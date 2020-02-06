Elko girls can help themselves against Lowry

ELKO — When a team is tied for fourth in the league standings, one way to move up is win a game against a top team that already claimed the first meeting.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Elko girls basketball team (10-10 overall, 8-5 in league) will have its hands full against No. 3 Lowry (12-8 overall, 10-3 in league).

The Lady Indians lost the first matchup with the Lady Buckaroos by a wide margin, falling 58-40 on Jan. 3, in Winnemucca.

The game boiled down to a 21-7 streak in the second period, accounting for 14 of the 18-point loss.

The bulk of the difference between the squads was the Lowry’s ability to hit threes and Elko’s inability to deny shots from distance.

As a team, the Lady Buckaroos connected on six triples — led three bombs from senior Sierra Maestrejuan — Elko limited to one three by freshman Peyton Jacaway.

Maestrejuan tied for the game high with 18 points and added seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.