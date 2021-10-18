 Skip to main content
Elko girls post pair of 5-0 wins
Elko girls post pair of 5-0 wins

FERNLEY — Elko girls soccer coach Michelle Nicholls said her team “is coming to its own.”

The Lady Indians — on their most recent road trip — posted a 5-0 of 5-0 victories over Dayton and Fernley.

Versus Dayton

Against the Lady Dust Devils, Elko found the scoreboard for the first time in the 13th minute as junior Peyton Jacaway — the birthday girl — put in the first of her three goals on the day, receiving a pass from sophomore Miranda Casas.

Déjà vu.

In the 23rdm minute, another give-and-go between the duo led to Jacaway’s second goal and a 2-0 lead — which remained the score at the break.

In the second half, the Lady Indians needed just one minute to open a three-goal cushion — sophomore Abi Ramirez scoring on a thru ball from Jacaway.

The combination kicked in once more just two minutes later, Elko grabbing a 4-0 advantage as Jacaway set up Ramirez’s second goal with a long ball over the defense.

Jacaway capped a glorious birthday performance in the 68th minute, her shot ricocheting off a defender for a hat track.

To go along with her three goals, she also added a pair of assists.

The Lady Indians attempted 27 shots in the contest, Dayton getting off just one shot.

Elko freshman goalie Aryah Checketts made four saves, which included three stops on corner kicks.

Versus Fernley

Elko’s attack Saturday against Fernley was less balanced, but the Lady Indians were electric early — putting up four goals before the break and a 23-minute span.

Jacaway continued her torrid stretch, scoring from another assist by Casas in the fourth minute.

In the seventh minute, Ramirez kept her cleats hot — stealing a goal kick, controlling the ball and scoring her third goal of the weekend for a 2-0 lead.

On a direct kick, Jacaway smoked another ball into the net for a 3-0 advantage in the 19th minute and pushed the margin to four in the in the 27th minute in the same fashion — knocking home her fifth and sixth goals in two games.

The Lady Indians led 4-0 at halftime and added another score in the second half, junior Tyra Christean booking a goal in the 56th minute on a corner kick by Jacaway — who finished her birthday weekend with six goals and three assists.

Elko cruised to another 5-0 victory over the Lady Vaqueros.

Up Next

The No. 2 Lady Indians (6-1 in league) will attempt to keep their hopes alive for a Division 3A North-East title and a first-round bye, playing the No. 1 Lady Spartans (6-0-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

