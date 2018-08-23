ELKO – In the past two seasons, no Division 3A North girls golf team has been more dominant than the Lady Indians of Elko.
Elko has lost a grand total of one league event over the course of the past years, running the table in the 3A North in 2017.
The Lady Indians locked down a 3A state title in 2016 on their home course, claiming the crown at Ruby View Golf Course.
In the hunt for a repeat title, Elko came up one-spot shy in 2017 – finishing as the state runner-up at Mountain Falls Golf Club, in Pahrump, falling by 37 strokes to champion Boulder City.
The Lady Indians bring back several key contributors from last year’s team, but a glaring omission from the roster is defending league MVP Annika Criss – who split the honor with Lowry’s Tatyana Carlson.
Criss spearheaded Elko’s run to a state championship in 2016, placing second in the state tournament individually.
Last year, she placed in the top-three in all but one league tournament and won three events outright, culminating her career with another 1st-Team All-State selection after finishing sixth in the state tourney with a two-day total of 162 on rounds of 80 and 82.
Elko graduated Bridgette Elquist, who earned 1st-Team All-League honors during her senior year – averaging 102.4 strokes per round – finishing the 3A North season with a career-best 96 in
Fernley.
Elquist tied for 21st at state with a two-day total of 208 (105, 103).
The good news is for Elko is that the Lady Indians regain two 2nd-Team All-State golfers, one which has returned from a devastating injury quicker than expected.
Senior Sarah Sarbacker placed ninth in the state tournament with a two-day total of 182 on rounds of 90 and 92.
Junior Caresse Basaraba tied for 11th and 12th with a tournament total of 196 (95, 101), but she suffered a season-ending torn ACL after catching a fly ball in a home softball game against Lowry on April 9 at Newton Field.
With the usual recovery time set anywhere from six months to a year after surgery, Basaraba is back and playing golf, even getting released to start jogging earlier this week.
Sarbacker and Basaraba were each named 1st-Team All-League selections last season, Sarbacker posting the third-best average score in the 3A North with a total 91.8 strokes per round.
Basaraba will look to continue her rehab and improve on her 2017 total of 99.9 strokes per round, which lowered with a career-best 89 in the final league event of the season on Oct. 10, 2017, in Fernley.
While one injury is on the mend, another is a crucial loss.
Elko will be without senior Gloria MacNevin, who also tore her ACL.
Elko also has back the services of a talented sophomore, Gabby Bement, who earned 2nd-Team All-League honors as a freshman with an average score of 104.7 strokes per round.
She broke her personal best on back-to-back days to close the league season, finishing with a 94 in Fernley’s league finale.
Bement finished just outside a top-12, or 2nd-Team All-League, finish in the 2017 state tournament, placing 16th with a two-round tally of 202.
She began the tournament with a first-round score of 95 but fell to a 105 on day two.
The Lady Indians will be looking for a fourth scorer this season, also sending off Kinnady Lostra.
She finished on the 2nd-Team All-League list last season with an average of 105 strokes, which is the number she put up on the first day of the state tournament.
Lostra dropped to a score of 120 on the second day at state, finishing 31st overall with a two-round total of 225.
Elko got its first look at who its fourth scorer may be in the annual preseason Icebreaker tournament Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course – competing with Spring Creek and Lowry.
The Lady Indians won the event with a team score of 391, Lowry following in second at 402 and Spring Creek taking third with a 412.
“Sarah played really well. She finished with an 83, and Caresse came in with a 99 in her first tournament since her injury,” said head coach Jeff Sarbacker. “Gabby was a 106 and struggled a bit, but Blaikley Alcorta (senior) gave us a 103. I think she will be our fourth scorer. The girls played pretty well, shooting a 391 the first tournament of the season is pretty good – especially in Spring Creek – that’s a tough course.”
Carlson won the Icebreaker with a round of 80, Sarbacker’s 83 placing second and Basaraba’s 99 rounding out the top-three.
With a projected top-four in place for qualifying scores, two spots remain wide open for the varsity tournaments each week.
“The rest are all 10th graders. AJ Anthony played JV last year, and she shot a 120 in the Icebreaker,” coach Sarbacker said. “Katelyn Parker finished with a 135, and Katrina DeGuzman came in at 154.”
Sarbacker said the younger players on the team “have a pretty good upside” and noted that two girls came out late, adding more competition to a relatively-small team.
“Junior Chilz Negrete and freshman Samantha Beardall joined us late,” he said. “We’ll get them in the swing of things and see what they can do in practice and throughout the season.”
The Lady Indians will open their defense of consecutive league titles at noon Sept. 4 at Spring Creek Golf Course, closing the first week of Division 3A North play at home with a 9 a.m. tee time Sept. 5 at Ruby View Golf Course.
