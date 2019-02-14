ELKO – Win and advance, lose and stay home.
The scenario for the Elko girls basketball team is both simple and possibly complex, starting with a schedule change to final two-game home stand of the year.
Entering the final-two games of the regular season – both of which will be played at home – the Lady Indians (6-10 in league play) can solidify their position in the Division 3A North regional tournament with Ws.
Elko was slated to take on South Tahoe (6-10 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the contest essentially serving as a playoff before the playoffs.
However, due to the recent storms – the South Tahoe contest will be moved to 6 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Indians possess the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 44-43 win over the Lady Vikings on Jan. 18, in South Tahoe, California, coming on a last-second field goal by sophomore Olivia Morrell.
If Elko can nail down a victory Monday, the Lady Indians can take a giant leap toward a position in the regional tournament.
In the first meeting, scoring was low for both teams.
Elko was held to single digits in the first and second periods but closed the game with a frame-high 15 points in the fourth.
Senior Alexis Elquist scored a game-high 14 points and nailed two 3s, swiped a game-best four steals, grabbed four rebounds and blocked a ridiculous-four shots.
The Lady Indians finished with three players in double figures, junior Izzy Eklund scoring 12 points and freshman Jersey Tsosie closing with 10.
Eklund was everywhere, finishing with a team-best eight boards, team-high four assists and three takeaways.
Tsosie also posted an all-around stat line of seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
South Tahoe was led by 12 points and two 3s by senior Hailey Naccarato, who added six rebounds, dished a game-high five assists and came away with two steals.
Senior Teagan Williamson also scored in double digits with 11 points and notched four boards, two assists, two steals and a block.
Senior Kaitlyn Janese approached double figures with nine points, led the Lady Vikings with eight rebounds and made three steals.
Sophomore Kayleen Conard tallied six points and made three assists, junior Joebelle Santos added three points and junior Teagan Welch posted two.
Despite not scoring, sophomore Eva Perry impacted the game seven rebounds, two assists and a rejection.
Sophomore Zoe Blair played one of her best games for the Lady Indians and finished with four points, four rebounds and a steal.
Although she only mounted two points, junior Katie Ross yanked down seven boards for Elko.
Morrell only posted two points, but they came at the right time and proved to be the game winners.
Shooting percentages were low, Elko making just 16-for-51 from the floor for a 31-percent clip.
South Tahoe was slightly better at 17-of-46 for 37 percent, but both teams struggled at the stripe – the Lady Indians making 47 percent on 9-for-19, the Lady Vikings leaving 11 points at the line and connecting just 6-for-17 for 35 percent in a one-point loss.
Elko is coming off a spirited, 66-60 loss Saturday to No. 4 Truckee – the Lady Indians unable to come up necessary defensive stops and timely buckets down the stretch.
The Lady Indians missed 13 free throws and shot 23-for-36 at the line, the Lady Wolverines costing themselves even more points in a 16-for-33 effort at the line – Elko slipping in its comeback attempt, Truckee making the contest closer than it needed to be.
When the ball is tipped Monday, Elko can place itself in the driver’s seat with a victory.
A win by South Tahoe would open a number of scenarios.
Step “A” for breaking a tie is the result of head-to-head competition between the tied teams, which would be 1-1 if Elko loses, netting nothing.
Step “B” awards one point to both tied teams for every win in league play by their defeated opponents, which could cause another gridlock, Elko and South Tahoe each beating the same teams in the bottom half of the league.
If the tie remains after steps “A” and “B” are applied, the NIAA Executive Director would select a neutral site for a play-in game to determine which team would advance to the regional tournament.
With the schedule change and the 3A North regional tournament looming Thursday, a neutral-site contest could be a potential nightmare – South Tahoe playing at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Creek – leaving Wednesday as the only open day for such a contest.
The Lady Indians can control their own destiny against the Lady Vikings at 6 p.m. Monday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Versus Dayton
Elko will play Dayton (2-14 in league) as scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, the contest marking senior day for the young Lady Indians – Elquist and Nevada Wachob playing the final home games of their careers.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Dust Devils 49-17 on Jan. 19, in Dayton.
