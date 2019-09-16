SPARKS — For a team that was expected to be “completely rebuilding,” the Elko girls soccer squad has stung together some pretty good results.
In past seasons, the Lady Indians endured a multitude of one-goal losses — oftentimes giving up the game-deciding goal in the final minute — but Elko flipped the script on its head Friday with a 1-0 victory over North Valleys.
On Saturday, the Lady Indians won a 2-0 contest in Sparks — moving Elko to the high side of a .500 record on the season.
Versus North Valleys
Through 79 minutes during Friday’s road game, neither Elko nor host North Valleys managed to plant a single ball into the opposing frame.
That all changed in the last 60 seconds of the contest.
Rather than a defensive breakdown and a late goal by their opponent, the Lady Indians went on the attack and did the damage with their own game-swinging kick.
Junior Hailey Mariluch, who is primarily a defender, overlapped the field and pushed the issue on the offensive side of the ball — sending a through ball ahead to freshman teammate Peyton Jacaway.
Jacaway hit her shot over the North Valleys goalkeeper, cashing the game winner.
Elko began its road trip with a 1-0 victory in the closing seconds.
For the match, the Lady Indians took just eight shots — the Lady Panthers firing only six attempts in the defensive-minded struggle — Jacaway’s final attempt serving as the difference between one point and three for the league standings.
Junior goalie Elayna Orr made six saves for Elko.
Versus Sparks
After needing a last-minute, go-ahead goal against North Valleys, Elko took care of business earlier in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Lady Railroaders.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lady Indians took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, courtesy of another freshman.
Assisted by junior Denise Vargas, ninth-grader Carly Nielsen etcher her name in the scorebook.
The rest of the first half played out scoreless, Elko up one to zip at the break.
After gaining the lead in the 14th minute, the struggle to score for both teams extended nearly through the second half.
In fact, 64 minutes passed before Nielsen’s goal and Elko’s second — a defensive stopper providing the clincher.
In the 78th minute, senior sweeper Olivia Smales — generally Elko’s last line of defense — became an offensive weapon.
She was assisted by Jacaway on the play, Smales’ insurance goal giving the Lady Indians a two-goal lead — the Lady Indians completing a perfect weekend in the win column with a 2-0 victory.
The Lady Indians upped their shot totals from eight against North Valleys to 14 against the Lady Railroaders, making two attempts count.
Elko’s defense was solid, holding Sparks to just three shots for the contest — all three kicks stuffed in the frame by Orr.
“We were very sluggish this weekend. We had a hard time getting off the bus,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls. “As ugly as the weekend was, it was nice to get two wins.”
Up Next
The Lady Indians (4-3-2 overall, 3-2-1 in league) will play just one game this week, hosting Fallon at 5 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.