WINNEMUCCA – In the final preparation for the test to qualify for the state meet, local track and field teams attempted to hone their skills Saturday during the Lowry Invitational, in Winnemucca.
Elko’s girls fared well, taking second place with a team score of 131.5 points.
Spring Creek finished in fifth place with a team total of 69.5, and Owyhee wound up in eighth place with 15 points.
Several athletes not only performed well, numerous locals won their respective events.
Spring Creek sophomore Lydia Binger did what she does best, hurdling her way to two victories – winning the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 16.87 seconds and also setting a PR in her bread-and-butter 300-meter event in 46.7 seconds.
The Lady Spartans’ other individual first came in the 400 meters, senior Lindsey Morrill taking the title in 1:05.23.
Junior teammate Angelica Cortez tallied a second-place time of 1:07.47 in the 400 meters.
Elko nailed down a pair of first-place efforts, one on the track and one in the field.
Sophomore distance runner Xandry De Arrieta took home the win in the 3200 meters, running two miles in 13:20.99.
In the field, junior Cassi Christensen has been working toward reaching the heights she achieved as a sophomore – winning the pole vault and clearing the bar at 9-feet.
Elko junior Olivia Smales – after being shut down with a torn ACL as a sophomore – is regaining the pep in her step.
She took second place in both of her sprints, finishing the 100 meters in 13.45 second and setting a personal record of 27.73 in the 200.
In each race, she was followed in third place by a teammate – senior Phoebe Fagoaga crossing in 13.49 seconds in the 100 meters and sophomore Lillian MacNevin closing the 200 meters in 27.74.
MacNevin tied for fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.61 seconds.
Elko took third in a wide array of events.
In the discus, junior Marrisa Valdez launched her way to third with a personal-record distance of 110-feet-3-inches.
Junior Summer Nielsen went for a third-place run of 6:04.32 in the 1600 meters, sophomore teammate Loulou Neff taking fourth in 6:21.14.
In the 3200 meters, third place belonged to Spring Creek sophomore Emma Campbell on a time of 13:50.36.
Behind Christensen’s winning vault, Elko senior Bailie Gowans set a personal for fourth at 7-feet-6-inches – senior Mackie Griggs and freshman Myla Negrete tying for fifth and each setting PRs of 7-feet.
Elko sophomore Breanna Macias ran the fastest half-mile of her high school career, finishing fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:47.37.
With a personal-best leap pf 13-feet-9-inches, Campbell rounded out the top-five in the long jump.
Sophomore teammate Chelsea Ackerman also made her best jump – well, three jumps – spanning a PR distance of 29-feet-11-inchs for fifth place in the triple jump.
Binger capped the top-five in the 200 meters with a time of 28.09 seconds.
Relays
The Elko girls won two relays, taking first in both the 4x100 and 4x200 events.
In the 4x100, the Lady Indians – Smales, Fagoaga, MacNevin and Valdez – posted a time of 52.57 seconds.
Fagoaga, MacNevin, Smales and Griggs combined for a time of 1:52.28 for the win in the 4x200.
The Lady Spartans – Campbell, Cortez, Morrill and junior Kattalin Lopategui – locked up the victory in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:27.53.
Elko – consisting of De Arrieta, Nielsen, Macias and Neff – posted a time of 11:01.96 for second place in the 4x800.
Owyhee’s girls – freshman Makinzie Cady, senior Marilyn Harney, senior Destiny Max and junior Alejandra Dick – ranked fourth in the 4x400 relay with a collective time of 5:34.26.
The Lady Braves – consisting of sophomore Tia Woods, Harney, freshman Josie Rose Thomas and junior Thalia Thomas – closed out the top-five of the 4x200 relay in 2:12.40.
Boys
With 110 points, the Elko boys finished in third place in the team standings – Spring Creek capping the top-five with 48.5 points and Owyhee rounding out the top-10 with 11.
A three-pack of Elko athletes took first place in their events – doing so with speed, endurance and hops.
Senior Alex Klekas paced the field in the 400 meters with a personal-record lap of 52.7 seconds.
In the two-mile grind, senior Andres Salas’ time of 10:58.57 bested the competition of the 3200 meters – opening a wide lead.
Spring Creek sophomore Secody Charley ranked second with a time of 11:18.31.
To a field event, Elko junior Caleb Marma sprung over the bar with at 6-feet-2-inches in the high jump.
He had 4-inches of room to spare, sophomore teammate Ethan Hale taking second place with a height of 5-feet-10-inches.
In the half-mile race, sophomore Jimmy Murphy set a personal record and finished second for the Indians in 2:16.67.
Senior Joe Simpkins experienced success in the hurdles, taking second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.99 seconds and ranking third in 110 hurdles in 17.17.
Spring Creek junior Dallin Fisher tallied personal bests in each of his hurdling events, his time of 46.04 good enough for fourth in the 300 hurdles – rounding out the top-five in the 110 hurdles in 19.7 seconds.
In the 400 meters, Elko senior Peter Neff tallied the fastest lap of his career in 54.86 seconds for fourth place.
Spring Creek sophomore Jess Marin finished the 3200 meters in 11:19.56 for fourth, sophomore teammate Harrison Walund’s personal-record time of 11:20.96 capping the top-five.
Elko senior Luis Garcia unleashed a 123-foot toss for fourth place in the discus.
Paired with his second-place two-mile run, Charley’s one-mile time of 5:04.68 ranked fifth in the 1600 meters.
Junior Ren Pacini set a personal record in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet-2-inches and closing out the top-five.
Relays
The Indians won the 4x800 relay, Klekas, junior Duncan Monroe, Neff and Salas collectively clocking in at 8:45.33.
Elko took third place in both the 4x100 and 4x400 events.
Senior Landon Dente, sophomore Brayden Barnhurst, sophomore Beau Mansanarez and Simpkins tallied a time of 45.67 seconds in the 4x100.
Neff, Monroe, freshman Shawn Sessions and junior Riley Blach ranked third in the 4x400 with a time of 4:02.88.
Owyhee placed fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:23.65, consisting of juniors Chase Lozano and Lance Owyhee and sophomores Sequoia Roubideaux and Desmond Hanchor.
In 1:41.1, senior Wyatt Gregg, Sessions, freshman Andres Cervantes and Blach took fourth for Elko in the 4x200 meters.
Up Next
The teams and athletes will vie for qualifications to state Friday and Saturday during the regional meet in Fallon.
In the 3A, the top-four finishers in each event will earn berths to the finale.
The 1A takes the top-five from the North and top-three from the South.
The Nevada State Track and Field Championships will take place May 17-18 at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas.
