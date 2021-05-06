Elko girls steamroll Dayton in 4 innings

DAYTON — Coming off a six-game slide, the Elko softball team took full advantage of a lesser Wednesday.
In the series opener, at Dayton, the Lady Indians made quick work of the winless Lady Dust Devils — tearing off a 15-0 victory in just four innings.
Despite the lopsided margin, the Lady Indians only managed two runs in the top of the first inning — both coming on Dayton miscues.
Freshman Alea Benitez put Elko on the board as the Lady Dust Devils committed a two-out error at short from a groundball by senior Shyanne.
The frame continued with consecutive walks — the first by freshman Ella Rainwater to load the bases and the second to junior Vanessa Benavides — scoring senior Lexi Schweer with the bases punched full for a 2-0 lead.
The bottom half of the first was a one-two three performance from Elko’s defense, bookended by a pair of strikeouts by senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson.
All Elko managed was a one-out single by senior Hayley Rodriguez in the top of the second, Cheyenne Clayson striking out the side.
The Lady Indians once again sat down Dayton in order in the home half of the second, lining out to Ferguson, hitting into a 4-3 groundout to junior Hadlee Ratliff over to Rainwater and falling victim to Ferguson’s third K.
Elko put a crooked number on the board in the away half of the third, kick-started by leadoff triple to left field by Schweer.
Wedlund reached on a fielder’s choice that did not record an out, and the bases were juiced with a walk to Rainwater.
Another free pass to Benavides allowed Schweer to score for a 3-0 lead.
Wedlund was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice, and a strikeout by Clayson put two away.
Let the rally begin.
Rainwater beat out a play at the plate on a fielder’s choice on a groundball by Rodriguez, and a double by Ratliff cleared the bases — opening a three-run lead with a two-base rip and taking third on the throw — driving in Benavides, senior Lia Bacon and Rodriguez for a 7-0 lead.
Ratliff took home on a passed ball for an 8-0 advantage, and Benitez hit a single down the third-base line.
More quarters were added to the merry-go-round as Schweer unloaded a line-drove two-run blast over the fence in left field for a 10-cushion.
Wedlund sent a base knock to right field, and Rainwater and Benavides earned back-to-back free passes — cramming the bases full.
Elko struck out; however, the runner reached thanks to a dropped-third strike — Wedlund rolling home on the play for an 11-0 margin.
Clayson prevented further damage with a punchout.
Three-up, three-down in the bottom of the third — Ferguson fanning the side in order.
In the top of the fourth, Rodriguez led off with a walk and stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.
Schweer drew a two-out walk, stole second, extended to third on a passed ball and rolled home courtesy of an error at short on a grounder by Wedlund.
The damage was completed by the Lady Indians’ second two-run deep fly of the ballgame, Rainwater smashing a homer over the wall in center — scoring Wedlund and herself on the shot.
Dayton experienced some success in the bottom of the fourth — needing a run — but the Lady Dust Devils stranded three in the frame.
Savannah Dyer and Clayson each hit for one-out singles, and Abagail Harker drew a two-out walk — punching the paths full — but Ferguson came back from a 3-0 count with three straight strikes and closed the show with a swinging K.
The Lady Indians ended their six-game skid with a 15-0 domination in four innings, playing error-free ball.
Ferguson dominated in the circle and allowed just two hits across four-scoreless innings, striking out seven batters and walking only one in the win.
Offensively, Schweer led the charge and tallied two of Elko’s seven hits — going 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple with a pair of RBIs and scored a game-high four runs.
Rainwater was 1-for-2 with a two-run crank and scored two runs of her own, Ratliff finished 1-for-3 with a three-run double and a run scored and Rodriguez was 1-for-3 with an RBI single and two runs scored.
Both Benitez and Wedlund were 1-for-4 at the dish and scored twice.
Elko’s still struggling to see-ball, hit-ball and apply pressure on the defense — batting 7-for-26 but striking out 11 times in four frames.
Clayson punched out hitters with regularity — striking out 11 batters — but she struggled with control and walked nine.
Across four innings, she allowed 15 runs — nine earned — on seven hits in the loss.
Dayton’s lone hits went for singles, Clayson and Dyer each batting 1-for-2.
As a unit, the Lady Dust Devils hit just 2-for-14.
ELKO — 209 4 — (15)(7)0
DAYTON — 000 0 — 024
Up Next
The Lady Indians (4-6) will finish the three-game set at home, first pitch of a doubleheader against Dayton (0-10) set for noon Saturday, at Newton Field.