Indians 20-0 in the second half.
On Saturday — the game taking place at Silver Stage High School — the Indians could not hold a 13-12 lead at the break — the Vaqueros rolling off 20 straight for a 32-13 victory.
The Vaqueros struck first, taking a 6-0 lead — Elko stopping the two-point conversion attempt — but Elko rebounded and took a 7-6 lead in the second period.
Despite not having stats completed, Elko coach Luke Sellers said that the Indians’ first score came on a run by senior Lincoln Ratliff “from six to eight yards” out.
Ratliff also tacked on the extra point.
Fernley answered on its ensuing possession and cashed in its second touchdown of the contest — the Vaqueros having not reported stats either — and the Indians’ defense once more denied the two-point attempt.
Trailing 12-6, Elko took a 13-12 lead on a deep pass.
Facing a third down, Ratliff launched a pass about 25 yards down the field to senior Brig Johnson — who outjumped a defender and made a contested catch for a 37-yard touchdown.
“Brig caught the ball and broke a tackle and ran four about 10 yards after the catch,” Sellers said. “He kind of arched backward and put the ball over the goal line.”
Going to the locker room, the Indians led 13-12.
However, when the teams emerged from the reset — one owned the majority of the action.
Fernley scored 20-unanswered points and cruised to a 32-13 victory — improving to 1-1 on the season and sending Elko to 0-2.
The Indians moved the football on numerous occasions but could not take advantage in the red zone.
“We threw two interceptions in the red zone; one in the third quarter and one in the fourth,” Sellers said. “Defensively, I thought we did a good job of taking away their big plays. We couldn’t stop them on short yardage plays and down on the goal line.”
Stats
According to Elko’s players who went through stats, Sellers said Ratliff finished the game 5-for-8 passing for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown.
Senior Manny Alvarado led the Indians with three catches for 66 receiving yards.
Johnson snagged his lone catch for his 37-yard touchdown, and senior Kaiden Cervantes reeled in one reception for 18 yards.
Sellers said — as a team — Elko rushed for 105 yards on 35 carries.
“They did a pretty good job of containing our run, so the pass was open,” Sellers said. “Eight passes for our offense is a lot. Kaiden had the majority of the runs, and I’d say Lincoln had probably one-third of our carries.”