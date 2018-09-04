WINNEMUCCA – The Elko girls soccer team is currently perfect in league play of the Division 3A North, opening their home schedule Friday.
The Lady Indians defeated Lowry by a final score of 1-0 on Aug. 28, in Winnemucca.
Elko found the board early and threatened to turn the game into a rout.
The first goal of the league season came off the foot of an unlikely offensive player, as senior Mackie Griggs is known primarily as a defender on the wing.
In just the second minute of the contest, she was awarded a direct kick from 25 yards.
Griggs nailed a beauty and bent the ball to the back-left corner, the shot smacking off the post for a 1-0 lead.
Despite the shutout win, Elko had a barrage of chances to rack up numerous goals.
The Lady Indians mounted shot after shot throughout the game but could not capitalize on golden opportunities.
“We took 27 shots but couldn’t make anything,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls.
Defensively, the Lady Indians limited the Lady Buckaroos to only five shots, two of which were saved by senior goalkeeper Hope Garvin.
“The second half was a completely-different story. The girls dropped their level of play and went back to bad habits,” Nicholls said. “They made the keeper look really good by shooting right to her, but a win is a win – no matter how ugly. We had a long weekend off, so hopefully they recovered from the Tahoe weekend and Lowry and hit this weekend strong.”
The Lady Indians will play their home opener against North Tahoe at 5 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School, finishing the stand with a noon kick Saturday versus Truckee.
