Elko football is back, but playing on the road

ELKO — The Elko football team — after a 16-month absence — is finally ready to strap up the helmets, pad and cleats.

After the lengthy pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indians will play their first contest since November of 2019.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, Elko will open the 2020-21 season on the road against Lowry, in Winnemucca.

“I don’t know if we’re ready, but we’re about to find out,” said Elko coach Luke Sellers. “We got our jerseys, put on the pants and took our pictures. We need to see if we can get lined up correctly, and we’ll see what happens.”

On Wednesday, Elko did its part — testing more than 90 players and more than a dozen coaches for COVID-19.

“I think the ambulance crew did the tests. We did them at the Old Gym,” he said. “It was a rapid test where they did the poke-your-brain deal through the nostril. Those guys did a good job. We had about 110 tests total, and they all came back negative.”

Sellers said that preparation for Elko’s first game has been challenging, given the time restraints of when the season was actually approved.