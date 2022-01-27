 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko girls need to right the ship

Johanna Rivera

Elko's Johanna Rivera (50) battles Fallon's Cassie Edgmon (12) and sophomore Zoey Jarrett (11) on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Fallon.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team — after a 2-0 start to the league season — has not won a contest since Jan. 8.

Since a 54-11 road victory over Dayton and a 50-45 away win against Fernley, the Lady Indians (7-4 overall, 2-2 in league) have lost two conference contests and had a pair of ballgames canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

After a 47-37 home loss to Spring Creek on Jan. 11, the Lady Indians could not play South Tahoe at home on Jan. 15 because of COVID positives.

When Elko returned to the floor on Jan. 21, in Fallon, the Lady Indians lost 34-33 in overtime — coughing up a 13-point, fourth-quarter lead — to a team that was freshly-removed from a 17-14 road loss to Dayton, which Elko beat by 43 points.

Against the Lady Greenwave, Elko was outscored 19-5 down the stretch and shot just 4-for-17 from the charity stripe.

On Saturday, the Lady Indians were forced to sit out another contest — never playing Lowry — due to another rash of COVID positives.

The time for Elko to right the ship must start at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium — playing Dayton for the second time.

The Lady Dust Devils (4-8 overall, 1-4 in league) followed its 17-14 win over Fallon with mixed results; falling 41-24 in Fernley but winning 44-24 in a non-conference home game against Hug.

With limited stats reported to MaxPreps — mostly relying only around scoring — the Lady Dust Devils have been led by 6.3 points per game from junior Hallie Peterson.

Fellow junior Rachel Ply has scored 5.5 points per game, and junior teammate Kendra Gardner has dropped 3.8 points per contest.

Both junior Molly McGrew and senior Alissa Paterson have averaged 3.2 points, while senior Aisnley Lau drops 2.1 points and sophomore Ayisha Agee adds two points per ballgame.

Seniors Kennedy Harris and Jessica Austin score 1.7 and 1.4 points per outing, respectively.

Despite struggles, Elko currently possesses the third and final ticket to the postseason from the 3A North-East — despite not playing Lowry yet.

The Lady Indians — who do not have stats for two ballgames, including Fallon — are paced by their lone double-digit scorer, junior Aurora Eklund.

With nine games of stats, Eklund leads Elko with 13.2 points and 3.8 steals — ranking third in the league in scoring and pacing the conference in takeaways.

She also adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists (third in the league).

Fellow junior Peyton Jacaway has averaged eight points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 assists.

Currently, Jacaway leads the league in assists, is tied for fourth in swipes, places eighth in rebounds and ranks 10th in scoring.

In the middle, junior Johanna Rivera has provided 6.8 points and a team-best 5.7 boards (seventh in the conference).

Junior Alysia Carr averages 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Assuming more a regular role in the starting lineup, junior Alysia Madigan notches 2.4 points and 1.6 steals.

Freshman Lindsey Johns has turned in 2.3 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 steals — currently 10th in the league in takeaways.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes has tallied two points and 2.1 rebounds, junior eve Lewis following with 1.6 points per ballgame.

In the post, junior Isabela Torres has booked 1.6 points and 4.6 rebounds — sophomore Shaylen Garity adding 1.1 points per contest.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (7-4 overall, 2-2 in league) will look for their first win in three weeks, needing to beat Dayton (4-8 overall, 1-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will close its home stand against Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-3 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the first matchup, the Lady Vaqueros opened an 18-11 lead in the first quarter but were outscored 39-29 by Elko to close the contest in a 50-45 home loss on Jan. 8, in Fernley, the game serving as the Lady Indians’ last win.

GALLERY: Spring Creek in Elko Girls Basketball — Jan. 11, 2022

