ELKO – The Elko girls basketball team has its hands full.
After starting the season 0-4, the Lady Indians picked up their first win of the season Saturday with a 70-27 victory over league bottom-dweller Sparks.
The teams coming to Centennial Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday have given Elko and the rest of the Division 3A North fits for years.
The Indians will take on the daunting task of trying to at least slow down two-time defending state champion Fallon at 6 p.m. Friday, closing the home stand at 1 p.m. Saturday tip versus Lowry.
To find the last time Elko’s girls beat Fallon, one would have to dig back to Feb. 20, 2015, the Lady Indians booking their most-recent trip to state with a 49-41 win over the Lady Greenwave in the Division I-A North regional semifinal, taking down Fallon on its home floor.
Since then, the Lady Wave have ridden roughshod over the Lady Indians – winning each of the last-seven meetings.
The closest contest came on Jan. 6, 2017, at Centennial, a 51-42 victory for Fallon.
Last season, the margins became increasingly lopsided, Elko falling 56-15 on Dec. 9, 2017, in Fallon, and the Lady Indians losing 79-26 on Jan. 20, at Centennial.
In the two regular-season matchups, Elko lost by a grand total of 94 points – the Lady Indians scoring 41-total points in the contests.
The teams met again in the Division 3A North regional semifinal, and Elko came ready to play against the juggernaut.
While Elko was not expected to win the game, the Lady Indians put forth a respectable effort – falling short of a trip to state by a final score of 62-43 – giving Fallon its fourth-closest contest of the year against a 3A opponent in the 19-point loss.
Despite the graduation of League MVP Caitlyn Welch (11 points, 4.1 steals, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists) and Faith Cornmesser (7.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals), the Lady Greenwave are the favorites to win their third-consecutive state championship – ranked No. 1 among 3A schools and No. 7 in the entire state, encompassing programs from all divisions.
Look no further than the Otuafi cousins as the main reasons for Fallon’s success.
Each girl has already committed to play collegiately, point guard Leilani signing with BYU and post Leta choosing to play for Utah State University-Eastern, in Price.
The Otuafis have taken on more of a scoring responsibility for the Lady Wave, Leilani dropping a team-best 17.3 points per game and Leta averaging 15.2.
Leilani also tops the Fallon roster with 4.5 steals and four assists per game, using her long, athletic frame to snag 7.3 rebounds.
Leta leads the Lady Wave with 8.3 per outing, also chipping in 2.2 steals and 1.7 dimes.
Uber-talented sophomore Madi Whitaker is third on the team in scoring, averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.
With an increasing role during her senior year, Kenna Hamlin has averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 takeaways.
Senior Chandler McAlexander scores 5.7 points and grabs 4.5 boards per contest, and junior Makenzee Moretto averages 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds.
A stark contrast in offense, Fallon has posted 57.8 point per contest – Elko struggling mightily to put the ball in the bucket prior to its 70-point explosion Saturday, scoring 27.6 points per game in its first-four games.
Elko is led by 16.2 points per game by senior wing Alexis Elquist, who also tops the roster at 2.5 steals and a block.
She adds 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Against Sparks, she went off for a game-high 24 points and drilled three 3s.
Another bright spot for Elko has been the emergence of junior Izzy Eklund, scoring 7.4 points per contest – finishing with 11 points in each of the Lady Indians’ first-two league contests.
She pulls down a team-high 6.3 rebounds, dishes two assists and comes away with two steals per game.
Most importantly, she has provided instant energy and constant effort off the bench.
Junior Katie Ross is averaging 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Freshman point guard Jersey Tsosie sat out Saturday’s game against Sparks after banging her head on the floor Friday in Elko’s 49-43 loss to Fernley.
She was leading the team with 2.8 assists per outing while adding 3.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals.
In her absence, sophomores Sydnee Patterson and Olivia Morrell finished with 10 point and nine points, respectively, against Sparks.
Junior Summer Nielsen and senior Nevada Wachob each tallied four points against the Lady Railroaders.
The Lady Indians will try to avoid being swept under the Lady Wave (6-1 overall, 3-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing the home stand at 1 p.m. Saturday against Lowry (3-2 overall, 2-0 in 3A North).
Elko has fallen to Lowry seven straight times, the Lady Indians’ last win against the Lady Buckaroos coming on Jan. 2, 2016, by a final score of 54-52, in Winnemucca.
In the past-three seasons, the Lady Indians have a combined record of 1-14 against Fallon and Lowry, losing 14 in a row.
