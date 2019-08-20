WINNEMUCCA — So far, so good.
Annually, the Elko, Spring Creek and Lowry girls golf teams compete against one another in a preseason tournament — the Lady Indians breaking the ice with a 67-stroke victory Tuesday.
Lowry competed with only three players, not compiling enough totals for a team score.
Senior Caresse Basaraba and junior Gabby Bement not only led the way for Elko, they each shot round-best scores of 90.
Senior teammate Chilz Negrete rounded out the top-three with a score of 93.
Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram topped the Lady Spartans’ card with a fourth-place 94.
Lowry’s three scores were similar — separated by a total of seven strokes – led by a 101 from Angelina Martinez and followed by a 106 from Katelyn Hales and a 108 by Bailey Hayes.
The Lady Spartans’ lone junior — Jordan Maher — closed her day with a 110.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Elko junior AJ Anthony rounded out the scoring for the Lady Indians with a 114.
Spring Creek senior Rachel Merwin gave the Lady Spartans their third-best score with a 115.
In a non-qualifying score, Elko junior Katrina DeGuzman finished up with a 118.
The final card that counted toward the Spring Creek’s team total came from senior Shelby Millard, who shot a 135 in her first high school tournament.
She was followed by a 137 from teammate Holland Miller, and the Lady Spartans’ roster was capped by a 139 from senior Marie Howard.
In her first taste of high school golf, Elko freshman Madison Preston finished off the roster and her round with a total of 146.
League Opener
The Division 3A North opener will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 3, at Spring Creek Golf Course, the second league event of the season following on Sept. 4, at Ruby View Golf Course.
Sarah Sarbacker
Elko's Sarah Sarbacker tees off Sept. 4, 2018, on the par-4 fifth hole at Spring Creek Golf Course during the Division 3A North opener. Sarbacker took second individually with an 84, and the Lady Indians won the tournament with a team total of 398.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Gabby Bement
Elko's Gabby Bement tees off Sept. 5, 2018, on the par-5 sixth hole, at Ruby View Golf Course. She carded a personal-best round with a score of 88 on Oct. 2, 2018, in Fallon. The Lady Indians won the tournament with a team score of 395, besting second-place Lowry's 397 by two strokes.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Caresse Basaraba
Elko's Caresse Basaraba watches her drive on the par-5 sixth hole Sept. 5, 2018, at Ruby View Golf Course. Basaraba led the Indians Sept. 17, 2018, and Sept. 18, 2018, placing third in the South Tahoe Tahoe tournament, at Genoa Lakes Club, with a round of 91. She shot a 99 at Ponderosa Golf Course, in Truckee, California.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Sarah Sarbacker
Elko's Sarah Sarbacker hits a drive on the par-4 first hole on Sept. 4, 2018, at Spring Creek Golf Course. After missing two tournaments with a knee injury, Sarbacker returned Oct. 1, 2018, and placed third in the Dayton tournament with a round of 89, hitting only 28 putts and holing out four times. She led Elko back to a second-place finish with a team total of 412.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Chilz Negrete
Elko's Chilz Negrete hits a shot from a sand bunker bunker on Sept. 5, 2018, at Ruby View Golf Course. On Oct. 9, 2018, she carded her personal best in consecutive rounds, shooting a 107 in Fernley. The Lady Indians posted a season-low 373 and won the tournament by 22 strokes.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko girls golf at Lowry
The Elko girls golf team stands with its championship trophy from the Lowry tournament on Oct. 10, 2018, at Winnemucca Golf Course. The Lady Indians shot back-to-back 373s and finished as the Division 3A North runner-up in the year-end standings behind regional champion Lowry. Spring Creek placed third and was third for the year and qualified for the state tournament.
Submitted
Emalee Ingram
Spring Creek's Emalee Ingram follows through and watches a long drive on the par-4 first hole on Sept. 4, 2018, at Spring Creek Golf Course. Ingram led Spring Creek with a round of 96, and the Lady Spartans took third in the team standings with a total of 413.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Courtney Tournahu
Spring Creek's Courtney Tournahu follows through on her tee shot of the par-5 sixth hole on Sept. 5, 2018, at Ruby View Golf Course. She led the Lady Spartans with a round of 104.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Emalee Ingram
Spring Creek's Emalee Ingram hits a chip shot on the par-4 first hole Sept. 4, 2018, at Spring Creek Golf Course. One of only five seniors on the 2019 team, Ingram will look to lead an inexperienced group as Spring Creek pushes for its fifth straight trip to state. The Lady Spartans will play in the Icebreaker Tournament at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, and host the 3A North opener at 9 a.m. Sept. 3, at Spring Creek Golf Course.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Caitlyn Kay
spring Creek's Caitlyn Kay watches a tee shot on Sept. 4, 2018, at Spring Creek Golf Course. She shot a 103 on Oct. 9, 2018, in Fernley, aiding the Lady Spartans to a season-low team score of 397 for third place, just two-strokes back of second-place Lowry's 395.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.