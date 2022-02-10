Elko goes perfect 11-0 at league duals

RENO — At the Division 3A North league duals, the Elko wrestling team posted an impressive performance.

On Feb. 4-5, at North Valleys High School, the Indians went a perfect 11-0 in their duals — preparing for the 3A North regional tournament Friday and Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Against Sparks, Elko breezed to a 78-6 victory and narrowly defeated Spring Creek by a tally of 41-34.

The Indians shut out Hug in an 84-0 domination, rolled to a 78-3 near blanking of Wooster and escaped with another close 43-33 win over Fernley.

Elko blew out South Tahoe and host North Valleys by scores of 78-6 and 73-3, respectively, and defeated Lowry 45-27.

The Indians beat their other three opponents with ease; taking down Fallon 60-18, shutting out Truckee 84-0 and blanking Dayton 82-0.

Individually, the Indians — ultimately resulting in team success — also turned in a number of remarkable showings.

Three Elko grapplers went undefeated at 11-0 in the league duals; sophomore Marco Romero, junior Craig Slater and sophomore Eli Finlayson each going undefeated.

Slater finished 11-0 with nine wins by fall at 126 pounds, Finlayson went 11-0 with five pins in the 182-pound weight class and Romero was 11-0 with three wins by fall and another by technical fall in the 113-pound division.

Sophomore Manny Salazar was also unbeaten at 195 pounds, but he only competed in five matches.

Along with four unbeaten wrestlers, the Indians also posted a trio of one-loss efforts: senior Blaze Jones, junior Lenny Dohl and junior Luke Bennett.

Dohl was 10-1 with five wins by fall in the 220-pound weight class.

At 132 pounds, Jones closed with a 10-1 record with three pins — Bennett finishing 10-1 with three wins by fall at 285 pounds.

Elko notched four wrestlers who each tallied 9-2 records: sophomore Camden Jensen, senior Kaden Hasse, sophomore Christian Felix and sophomore Andres Flores.

Felix tallied seven wins by fall in the 160pound weight class, and Hasse closed with six pins in the 152-pound division.

Flores posted four pins at 170 pounds, and Jensen booked three wins by fall at 106 pounds.

Sophomore Cael Sellers and senior Elliot Leaman each posted 8-3 records; Sellers closing with four wins by fall in the 132-pound division and Leaman finishing with three pins at 138 pounds.

At 145 pounds, senior Noah Chacon finished with a 6-4 record and two wins by fall.

Junior Ayden Rodriguez — splitting matches with Salazar at 195 pounds — closed with a 2-4 record.

Spring Creek

At the 3A North league duals, the Spartans — the four-time defending state champions — finished with a 9-2 team record.

Spring Creek opened with a 78-0 shutout shellacking of Truckee but followed with a narrow, 41-34 loss to Elko.

The Spartans rebounded with seven-consecutive wins.

With another blanking, Spring Creek blasted Hug 78-0 and beat Dayton 77-6 — rolling up Wooster by a tally of 72-12.

In a victory by the slimmest of margins, the Spartans edged out Fernley by a tally of 40-39 and worked over Sparks with the score at 72-4 — shutting out North Valleys 78-0.

Spring Creek’s second defeat came by another slim deficit, falling 48-36 to Lowry.

The Spartans closed out the league duals with a 9-2 record after a 54-30 victory over Fallon.

Individually, three wrestlers notched 11-0 records for Spring Creek — junior Wesley Ricaporte, junior Colton Browne and senior Terron Mogensen.

Mogensen put together seven wins by fall in the 145-pound division.

Ricaporte pinned five opponents in the 126-pound class, while Browne booked five wins by fall at 138 pounds.

A pair of seniors closed with one-loss records, senior Keefer Campbell and senior Shawn Lortie each closing with 10-1 marks — Campbell posting five pins at 170 pounds and Lortie notching four wins by fall at 182 pounds.

In the 113-pound division, freshman Joe Gillespie went 9-2 with a pin — senior Anthony Ward finishing 9-2 with an impressive-eight wins by fall at 152 pounds.

At 195 pounds, sophomore Matt Loyd was 8-3 with a pair of pins.

Senior Chandler Green went 6-3 with five pins at 120 pounds, splitting matches at the weight with junior teammate Jake Bradford — who closed with a 2-0 mark.

Sophomore Logan Austin finished 7-4 with three wins by fall at 220 pounds, while fellow sophomore Austyn Reasbeck was also 7-4 with two pins in the 132-pound division.

In the 106-pound weight class, the Spartans shared duties once again — freshman Trent Whiteley going a perfect 6-0 and freshman teammate Jaxson Taylor finishing 2-3 with both of his wins coming by fall.

At 160 pounds, senior Conner Kluff went 4-7 with a pin.

Division 3A North Regional Tournament

The Spartans will host the Division 3A North Regional Tournament, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Creek High School — the top-four wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 19, in Boulder City.

