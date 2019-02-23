RENO – The Elko boys basketball team took Fallon’s best punch, literally.
The Indians dug deep and played championship basketball, earning their eighth-consecutive regional title Saturday with a 65-57 victory over Fallon – three up, three down – beating the Greenwave at home, on the road and at a neutral site.
Elko took a 3-0 lead on a triple from the left wing by senior Joe Simpkins, Fallon following with a put-back by senior Hayden Strasdin.
The Greenwave went up 4-3 on a deuce in the middle by junior Thomas Steele, but the Indians grabbed a 6-4 advantage on a three by sophomore Sean Klekas – set up in transition by a dish by Simpkins.
Sean Klekas added a free throw, but the Greenwave cut the deficit to one with a bucket on the right block by Steele – stemming from a block and an assist by junior Elijah Jackson.
Senior Alex Klekas made a steal and raced to the rim for a 9-6 lead, senior Johnny Cooley answering for the Greenwave.
On the break, Alex Klekas dished to Sean Klekas on the wing, his defender gambling and jumping the passing lane – the whiff costing three points on Sean Klekas’ second triple.
Fallon followed with a deuce by senior David McFalls, but senior Ronin Rowley knocked down a long two from the top of the key for the Indians.
Elko had a chance to add to its lead, but McFalls poked the ball loose – senior Trey Rooks hitting a pull-up jumper.
After one, Elko led by two at 14-12.
Fallon tied the game to open the second quarter, Rooks freeing himself with a pump fake.
Elko went up 17-14 on a three from the right wing by freshman Michael Klekas, but Rooks scored inside for the Greenwave.
Fallon took a one-point lead with a sweet dish from Rooks to Strasdin, but the Indians regained a two-point advantage on a three from the left corner by Alex Klekas.
An Elko turnover led to Fallon’s next points, Jackson earning a trip to the line and hitting both shots.
Jackson made a flying save on a pass that sailed high and knifed to the bucket, hanging in the air and double clutching for a 22-20 lead.
However, he picked up his third foul with three minutes remaining in the half.
Alex Klekas tied the game with a runner from the left side, the Indians going up 25-22 on a three from the right win by Sean Klekas, a Fallon player getting away with a flagrant punch to the area where men don’t like to get hit – the same player who head-butted Sean Klekas on an inbound pass on Feb. 1, in Fallon.
Freshman Dawson Dumas pulled down a defensive board and was fouled – Elko going to the single bonus at the 1:43 mark – burying both attempts.
The Greenwave reached the single bonus with 1:30 on the clock, the front end missed but put back by Strasdin.
Simpkins made a strong drive and finish through traffic with his left hand for a five-point lead.
At the break, the Indians led 29-24.
Fallon turned the ball over on its first possession, but Steele saved a layup with a swat.
Steele grabbed his own miss and finished the second try, making the score 29-26.
Rowley climbed the ladder for a block on a Jackson three and Sean Klekas dropped a layup on the left side, but Steele found an easy deuce on the down the right side for the Greenwave.
From a defensive rebound, Rowley pushed the ball down the floor – leading Alex Klekas down the right wing, who swung the ball to Michael Klekas in the left corner – the rocking rolling around the horn.
Sean Klekas was left open for a three from the left wing, money.
From an inbound pass, Jackson pulled Fallon to within four – the Greenwave forcing a turnover and Steele hitting a midrange floater.
With four minutes on the clock, Elko’s lead shrunk to two at 34-32.
Rowley went 1-for-2 at the line on the other end, and Jackson skied for a rebound and made the score 35-34.
With three minutes remaining in the third, Jackson yanked down another board and dimed to Strasdin for a 36-35 lead.
Alex Klekas made a steal and dashed to the tin – his layup bouncing wide – Simpkins making a big-time follow plus the foul.
Sean Klekas was all net on a three from the left corner for a 40-36 lead, but Cooley used a pump fake for a step-back jumper – pulling the Wave to within to two.
McFalls tied the contest with a tip to himself and finish on the left side in transition.
Alex Klekas lost his defender on an inbound pass from Sean Klekas under Elko’s basket for a 42-40 lead.
To open the fourth quarter, Sean Klekas cooked his defender and finished through a foul – adding the free throw – the Indians taking a 45-40 lead.
Elko grabbed a defensive rebound after Fallon had several cracks at the bucket, and the Indians ran the floor – Alex Klekas finishing ahead of the defense.
The Greenwave added the next-two buckets, Jackson scoring on an offensive rebound and Rooks earning a pass on the right block.
Alex Klekas curled around a pick for a 49-44 lead, and Fallon went empty on a trip to the stripe.
Elko extended a possession with work on the offensive glass, and Alex Klekas drilled a floater from 10 feet – the Indians going up seven at 51-44 with 5:02 remaining.
He scored again on a full-court outlet pass from Sean Klekas, and the Indians outworked Fallon on the offensive glass for another possession – Alex Klekas stepping through defenders for a layup across the lane.
Sophomore Avery Strasdin stemmed an 8-0 run with a three from the right corner for the Greenwave – Fallon’s only triple of the game – and the Indians missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Alex Klekas scored on an easy deuce from Sean Klekas from a throw-in, Steele scoring on the other end for Fallon.
With 2:17 on the clock, the Indians sent Jackson to the bench with five fouls.
Sean Klekas drained both shots at the line for a 10-point cushion, but McFalls skated along the baseline for a layup on the right side.
Steele scored on the right block from a penetrating drive and dump by Cooley, and Elko missed the front end of a single-bonus trip the line.
The Indians turned the ball over on their next possession, but Michael Klekas went to the line with a six-point lead with 30 seconds on the clock.
Better make it an eight-point advantage.
Steele scored around a screen from Strasdin, but Alex Klekas drained a pair of freebies.
Sophomore Avery Strasdin banked home a shot with 5.7 seconds remaining, but Elko capped a season sweep with a full-court heave to Rowley for a bunny.
The Indians won their eighth-straight regional championship with a 65-57 victory.
Alex Klekas scored a game-high 23 points – booking 14 in the fourth quarter – Sean Klekas scoring 20 points and knocking down four 3s.
Steele dropped a team-high 18 points for Fallon – scoring 12 in the second half – joined in double digits by 10 points from Jackson.
Simpkins served as the third double-digit scorer for the Indians, coming up huge with a season-high 10 points – knocking down two 3s.
His previous season high was eight points, coming in the Indians’ 98-92 victory in double overtime against the Greenwave on Dec. 21, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Rooks scored six of his eight in the first half for the Greenwave, Hayden Strasdin and McFalls each adding six.
Michael Klekas and Rowley scored five apiece for the Indians, the offense capped by two points from Dumas.
Fallon’s scoring was rounded out by five points from Avery Strasdin – hitting Fallon’s only three – and four points by Cooley.
Up Next
The Indians have earned the No. 1 seed from the North for the Division 3A state tournament and will play the South No. 2 on Friday, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas – the South regional final delayed due to weather – the Greenwave finishing with the North No. 2 seed and playing the South No. 1 on Friday, at Orleans Arena.
Mojave used a fourth-quarter comeback Saturday for a 67-66 victory over Boulder City, and Chaparral pulled off an upset with an 82-80 overtime win against Democracy Prep.
The 3A South championship will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, at Del Sol High School.
