Elko girls post pair of 5-0 wins

The Lady Indians attempted 27 shots in the contest, Dayton getting off just one shot.

Elko freshman goalie Aryah Checketts made four saves, which included three stops on corner kicks.

Versus Fernley

Elko’s attack Saturday against Fernley was less balanced, but the Lady Indians were electric early — putting up four goals before the break and a 23-minute span.

Jacaway continued her torrid stretch, scoring from another assist by Casas in the fourth minute.

In the seventh minute, Ramirez kept her cleats hot — stealing a goal kick, controlling the ball and scoring her third goal of the weekend for a 2-0 lead.

On a direct kick, Jacaway smoked another ball into the net for a 3-0 advantage in the 19th minute and pushed the margin to four in the in the 27th minute in the same fashion — knocking home her fifth and sixth goals in two games.

The Lady Indians led 4-0 at halftime and added another score in the second half, junior Tyra Christean booking a goal in the 56th minute on a corner kick by Jacaway — who finished her birthday weekend with six goals and three assists.

Elko cruised to another 5-0 victory over the Lady Vaqueros.