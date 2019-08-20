{{featured_button_text}}
Caresse Basaraba

Elko's Caresse Basaraba watches her drive on the par-5 sixth hole on Sept. 5, 2018, at Ruby View Golf Course. In the annual Icebreaker Tournament — the Lady Indians competing against Spring Creek and Lowry — Basaraba tied for first place with teammate Gabby Bement, each posting rounds of 90, and the Lady Indians rolled to a 67-stroke win with a team score of 387 on Tuesday, at Winnemucca Golf Course. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

WINNEMUCCA — So far, so good.

Annually, the Elko, Spring Creek and Lowry girls golf teams compete against one another in a preseason tournament — the Lady Indians breaking the ice with a 67-stroke victory Tuesday.

In the Icebreaker Tournament, at Winnemucca Golf Course, Elko tallied what would be a respectable mid- or late-season total.

As a team, the Lady Indians stroked a 387, Spring Creek taking second place with a 454 — the Lady Spartans’ score reading the same frontward as it does backward.

Lowry competed with only three players, not compiling enough totals for a team score.

Senior Caresse Basaraba and junior Gabby Bement not only led the way for Elko, they each shot round-best scores of 90.

Senior teammate Chilz Negrete rounded out the top-three with a score of 93.

Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram topped the Lady Spartans’ card with a fourth-place 94.

Lowry’s three scores were similar — separated by a total of seven strokes – led by a 101 from Angelina Martinez and followed by a 106 from Katelyn Hales and a 108 by Bailey Hayes.

The Lady Spartans’ lone junior — Jordan Maher — closed her day with a 110.

Elko junior AJ Anthony rounded out the scoring for the Lady Indians with a 114.

Spring Creek senior Rachel Merwin gave the Lady Spartans their third-best score with a 115.

In a non-qualifying score, Elko junior Katrina DeGuzman finished up with a 118.

The final card that counted toward the Spring Creek’s team total came from senior Shelby Millard, who shot a 135 in her first high school tournament.

She was followed by a 137 from teammate Holland Miller, and the Lady Spartans’ roster was capped by a 139 from senior Marie Howard.

In her first taste of high school golf, Elko freshman Madison Preston finished off the roster and her round with a total of 146.

League Opener

The Division 3A North opener will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 3, at Spring Creek Golf Course, the second league event of the season following on Sept. 4, at Ruby View Golf Course.

