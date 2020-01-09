Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed

ELKO — As the midway of the season approaches, the Elko girls basketball team controls its destiny.
The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 4-2 in league) are currently third in the 3A North in wins and fourth for the fewest losses in league play.
Elko can do itself a lot of favors with a clean weekend.
On Friday, the Lady Indians host No. 10 North Valleys — the Lady Panthers ranking last in the 3A North with a 2-9 overall record and an 0-4 mark in league play.
On Dec. 13, 2019, the Lady Panthers dropped their league and home opener by a wide margin against No. 3 Truckee by a final score of 62-32, in Reno.
North Valleys resumed league play on Dec. 19, 2019, with a road contest at Fernley, the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros hanging a 40-point beating, 54-14.
Facing No. 2 Lowry on Dec. 20, 2019, the Lady Buckaroos handed the Lady Panthers a 58-14, running-clock loss, at North Valleys.
On Dec. 21, 2019, Fallon — the rebuilding, three-time defending state champ — carved through North Valleys in a 63-36 contest.
The Lady Panthers have not played a league contest since, but they did earn a victory against a 3A North squad — opening the Varsity Elite Tournament, at McQueen High School, in Reno — with a narrow 42-41 victory on Dec. 26, 2019, versus South Tahoe (4-6 overall, 2-3 in league).
North Valleys closed the tourney with a 47-36 loss to Loyalton (California) and a sizeable, 60-35 defeat by Portola (California).
While the Lady Panthers have not played since Dec. 28, 2019, the Lady Indians already have a pair of 2020 contests under their belts — splitting a road series.
On Jan. 3, Elko was taken apart by a 21-7 second period against Lowry, in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos winning by a final score of 58-40.
However, the Lady Indians tore off a 30-18 advantage in the second half on Jan. 4 and pulled away from the Lady Greenwave, in Fallon, by a tally of 59-44.
While the Lady Panthers have not posted stats for the season, an area where they have an advantage on paper over the Lady Indians is length.
North Valleys is considerably taller than Elko, six players standing taller than the Lady Indians’ tallest girl.
Sophomore center Alilia Fonohea tops the chart at 6-feet-1-inch, junior forward Georgia Wallin-Reed standing at 6-foot-even.
Junior Hannah Igbekoyi and freshman Meletava Fonohea are each 5-feet-11-inches, while junior Alexia Pena is 5-foot-10 and senior Skyler Curwen follows at 5-foot-9.
Elko junior Zoe Blair is the tallest player on the team at 5-feet-8-inches, but she has not played since the Lady Indians’ first three games of the season during the High Sierra Winter Classic — suffering an injury in practice a year after tearing her ACL.
Senior Katie Ross leads Elko in scoring at 12.2 points per contest — coming off a career-high 23 points in the Lady Indians’ 59-44 win at Fallon — adding 4.8 rebounds.
A call-up following the Lady Indians’ preseason tournament, freshman Peyton Jacaway has made notable strides, also notching her career high with 15 points against the Lady Greenwave.
Jacaway is averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists.
The Eklunds have been key pieces for the Lady Indians.
Freshman Aurora Eklund is averaging 4.7 points — increasing after Saturday’s 10-point ballgame in Fallon — and leads Elko with 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game, adding 2.8 rebounds.
Senior Izzy Eklund brings the intensity and tops the roster with 5.5 rebounds — also pacing the squad in hustle plays and floor burns — averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists.
Freshman Avery Beatty opened some eyes in her first two games of her career — being called up to the varsity team — posting 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and one steal per game during the Lady Indians’ road trip to Lowry and Fallon.
Junior Olivia Morrell has notched 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, while junior Sydnee Patterson has come to life recently and is currently posting 2.5 points and 2.5 boards per ballgame.
Game Time
The Lady Indians will look for a 5-2 start in the 3A North with a 6 p.m. Friday tip versus North Valleys, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Weekend Wrap
Elko will face a step-up in competition to close the weekend, hosting No. 3 Truckee (8-2 overall, 3-1 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday.