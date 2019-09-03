SPRING CREEK — In the league-opening girls golf tournament, the Elko girls notched a first and a second.
In Tuesday’s Division 3A North opener at Spring Creek Golf Course, the Lady Indians took home the team trophy with a collective score of 396 — also knocking down a medalist.
Junior Gabby Bement ranked second individually with a personal-best round of 87, Truckee’s Ryan Flynn winning the event with an impressive score of 76 and Annika Thayer giving the Lady Wolverines two girls in the top-three with a third-place round of 96.
“The girls played well today. It was nice to start the season that way,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “Gabby had a great round. She was a 46 on the front but she shot a 41 on the back, which was awesome.”
Bement’s previous best was an 88 last year in Fallon.
On its home course, a revamped Spring Creek team ranked second — the Lady Spartans shooting a team total of 423.
Truckee took third place with a score of 435, Fallon followed in fourth with a 514 — narrowly edging fifth-place South Tahoe (516) by two strokes — and Fernley rounded out the qualifying teams with a sixth-place 551.
The No. 1 score for the Lady Spartans came from their No. 3 golfer, junior Jordan Maher.
Maher posted a total of 98, which was good enough for fourth place overall and her personal best.
“It was a good second round of the season for us, a big improvement from what we shot in Winnemucca (Icebreaker),” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. “Jordan was 12 strokes better today than she was in Winnemucca, so that was a little unexpected. She has been working a lot with Andrew (Collins) and that showed.”
Maher was followed by a pair of Elko golfers, seniors Caresse Basaraba and Chilz Negrete each carding sub-100 rounds of 99, tying for fifth — giving the Lady Indians three girls in the top-six.
Negrete’s previous personal best was a 106 as a junior in Lowry’s tournament.
Basaraba experienced the bulk of her success on the greens, leading Elko with a team-low 31 putts.
Spring Creek senior Emalee Ingram closed her day with an even 100.
Senior teammate Rachel Merwin gave the Lady Spartans their third-best round with a total of 104 strokes for a personal best in a varsity tournament, topping her 106 last year in Fernley.
Elko’s qualifying scores were capped by a round of triple-ones from junior AJ Anthony’s score of 111.
The Lady Spartans’ team total was finished by the fourth-best score of 121 set by sophomore Jaedin Martinez.
Spring Creek’s roster was finished by similar scores of 127 by senior Marie Howard and a 128 from Grace Heieie.
“I think the majority of our improvement was from our putting. We had a lot less three-putts. We’ve been working a lot on our short game in practice. Grace did pretty awesome for her first competitive tournament,” Walker said. “The next step we have to take is with our ball striking. We need to keep the ball in the fairway and stay out of trouble.”
Also with non-qualifying totals, Elko’s roster was rounded off by a 133 from junior Katrina DeGuzman and a 138 by freshman Madison Preston.
“We can improve our scores with our putting,” Sarbacker said. “We had quite a few girls with 40-something putts today.”
Elko Tournament
The second 3A North event of the season will take place with the Elko Tournament, teeing off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.
