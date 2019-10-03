SPRING CREEK — Aside from lopsided wins by the Elko volleyball team in the second and third sets, Spring Creek put up more of fight in Wednesday’s match than in previous meetings.
The Lady Indians prevailed in four sets, but the first and fourth frames provided some highly-competitive action — the Lady Spartans winning the opening game and pushing Elko in the deciding set.
First Set
Elko began the first frame well, opening an 8-4 lead — senior Cassie Spence nailing the first point with an emphatic kill.
Senior teammate Madison Ballard tagged a cross for putaway, Spring Creek’s first point coming on a well-place shot by senior Cheyenne Cleveland.
The teams traded points on a shanked reception and a net ball, Elko grabbing a 4-3 lead on a double touch.
Junior Hannah McIntosh spiked a free ball for a 5-3 lead, but junior Kylee Dimick made a tough shot on a set away from the net for Spring Creek.
Spring Creek gave away two points with a net serve and a net ball, Elko opening an 8-4 advantage on an ace by senior Courtney Mountford.
Senior Ryley Ricks painted the back line for the Lady Spartans, and senior Tara Welch crossed a kill for the Lady Indians.
Spring Creek won the next-three points on an Elko shot that sailed long and another that appeared to nail the sideline on a tip by Welch — the ball ruled out.
Junior Hailey Cruson placed a shot in the corner and pulled the Lady Spartans to within one at 10-9, but a miscommunication led to an easy Elko point.
Cruson trimmed the margin once again with a kill through Elko’s block attempt, and an ace by junior Chelsea Ackerman knotted the score at 11-all.
A net serve gave Elko the high side, the Lady Indians winning the next point on a free ball.
Ricks ticked a shot off the tape that trickled over and dropped for a point, the score tied after an Elko shank.
Spence regained the lead with a kill at 14-13, but the next hit flew long and tied the score.
Elko junior Sarah Gorman tooled the Lady Spartans’ block, Spring Creek committed a double touch and the Lady Indians went up three with a blocked shot.
Spring Creek prevailed after a long rally and dropped a shot over the net, Welch ending the run with a putaway.
Freshman Rylee Keim dropped a shot in the back-right corner for Spring Creek, and a tip by Cruson tied the game 18-18.
Gorman regained the lead for Elko off a free ball, Ballard thumped a kill off Spring Creek’s block and Spence went for a statement stuff on a free ball — annihilating the shot but crossing the net for a Spring Creek point.
Ballard put away a ball in the back of Spring Creek’s defense, but a net serve gave the ball back — Cruson tying the game at 21-all with a shot off Elko’s block.
Spring Creek went up 22-21 on Ackerman’s second ace of the set, Elko taking a timeout.
From the reset, Cleveland ticked the tape — the ball rolling over the net and down for a two-point lead — Cruson hammering a kill for a 24-21 lead.
Elko staved off game-point with a kill by McIntosh, but Cleveland reached back hit a shot over her shoulder for the game winner.
Spring Creek was fired up with a 25-22 win.
Second Set
The wake-up call served as a fire starter for the Lady Indians.
Elko opened a 10-2 lead in the second frame, both benefiting from Spring Creek errors and tagging shots of its own.
McIntosh and Spence provided the first kills of the set, Spence racking up a 6-1 advantage with a major thump.
Spring Creek’s first putaway came from Ricks on a shot down the line, but Gorman tipped a shot into a hole of the defense for a 9-2 lead.
A shot into the net from a bad set forced the Lady Spartans to take a timeout at 10-2.
Dimick came out of the break and ripped a point to the back line, Spring Creek winning the next point for a 10-4 score — Dimick tagging another kill for a 10-5 tally.
The Lady Indians took four in a row; Gorman hitting a shot off the block — a crazy sequence resulting in a net ball by Spring Creek after a marathon rally, the Lady Spartans hitting a ball outside the antenna and blocking a shot out of bounds.
Dimick stopped the streak with a kill of Elko’s block, but Ballard nailed consecutive kills for a 15-8 lead.
A bad reception made the score 16-8, and the teams traded points — Cruson dropping a putaway and Spence painting the back line.
Ballard opened a double-up lead with a shot off Spring Creek’s block, but the Lady Spartans took the next-four points on a net ball, a shank, an ace by Ackerman and a kill by Cleveland off the block.
However, Elko closed the set with a six-point flurry — Spring Creek hitting consecutive balls in the net, McIntosh obliterating a putaway, a shot out flying out of bounds and a block setting up game-point.
With a clean set and a shot from the middle, Spence hit around Spring Creek’s block to the right side and pounded a kill for a 25-12 Elko win.
Third Set
Hannah McIntosh.
She dominated the third frame, scoring the first point with a resounding block.
An ace by junior Mariah Johnston opened a 3-0 lead, Spring Creek’s first point coming on a tip by Cruson at 4-1.
Cleveland found a hole in Elko’s defense for a 4-2 score, but McIntosh smoked a line drive for a kill.
The lead was trimmed to 5-3 on a block by Cleveland, but McIntosh went off — dropping a tip shot, tagging a cross and blocking another shot.
A drill by Gorman made the score 11-3, McIntosh placed a shot in the corner, Welch rejected a shot and Spring Creek hit a ball into the net — Elko jumping to a 13-3 lead.
After a five-call gave the Lady Spartans a point, McIntosh went back to the well and drew up a smash.
Elko was ruled for going over the line, but Gorman regained a 10-point cushion with a kill — Ballard bringing a roar from the crowd with an oh-my-gosh whack.
Spring Creek won the next-two points with a kill by junior Jazmin Cervantes off Elko’s block and a free ball, but Ballard pounded another putaway off Spring Creek’s block.
Gorman strung up an ace and Spring Creek was called for a line violation, the Lady Indians going up 21-7 on consecutive points by Spence — blocking a shot and ripping a kill down the middle.
The advantage reached 23-7 after a timeout, Gorman serving another ace and Ballard sending a putaway through the block attempt.
A net serve stopped the seven-point streak, and senior Nicole Southern served an ace for the Lady Spartans — Cleveland tallying two points in a row with a shot off Elko’s block and a kill from a free ball.
A violation brought up game-point, Elko committing a double touch but closing the door with a big-time block by Spence.
For the second straight set, Elko rolled to a 25-12 win.
Fourth Set
The final frame returned to a more back-and-forth affair.
Ballard hammered home the first point, but Cruson made the score 2-1 with a kill of her own — Spring Creek tying the score with a combined effort at the net on a big block from Ricks and Cleveland.
A long shot gave the Lady Spartans the lead, a two-hit giving Spring Creek a 4-2 advantage.
McIntosh blocked a shot and trimmed the deficit to one, but Dimick answered with a statement smash.
Following a shot out of bounds, Spring Creek went back up by two with a ripped putaway by Ricks.
Elko closed the lead to one with three points in a row from Spring Creek errors, but Dimick roped a shot down the middle.
Ballard hit a point off the block for Elko, and a lift tied the score 8-8.
The teams traded points on a kill by Cruson through Elko’s block and a rip by Ballard.
The Lady Indians went to the front on an ace by Johnston, Spence opening a three-point cushion with a tip and a solid kill.
Another lift made the score 13-9, but a net serve ended the five-point streak.
McIntosh reemerged with a major thump, a bad pass gave Elko a point and Welch nailed a ball off Spring Creek’s block.
Spence tipped a shot short for another point, junior Amelia Moye served an ace and Spence denied a shot at the net for a 19-10 lead.
A long shot capped a seven-point run, and Spring Creek settled down and made better passes and sets — leading to opportunities for hitters.
A rope by Dimick cut the lead to 20-12, Elko hit into the net and Dimick made a replay kill — the Lady Indians called for a double on a hit by Ricks.
The five-point flurry was combatted by a huge block from Welch, but Elko once again was ruled for a double-touch and Spring Creek sliced the deficit to four with an ace from Ricks and a block by Cervantes.
A net serve ended the momentum at 22-18.
Elko closed the match with a three-point dagger; Gorman tipping a shot into a hole, Ballard blasting a kill and finishing the job with a shot off Spring Creek’s block that deflected out of bounds.
The Lady Indians overcame a slow start and took three sets in a row for a four-set victory, 25-18 in the final frame.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (7-3 in league) will play Dayton (6-5 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Lady Spartans (3-7 in league) will host No. 2 South Tahoe (8-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Elko will face the Lady Vikings at noon Saturday, Spring Creek taking on the Lady Dust Devils at noon Saturday.
