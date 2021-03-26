Elko football team’s best chance for win may be at Dayton

ELKO — Through three games, the Elko football team is still looking for its first victory.
The Indians’ best chance to end the losing streak will come at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Dayton.
After a 29-22 road loss at Lowry in the season opener, Elko’s losses have gotten progressively worse — dropping a 32-13 contest versus Fernley, in Silver Springs, and being blanked 33-0 by Fallon in the Indians’ home opener.
Thankfully, the schedule doctor has ordered a team that has not won a league contest in more than six and a half years.
That is correct.
The Dust Devils’ last victory against a 3A North opponent came clear back on Oct. 17, 2014, scraping out a 40-37 victory versus Wooster.
Dayton’s expected season opener versus Fallon on March 6 was canceled by the Dust Devils due to lost equipment, and the third game on the slate against Spring Creek on March 20 was axed because of COVID-19 positives by the Dust Devils.
In its lone contest of the 2020-21 season, on March 13, Dayton (0-1) was lit up by Lowry’s offense in a 63-27 defeat in the Dust Devils’ return to league action after not fielding a team for the 2019 season.
In the contest, Dayton moved the football well through the air but was limited on the ground — a stark contrast of styles brewing for the upcoming ballgame with Elko — Indians’ head coach Luke Sellers noting the Dust Devils operate from a spread formation in a “2x2 or a 3x1”
Junior quarterback Eloy Sandoval was 13-for-19 passing for 233 yards with three touchdowns against two interceptions.
“He can throw it and he’s a good athlete,” Sellers said.
Senior Ethan Callan was Sandoval’s favorite target — hauling in seven receptions for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns — and Callan also returned a kick 85 yards to the house.
Junior Isaiah Powell snagged five balls for 49 yards and a TD.
Dayton’s leading rusher was senior Landon Wheeler, who carried 12 times for 41 yards.
Defensively, the Dust Devils were paced by six tackles from senior Tristan Label — who also forced a fumble.
Wheeler forced Dayton’s only takeaway with an interception.
Sandoval and Callan each recorded five stops, and senior Christopher Jones tallied the team’s lone sack.
“We’re trying to improve. We have to be better with our pass defense, have to pick that up a notch. If we execute our blitzes, the best pass defense is a good pass rush,” Sellers said. “We have to play better on both sides of the ball. We played three really good teams right in a row, but I’m proud of my football team. They’re playing hard.”
In the last meeting between squads, the Indians throttled the Dust Devils by a shutout rom of 46-0 on Aug. 31, 2018, at Warrior Field.
Game Time
Kickoff for what may be Elko’s (0-3) first win of the season will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Dayton (0-1).
Follow Live
The game will be broadcast online at network1sports.com and on the local radio at 95.9 FM and 1240 AM, Sam Brown calling the action.