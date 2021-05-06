Elko girls steamroll Dayton in 4 innings

DAYTON — Coming off a six-game slide, the Elko softball team took full advantage of a lesser Wednesday.

In the series opener, at Dayton, the Lady Indians made quick work of the winless Lady Dust Devils — tearing off a 15-0 victory in just four innings.

Despite the lopsided margin, the Lady Indians only managed two runs in the top of the first inning — both coming on Dayton miscues.

Freshman Alea Benitez put Elko on the board as the Lady Dust Devils committed a two-out error at short from a groundball by senior Shyanne.

The frame continued with consecutive walks — the first by freshman Ella Rainwater to load the bases and the second to junior Vanessa Benavides — scoring senior Lexi Schweer with the bases punched full for a 2-0 lead.

The bottom half of the first was a one-two three performance from Elko’s defense, bookended by a pair of strikeouts by senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson.

All Elko managed was a one-out single by senior Hayley Rodriguez in the top of the second, Cheyenne Clayson striking out the side.