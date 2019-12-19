Elko girls hope to stretch perfect record in 3A North

Following a 1-2 start to the year during the High Sierra Winter Classic, the Lady Indians went unblemished during their two-game road trip and league openers.
Elko is coming off a 54-18 whipping of South Tahoe on Dec. 13 and a 48-11 defensive clinic on Dec. 14 versus Dayton.
Sparks will enter Friday’s contest with a 1-5 overall record and an 0-3 mark in league play.
The Lady Railroaders tipped off their 3A North season at home, falling 32-22 to South Tahoe on Dec. 10, at The Brickhouse.
Sparks then took to the road and was doubled up by defending state champion Fallon in a 61-30 ballgame on Dec. 12 and was hammered on Dec. 14 by a final score of 57-12 by Lowry, in Winnemucca.
The Lady Railroaders have averaged just 25 points per game as a unit through four contests recorded to MaxPreps.
Junior Anahi Flores leads the offense with 8.3 points per game and paces the defensive attack with 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks, adding 5.8 rebounds.
Sophomore Kayla Flores averages 7.8 points, eight boards per contest, two steals and an assist.
Beyond the Flores girls, the offense falls off.
Junior Evelyne Reyes posts 4.3 points per game, but she has been stellar on the glass — yanking down 10.8 rebounds per game — making 2.8 takeaways and two rejections on defense.
She is followed at four points per game by senior Patty Estrada, who also grabs two boards and averages a steal.
Senior Daniela Castorena notches 2.5 points, three rebounds and 2.3 swipes.
Sophomore Samantha Nelson comes in with 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per outing, junior Joscelyn Cea tallying two points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 thefts per game.
As for Elko, the Lady Indians are putting up 40 points per ballgame — led by a near double-double average by sophomore Jersey Tsosie.
She is currently posting team highs of 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 3.8 assists, adding 1.4 steals per ballgame.
Senior Katie Ross has been effective with 8.6 points and 5.4 boards per contest.
In just two games since her call-up from the junior varsity, freshman Peyton Jacaway has been solid — averaging eight points, 2.5 steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Junior Olivia Morrell has worked her way to 3.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 steals per game, her scoring total neared by 3.4 points per contest by freshman Aurora Eklund — who leads the Lady Indians with 2.8 steals per contest, adding three assists and 2.6 rebounds in her first year of high school hoops.
Senior sparkplug Izzy Eklund has not found her offensive stride thus far — scoring 2.8 points per game — but her hustle pays dividends in other areas with five rebounds and two steals.
In three contests, junior Zoe Blair averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds as she worked back from a torn ACL.
Senior Summer Nielsen is currently posting 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Game Time
The Lady Indians will hear the whoops of the Elko crowd for the first time in competitive action versus Sparks at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing the weekend with a crucial contest versus Fernley — which enters Friday’s contest in Spring Creek with an undefeated record of 5-0 — tipoff with the Lady Vaqueros set for 1 p.m. Saturday.