FERNLEY – During the Fernley Invitational, the Elko girls put on quite the show – both in the track and field events.
The Lady Indians placed second in the team standings and racked up 149 points – trailing champion Fernley’s total of 156.5 by 7.5 points – winning four individual events, two on the track and two in the field.
Elko’s sprinters performed extremely well, junior Olivia Smales winning the 100 meters with a time of 13.31 seconds for a personal record.
She led a one-two-three finish in the event, sophomore Lillian MacNevin also setting a PR and placing second in 13.45 seconds and senior Phoebe Fagoaga taking third in 13.63.
MacNevin topped the 200-meter field with a time of 27.76 seconds, Fagoaga ranked third in 28.08 and Smales finished sixth in 28.94.
Smales added a second-place effort in the 400 meters, finishing with a time of 1:03.52.
Moving to the field events, junior Marrisa Valdez uncorked a personal-record launch of 105-feet-10-inches for the discus title.
At a height of 8-feet, junior Cassi Christensen claimed the crown in the pole vault – senior Mackie Griggs finishing second with a 6-foot-vault.
Sophomore jumper Hannah McIntosh fared well for the Indians in each of her events, placing second in the triple jump with a span of 31-feet-3-inches and taking third in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-4-1/4-inches.
Elko’s one-milers, which placed three girls in the top-six, were led by sophomore Xandry De Arrieta’s second-place run of 5:59.3 in the 1600 meters.
Junior teammate Summer Nielsen posted a fourth-place finish and crossed the line in 6:20.42, sophomore Loulou Neff closing in sixth with a time of 6:26.6.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Griggs finished fourth with a time of 55.56 seconds – finishing just ahead of sophomore Jenna Kidwell’s 55.99 for fifth place.
Griggs rounded out the top-10 in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.14, narrowly nudging out Kidwell’s time of 19.25.
Sophomore Breanna Macias ranked sixth in the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:54.64, junior teammate Karissa Fadenrecht taking ninth in 2:56.66.
Relays
The Elko girls posted major points in the relays, winning each of the three races in which they fielded a team.
The Lady Indians – Fagoaga, McIntosh, MacNevin and Valdez – won the 4x100 meters with a time of 52.74 seconds.
Elko also claimed the title in the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:53.38, members including MacNevin, Smales, Valdez and Fagoaga.
In the 4x800 relay, De Arrieta, Nielsen, Macias and Neff topped the field with a collective time of 11:06.67.
Boys
Elko’s boys took third place in the team standings with 118 points, finishing four points behind second-place Fernley’s total of 118 points.
The Indians won three individual events, all coming from the same athlete.
Senior Alex Klekas made a clean sweep of his middle-distance and distance events, winning the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters.
In the 800, he closed a half-mile race in 2:08.38 – senior Peter Neff crossing seventh in 2:18.58 and junior Duncan Monroe finishing immediately after in 2:18.62 for eighth place.
Klekas led another trio of Indians in the top-10 of the 1600 meters, claiming the win in 4:49.22.
Senior Andres Salas placed third with a time of 4:53.37, Monroe finishing seventh in 5:08.38.
In the 3200 meters, Klekas capped the sweep with a two-mile run of 10:44.67 for the win – followed closely by Salas’ second-place performance of 10:45.43.
Senior Joe Simpkins took second place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.09 seconds, setting a personal record of 16.62 seconds for fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles.
Two Elko athletes tied for third place in the long jump on matching marks of 5-feet-10-inches, sophomore Ethan Hale and junior Caleb Marma each clearing the bar in the same number of attempts.
Senior sprinter Landon Dente set a personal record in each of his events, placing fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.66 seconds and crossing fifth in the 200 meters in 24.27.
Sophomore Brayden Barnhurst took sixth in the 100 meters in 11.73 and finished seventh in the 200 meters with a time of 24.51.
Neff closed out the top-five of the 400 meters with a time of 56.17 seconds.
In the throwing events, senior Luis Garcia took sixth place on each of his efforts – setting a personal record of 40-feet-3-inches in the shot put and launching 120-feet-7-inches in the discus.
Junior Morris Gallagher rounded out the top-10 of the triple jump, spanning 34-feet-2-1/4-inches.
Relays
The longest of the relays – the 4x800 meters – belonged to the Indians; Klekas, Salas, Neff and Monroe pacing the competition with a time of 8:38.45.
Elko took third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.8 seconds, consisting of Dente, Barnhurst, sophomore Beau Mansanarez and freshman Pete Romero.
The Indians – senior Wyatt Gregg, Romero, sophomore Shawn Sessions and freshman Andres Cervantes – finished eighth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:44.33.
Up Next
Elko’s varsity athletes will compete Friday and Saturday during the YMCA Invitational at Mountain View High School, in Boise, Idaho, while the junior varsity team will put their skills to the test at 10 a.m. Friday on Grant Crutchley Field during the Eureka Invitational.
