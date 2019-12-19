Elko girls hope to stretch perfect record in 3A North

Sophomore Kayla Flores averages 7.8 points, eight boards per contest, two steals and an assist.

Beyond the Flores girls, the offense falls off.

Junior Evelyne Reyes posts 4.3 points per game, but she has been stellar on the glass — yanking down 10.8 rebounds per game — making 2.8 takeaways and two rejections on defense.

She is followed at four points per game by senior Patty Estrada, who also grabs two boards and averages a steal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Daniela Castorena notches 2.5 points, three rebounds and 2.3 swipes.

Sophomore Samantha Nelson comes in with 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per outing, junior Joscelyn Cea tallying two points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 thefts per game.

As for Elko, the Lady Indians are putting up 40 points per ballgame — led by a near double-double average by sophomore Jersey Tsosie.

She is currently posting team highs of 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 3.8 assists, adding 1.4 steals per ballgame.

Senior Katie Ross has been effective with 8.6 points and 5.4 boards per contest.