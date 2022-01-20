Elko girls need bounce-back in Fallon

ELKO — Coming off its first loss in league play and a canceled contest, the Elko girls basketball teams needs to rebound with a victory Friday, in Fallon.

The last time the Lady Indians played on Jan. 11, they lost a 47-37 home game to Spring Creek and then were forced to cancel Saturday’s home ballgame against South Tahoe due to COVID issues.

When Elko (7-3 overall, 2-1 in league) steps on the floor at 6 p.m. Friday, it will face a Fallon team that is 11-7 overall and 0-2 in conference.

The Lady Greenwave tipped off its Division 3A North-East slate with a 61-18 blowout loss at home to Lowry and followed with a 17-14 road loss to Dayton/

Fallon is paced by senior Cassie Edgmon, who averages 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and three steals per game — ranking sixth in the league in scoring, rebounds and takeaways.

She is joined in double digits with 10 points per game — through one contest — from junior Kambrie Thorn.

Thorn also dished two assists, grabbed a board and dished a dime.

Senior Trinity Helton has averaged 5.1 points, a team-high 7.3 rebounds — third in the league — and 2.1 steals.

Senior Sydney Jarrett has tallied 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, a team-best 3.7 steals — second in the league — and 1.1 assists.

Sophomore Zoey Jarrett averages 3.9 points, 3.9 boards, 3.6 steals — third in the conference — and a team-high 1.8 assists, splitting seventh in the league.

Senior Shaylee Coldwell has turned in 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists — tied for ninth in the league — and 1.5 steals.

Senior Addison Smith had chipped in 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, and senior Hudsyn Clark has averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 boards.

Senior Sadoni Downs has added 1.5 points per game, and sophomore Ava Faught has notched 1.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and one swipe per contest.

For Elko, junior Aurora Eklund has led the way — averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists — pacing the Lay Indians in scoring and steals.

She is currently third in the league in scoring, third in assists and tops the conference in thefts.

Fellow junior Peyton Jacaway has tallied eight points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 steals and a team-high 3.2 steals.

Jacaway ranks ninth in the conference in scoring and rebounding, fourth in steals and leads all comers in dimes.

Junior Johanna Rivera has been a nice presence in the lane, averaging 6.8 points and a team-best 5.7 boards — ranking eighth in the league.

On the wing, junior Alysia Carr has averaged 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Junior Alysia Madigan has emerged and notched 2.4 points and 1.6 takeaways, while freshman Lindsey Johns is turning in 2.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals — placing 10th in the league in swipes.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes has averaged two points and 2.1 rebounds, while junior Eve Lewis has put in 1.6 points per game.

Junior Isabela Torres is adding 1.2 points and 4.6 boards per outing, and sophomore Shaylen Garity is scoring 1.1 points per contest.

Team Comparisons

The Lady Indians average 10 more points per game, scoring 44.3 compared to Fallon’s season average of 34.3.

Elko also has the advantage on the glass with 32.4 rebounds to the Lady Wave’s 29.3 board total.

The Lady Indians passes have led to more scores, notching 9.8 assists per outing and Fallon tallying 6.9 dimes.

Fallon’s advantage comes from its defense, forcing 17 takeaways per contest — Elko averaging 14.8 steals.

Both teams have struggled from the floor, Elko shooting 29% and Fallon shooting 27% — the Lady Indians hitting 33% of their twos and 17% of their threes, the Lady Wave posting a similar clip at 30% from two and 18% from distance.

At the free-throw line, Elko converts 50% of its tries and Fallon connects on 38% of its attempts.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (7-3 overall, 2-1 in league) will look to bounce back from a loss against the Lady Wave (11-7 overall, 0-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

GALLERY: Spring Creek in Elko Girls Basketball — Jan. 11, 2022

