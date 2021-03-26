Elko football team’s best chance for win may be at Dayton

ELKO — Through three games, the Elko football team is still looking for its first victory.

The Indians’ best chance to end the losing streak will come at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Dayton.

After a 29-22 road loss at Lowry in the season opener, Elko’s losses have gotten progressively worse — dropping a 32-13 contest versus Fernley, in Silver Springs, and being blanked 33-0 by Fallon in the Indians’ home opener.

Thankfully, the schedule doctor has ordered a team that has not won a league contest in more than six and a half years.

That is correct.

The Dust Devils’ last victory against a 3A North opponent came clear back on Oct. 17, 2014, scraping out a 40-37 victory versus Wooster.

Dayton’s expected season opener versus Fallon on March 6 was canceled by the Dust Devils due to lost equipment, and the third game on the slate against Spring Creek on March 20 was axed because of COVID-19 positives by the Dust Devils.

In its lone contest of the 2020-21 season, on March 13, Dayton (0-1) was lit up by Lowry’s offense in a 63-27 defeat in the Dust Devils’ return to league action after not fielding a team for the 2019 season.