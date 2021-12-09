Elko girls tip off with Lady Hawks

ELKO — Following a 2-2 stat to the year during the Winter TipOff Tournament — facing four Division 5A North teams — the Elko girls basketball team will now settle into its 3A North slate.

On Friday, the Lady Indians will tip off the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday dance with Hug, in Reno.

If Tuesday’s crossover contest was any indication, the Lady Hawks (0-1) could be in for a long night.

Playing on the road, in Fernley, for a West-East matchup — Hug was not match for Lady Vaqueros.

Fernley steamrolled the Lady Hawks by a final score of 69-10 in a contest that produced a basketball-like total for one team and a baseball-type score for the other.

While not recording stats, Hug was limited to two points in the first quarter and eight in the second — trailing 43-10 at the break — and was shut out in the second half.

Starting the season with a very-inexperienced team — bringing back just two girls from the 2019-20 season — things could have gone much worse for Elko in its preseason tournament.

The Lady Indians do not currently have a double-digit scorer but have received a little bit of something from the entire roster.

Junior Aurora Eklund tops the team in scoring at nine points per game — coming off a 16-point explosion in a 42-24 win Saturday over Galena — also paces the Lady Indians with 2.3 steals and is tied for the team high with 2.8 assists, adding 4.8 rebounds per game.

Fellow junior Alysia Carr — a newcomer to the varsity program — currently averages 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

She has been Elko’s deep threat, cashing six 3s.

In the post, junior Johanna Rivera has been solid — beginning her varsity career with 7.5 points and 4.5 boards per outing.

Now-junior Peyton Jacaway — a 2nd-Team All-League guard as a freshman — has shown that size doesn’t always tell the story and that height and weight cane be overrated.

Jacaway’s scoring has started slowly — putting in five points per game — but she has risen up and tops the roster with 6.5 rebounds per contest.

She is tied for the team high with 2.8 assists and averages two steals.

Junior Isabela Torres, another first-year varsity player, has also hit the backboards hard and is pulling down 4.8 rebounds to go along with her 1.5 points.

As a ninth-grader, Lindsey Johns — Elko’s lone freshman — is chipping in 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes — through four games — averages 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (2-2) will try to notch their first winning record of the season when they take on the Lady Hawks (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

