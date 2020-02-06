You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Elko girls can help themselves against Lowry
0 comments
alert top story

Elko girls can help themselves against Lowry

{{featured_button_text}}
Izzy Eklund

Elko's Izzy Eklund (34) shoots a three against South Tahoe on Jan. 24, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. Eklund — the Lady Indians' leading rebounder and takeaway machine — and Elko can help their postseason positioning with a win at 6 p.m. Friday over No. 3 Lowry, at Centennial Gymnasium.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — When a team is tied for fourth in the league standings, one way to move up is win a game against a top team that already claimed the first meeting.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Elko girls basketball team (10-10 overall, 8-5 in league) will have its hands full against No. 3 Lowry (12-8 overall, 10-3 in league).

The Lady Indians lost the first matchup with the Lady Buckaroos by a wide margin, falling 58-40 on Jan. 3, in Winnemucca.

The game boiled down to a 21-7 streak in the second period, accounting for 14 of the 18-point loss.

The bulk of the difference between the squads was the Lowry’s ability to hit threes and Elko’s inability to deny shots from distance.

As a team, the Lady Buckaroos connected on six triples — led three bombs from senior Sierra Maestrejuan — Elko limited to one three by freshman Peyton Jacaway.

Maestrejuan tied for the game high with 18 points and added seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.

For Elko, senior Katie Ross scored a game-high 18 points before suffering a cut to her eye in the second half, finishing with two rebounds and a team-high two steals.

Jacaway gave the Lady Indians two players in double figures with 12 points, four rebounds and a team-high three assists.

Lowry sophomore Hannah Whitted scored 10 points and added three rebounds, and 6-foot sophomore McKenzie Peterson had a field day in the middle with nine points, a game-best 13 boards and a steal.

Senior Carly Capellen closed with seven points and an assist, and sophomore Emily Backus tallied six points, two assists and a takeaway.

Sophomore Amanda Draper notched three points and a steal, and sophomore Jovi Kuskie went for two points, a game-high five thefts, game-best four dimes and a rebound — sophomore Emika Viscarra finishing with two points, three rebounds and an assist.

The scoring was capped by a free throw from junior Macy DeLong.

Other than Ross and Jacaway — who scored 30 of the team’s 40 points — Elko never received more than two points from any player.

The offense for the Lady Indians was rounded out by two points apiece from freshmen Aurora Eklund and Avery Beatty, juniors Sydnee Patterson and Olivia Morrell and senior Izzy Eklund.

Izzy Eklund and Morrell tied for the team high with five rebounds each; Eklund adding two assists and a steal — Morrell notching one assist.

Aurora Eklund finished with four rebounds and an assist, Patterson grabbed two boards and made a steal and Beatty snagged a pair of rebounds.

In addition to the discrepancy from beyond the arc, another issue was turnovers — Lowry giving the ball away just 14 times, Elko coughing up the rock 24 times.

Stat Comparisons

On paper, the matchup should be close.

Lowry holds a slight edge in scoring at 49.1 points per game, Elko averaging 47 points.

However, the Lady Indians shoot a better percentage from the field at 36 percent to 32 percent.

The battle of the backboards are nearly dead even; the Lady Buckaroos collecting 28 rebounds per contest — the Lady Indians only slightly behind at 27.6 boards.

Elko dishes more assists, setting up teammates for scores 10.3 times per game — Lowry diming 8.5 times.

Lowry’s biggest advantage comes by wreaking havoc on defense, averaging 16.5 steals and 1.9 blocks — Elko making 13 takeaways and 1.2 swats.

Team Leaders

Lowry

Scoring — Maestrejuan at 10.2 points, Kuskie (8.7), Backus (8.4), Peterson (6.9), Whitted (6.8), Capellen (2.8), Viscarra (2.3) and DeLong (2.0)

Rebounding — Peterson with 6.8 boards, Whitted (5.4), Maestrejuan (4.6), Viscarra (3.4) and Kuskie (3.3)

Assists — Maestrejuan with 2.2 dimes, Kuskie (2.1) and Backus (1.9)

Steals — Kuskie, Maestrejuan and Whitted with 3.3 takeaways and Backus (2.8)

Blocks — Whitted at .7 rejections and Viscarra (.5)

Elko

Scoring — Ross with 12 points, Jacaway (8.1), Aurora Eklund (6.0), Beatty (5.8), Izzy Eklund (5.0), Morrell (3.1), junior Zoe Blair (2.7 in three games) and Patterson (2.5)

Rebounding — Izzy Eklund at 5.6 boards, Ross (3.8), Morrell (3.4), Jacaway (3.2), Beatty and Aurora Eklund (2.7) and Patterson (2.6)

Assists — Aurora Eklund with 2.5 dimes, Jacaway (2.1), Izzy Eklund (1.4) and Ross (1.2)

Steals — Izzy Eklund and Aurora Eklund at 2.6 takeaways each, Jacaway (2.4), Morrell and Ross (1.3) and Patterson (1.0)

Blocks — Ross with .6 swats

Game Time

Elko (10-10 overall, 8-5 in league) could help break a fourth-place tie with a victory over No. 3 Lowry (12-8 overall, 10-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Weekend Wrap

The Lady Indians will close the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against No. 6 Fallon (10-10 overall, 8-6 in league as of Thursday) in a potential swing game for the final berth to the regional tournament.

Elko won the first meeting on Jan. 4, in Fallon, by a final score of 59-44.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Indians take on Lady Railroaders
Local Sports

Lady Indians take on Lady Railroaders

The Lady Indians (10-9 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 overall) will square off at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley. Elko will close its road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday versus the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league).

+6
Lady Indians ease to 69-40 victory against South Tahoe
Local Sports

Lady Indians ease to 69-40 victory against South Tahoe

Despite a sloppy second half, the Elko girls basketball team was in control for a large portion of Friday’s 3A North matchup with South Tahoe. However, the game was a far cry from the Lady Indians’ league opener and 54-18 domination in the first meeting on Dec. 13, 2019.

Lady Indians coming off two losses
Local Sports

Lady Indians coming off two losses

Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of its 3A North schedule against a team it had already hammered. At 6 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will host South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league).

+2
Lady Indians give away game late
Local Sports

Lady Indians give away game late

The Elko girls basketball team lost its chance to move into third place of the Division 3A North standings with a 47-44 loss to the Lady Wolverines, a game in which the Lady Indians led by eight points in the fourth quarter but were outscored 17-6 in crunch time.

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko
Local Sports

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko

The Lady Spartans picked up a much-needed win Saturday, ending a three-game skid. Against North Valleys, the Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Lady Panthers with a big third quarter en route to a 49-27 victory for Spring Creek’s first win in 2020. The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) and Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the front side of the 3A North schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed
Local Sports

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed

As the midway of the season approaches, the Elko girls basketball team controls its destiny. The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 4-2 in league) can move into the No. 3 spot in the 3A North standings with wins over North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and current No. 3 Truckee (8-2 overall, 3-1 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+4
Lady Indians roll in 2nd half
Local Sports

Lady Indians roll in 2nd half

A night after falling 58-40 on the road at Lowry, the Elko girls basketball team found itself in a tight contest at the break in Fallon — the Lady Indians asserting themselves on both ends of the floor and rolling in the second half over the revamped, three-time defending stat champion behind a career-high 23 points from senior Katie Ross.

+2
Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40
Local Sports

Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40

Without its leading scorer, the Elko girls basketball team had no answers Friday in its road game at Lowry — the Lady Bucks dominating in a 58-40 victory — breaking a tie in the league standings. Elko dropped to 3-2 in the 3A North, Lowry improving to 4-1 in league play — the Lady Bucks beating the Lady Indians for the 11th-consecutive time.

Lady Indians tip off road trip with test
Local Sports

Lady Indians tip off road trip with test

Just one girls basketball team remains unbeaten in league play of the Division 3A North — Fernley at 5-0 — but a trio of 3-1 squads will open some separation one way or another in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. Elko is one of three teams at 3-1 in league, and the Lady Indians are set to take on Lowry — also 3-1 in the 3A North — at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins
Local Sports

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 over South Tahoe and 48-11 against Dayton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News