ELKO – Trying to bounce back from a loss can be tough, doing so following a major beating is more difficult.
Trying to get back in the win column against the defending state champion will require playing as perfectly as possible in nearly every facet of the game.
The Elko softball team (7-1 in league) fell for the first time in its last game, but the Lady Indians looked off balance, unconfident and lackluster in a 14-0 shutout by Dayton in the series finale – this coming after a solid 4-1 win in the series opener.
Now awaiting the Lady Indians are the Lady Greenwave – playing in Fallon – the defending Division 3A state champions.
Elko is second in the 3A North standings – Fallon ranking fifth – but the Lady Greenwave (2-2 in league) have only played four games, losing two to undefeated and potential 2019 state champion Fernley (7-0 in league).
While Fallon is not the team of years past, make no mistake – never underestimate the heart of a champion, especially a perennial one.
Sophomore Mackenzie Fish leads the Lady Wave with a .562 batting average, followed by the .444 clip at the dish by senior Lorynn Fagg – who has a double.
Sophomore Savana Manha tops Fallon’s roster in both RBIs and runs scored – driving in nine of her teammates and scoring six times – batting an even .400, raking a team-best three home runs and tying for the team high with a pair of doubles.
An 11 at-bats, junior Ashley Agaman is hitting .364.
Junior Aspen Mori is tied with Manha for the team lead in doubles with two, currently batting .273 and driving in two runs and scoring three.
Agaman has thrown the bulk of Fallon’s pitches in 25-2/3 innings of work, walking 15 batters and striking out 13 with a 7.91 earned-run average.
Over 10 innings, sophomore Gaby Winkler has tossed her way to a team-best 4.90 ERA with 11 Ks against five free passes.
Senior Jacqueline Pete leads the Lady Indians with a .467 batting average – also topping the roster with five extra-base hits and two homers, adding two doubles and a triple.
She is second on the team with 14 runs scored, driving in seven runs.
Senior Kaitlyn Rizo is hitting .438 with a team-high 11 RBIs and team-best four doubles, scoring nine times.
Sophomore Lexi Schweer has made an impact during her first year of varsity softball, batting .367 with 10 RBIs, two doubles, a bomb over the outfield fence and 11 runs scored.
Junior Madi Murray – who gained Elko’s only hit in the series finale against Dayton – has posted a .357 average with a double and scored 12 times while driving in seven runs.
She tops the Lady Indians with four steals.
Elko’s final .300-plus hitter has been junior Caresse Basaraba – posting triple 6s – six hits (one triple), six RBIs and six runs scored.
Senior Lauryn Guenin leads the Lady Indians with 16 runs scored, currently approaching a .300 clip at the plate with a .290 average.
Junior pitcher Breanna Whitted leads Elko with five wins – posting a 3.71 ERA – striking out 35 batters and walking 17 in 34 innings.
The best ERA (2.95) on the staff belongs to sophomore Rylee Ferguson, who has struck out 21 batters and walked 12 over 19 frames.
Elko leads Fallon in every measurable – batting average (.327 to .252), on-base percentage (.469 to .318), home runs (5 to 3), stolen bases (16 to 8), ERA (3.50 to 7.41) and fielding percentage (.939 to .869).
The Lady Indians simply have to play with confidence, attack the ball on defense, go after hittable pitches – regardless of the count – believe they can take down a formidable opponent, look beyond the name on the front of the jersey, believe and execute.
Game Time
Elko will receive the first pitch of the two-game slate at 2 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, closing the series at noon Saturday.
