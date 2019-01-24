ELKO – What a difference a week makes.
Entering its last road trip, the Elko girls basketball team had a 2-5 record in league play and opened with a crucial contest for postseason hopes against 4-4 South Tahoe.
The Lady Indians could not have afforded to fall to 2-6 and watch the Lady Vikings rise to 5-4.
Friday’s contest came right down to the wire, each team taking late leads, Elko getting the last laugh.
With 15 seconds on the clock, the first and only field goal of the game by sophomore Olivia Morrell came at the perfect time, lifting the Lady Indians to a 44-43 win.
Elko followed up with a blowout victory Saturday against Dayton – albeit after a tough start – closing the game with a 41-8 run, defeating the Lady Dust Devils by a final score of 49-17.
The victories marked the first time of the season the Lady Indians put together back-to-back wins and sent them to the sixth and final playoff position.
Elko hopes to win another game or two in its upcoming roadie, opening the trip at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.
In the first meeting, Elko gained its first win of the season in a 70-27 drubbing of the winless Lady Railroaders (0-11 overall, 0-10 in league) on Dec. 15, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Senior Alexis Elquist dropped a game-high 24 points – scoring 14 in the first half – nailing three 3s in the contest.
Elquist leads Elko in scoring for the season at 14.1 points per game, tying for the team high with 6.1 rebounds and topping the roster with 1.7 rejections, adding 2.3 steals and two assists.
One of the differences for the Lady Indians’ recent success has been a dip in the quality of their opponents, but another has been the play of freshman point guard Jersey Tsosie.
Tsosie leads Elko with 2.8 takeaways per game and is tied with Elquist for the team high at 6.1 boards per contest, averaging eight points and two assists.
Junior Katie Ross has increased her scoring average to 7.1 points per game, pulling down 4.3 rebounds.
The spark plug for Elko’s engine is junior Izzy Eklund – all go, no quit, lots of floor burns – scoring 4.9 points per game and leading the passing attack 2.1 assists.
She reels in 5.8 rebounds per contest, makes 1.9 steals and constantly applies pressure to the opposition on both ends of the floor – always pushing the gas pedal – hitting the deck and flying around with regularity.
Morrell, in her first season of varsity hoops, is showing continual improvement in her game – posting three points and three boards per outing.
Fellow sophomore Sydnee Patterson averages 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 points, junior Summer Nielsen scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds per contest off the bench.
The Lady Indians (4-5 in league) can even their 3A record for the first time with a victory at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.
Elko will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Lady Vaqueros (5-4 in league) in a potential standings-swinging ballgame in Fernley.
The Lady Vaqueros won the first meeting 49-43 on Dec. 14, 2018, in Elko’s league opener at Centennial Gymnasium.
