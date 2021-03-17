Elko football done in by Fernley in 2nd half

Going to the locker room, the Indians led 13-12.

However, when the teams emerged from the reset — one owned the majority of the action.

Fernley scored 20-unanswered points and cruised to a 32-13 victory — improving to 1-1 on the season and sending Elko to 0-2.

The Indians moved the football on numerous occasions but could not take advantage in the red zone.

“We threw two interceptions in the red zone; one in the third quarter and one in the fourth,” Sellers said. “Defensively, I thought we did a good job of taking away their big plays. We couldn’t stop them on short yardage plays and down on the goal line.”

Stats

According to Elko’s players who went through stats, Sellers said Ratliff finished the game 5-for-8 passing for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Senior Manny Alvarado led the Indians with three catches for 66 receiving yards.

Johnson snagged his lone catch for his 37-yard touchdown, and senior Kaiden Cervantes reeled in one reception for 18 yards.

Sellers said — as a team — Elko rushed for 105 yards on 35 carries.