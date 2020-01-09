Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed

The Lady Panthers have not played a league contest since, but they did earn a victory against a 3A North squad — opening the Varsity Elite Tournament, at McQueen High School, in Reno — with a narrow 42-41 victory on Dec. 26, 2019, versus South Tahoe (4-6 overall, 2-3 in league).

North Valleys closed the tourney with a 47-36 loss to Loyalton (California) and a sizeable, 60-35 defeat by Portola (California).

While the Lady Panthers have not played since Dec. 28, 2019, the Lady Indians already have a pair of 2020 contests under their belts — splitting a road series.

On Jan. 3, Elko was taken apart by a 21-7 second period against Lowry, in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos winning by a final score of 58-40.

However, the Lady Indians tore off a 30-18 advantage in the second half on Jan. 4 and pulled away from the Lady Greenwave, in Fallon, by a tally of 59-44.

While the Lady Panthers have not posted stats for the season, an area where they have an advantage on paper over the Lady Indians is length.

North Valleys is considerably taller than Elko, six players standing taller than the Lady Indians’ tallest girl.

