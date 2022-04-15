Elko Gymnastics Club closes season at state

LAS VEGAS — The Elko Gymnastics Club completed a successful season, its five-meet schedule culminating with a trip to state.

On March 25, eight of the team’s 10 members competed in the state meet, in Las Vegas, seven tallying top-10 finishes in their respective all-around contests.

Level 2

Cali Christensen ranked fourth in the all-around with a total score of 36.625 points.

She finished second on the bars with score of 9.65 and took third with her floor exercise on a 9.05.

Emma Whited placed eighth in the all-around with a total of 35.25 points, 9.375 of her points coming on a fourth-place performance on the beam.

Keyanna Franco took ninth in the all-around with a collective score of 34.65, Harlow Casaus following with a 10th-place finish in the all-around on a total of 34 points.

Level 3

Miranda Welch paced the Level 3 athletes with a sixth-place performance in the all-around with a total of 36.1 points.

She placed third in two events; posting a 9.35 on the bars and a 9-flat on the beam.

Zoe Ibarra wound up eighth in the all-around with a total score of 34.975, and Myla Friesen rounded off the top-10 in the all-around with a score of 31.85.

Avri Mathes was 11th in the all-around race with a score of 30.55 points.

Crystal Cup

On Feb. 3, Elko Gymnastics Club took part in the Crystal Cup, in Salt Lake City.

Level 2

Christensen bested all comers in the Level-2 division, winning the all-around competition with a total score of 36.1 points.

She also took top honors on the bars with a total of 9.5, finishing second on both the vault (9.0) and the floor (9.0) — closing out the top-five with an 8.6 on the beam.

Haley Cummins ranked second in the all-around with a total of 35.95 points, winning the vault with a 9.3.

Cummins took second on the beam with an 8.9, placing third on both bars (8.9) and the floor (8.85).

Elko Gymnastics Club went one-two-three as Whited earned the bronze in the all-around with a score of 35.85 points.

Her best finish was a second-place score of 9.4 on the bars, going for third in both the vault and the beam with matching marks of 8.9.

Casaus kept the streak going with a fourth-place all-around total of 35.11 points, sparked by a first-place 9.2 on the beam.

She finished fourth on the vault with an 8.9 and also took fourth on the floor with an 8.7.

Franco took fifth in the all-around with a score of 34.75 points, ranking fourth on the bars with an 8.7 and fifth on the vault with another 8.7.

Emma Rae Gochnour finished sixth in the all-around standings with a score of 33.35 points; placing fourth on the beam with an 8.85 and fifth on the floor (8.7).

Level 3

Elko’s Level 3 competitors ranked third as a team, Welch leading the pack with a seventh-place all-around effort with a total score of 33.6 points in the B session.

She earned fifth-place marks on both the beam (8.9) and the vault (8.55).

Friesen ranked ninth in the B session all-around with a total of 30.1 points, Mathes closing out the top-10 with an all-around score of 29.8 points.

In the A session, Ibarra placed ninth in the all-around with a total score of 33-even.

Queen of Hearts Invitational

At the Queen of Hearts Invitational on Feb. 18, in Boise, Elko Gymnastic Club’s placed every one of its six Level 2 members in the top-10 of the all-around.

Level 2

Christensen ranked fourth overall in the Senior B division with a total score of 36.3 points, notching three top-five exercises with a trio of fourth-place finishes on the bars (9.325), floor (9.250) and beam (9.225).

Casaus placed ninth in the Senior B class with an all-around score of 34.3 points.

Cummings closed out the top-five in the all-around with 36.3 points during the Junior B division.

She was third on her floor exercise with a 9.325 and finished fourth on the beam with a 9.225.

Gochnour closed off the top-10 of the Junior B class with a total of 34.125 points in the all-around.

In the Senior A group, Whited ranked ninth in the all-around with a score of 35.4 points — Franco rounding out the top-10 with a score of 34.85 points.

Level 3

Welch led the Level 3 athletes with an all-around score of 36.15 points for seventh place, notching a third-place 9.25 on the vault.

Ibarra finished 10th in the all-around with a score of 34.92 points, Mathes was 12th with a total of 32.025 and Friesen took 13th place.

Deltchev Invitational

On March 5, Elko Gymnastic Club’s Level 2 ranked third and the Level 3 athletes finished fourth at the Deltchev Invitational, in Reno.

Level 2

Elko swept the first-four spots in the Level 2-Older class, Christensen winning the event with an all-around score of 36.453 points.

She claimed first in every event — marking 9.325 on the bars, 9.175 on the floor, 9.05 on the beam and 8.9 on the vault.

Whited finished second with an all-around total of 35.1 points, splitting first place on the beam with a 9.05.

On the floor, she took second with an 8.725 and also grabbed second with an 8.7 on the vault — finishing third with a total of 8.625 on the beam.

Franco was third in the all-around race with a total of 34.5 points; finishing second with an 8.8 on the bars and third on the floor exercise with an 8.7.

She was fourth with an 8.35 on the vault and capped the top-five of the beam with a score of 8.65 points.

Casaus ranked fourth in the all-around with a collective 34.2.

She placed third in the two events; the beam (8.9) and the vault (8.55) — going for fourth on the bars with an 8.575 and fifth on the floor at 8.175.

After a one-position gap, Gochnour resumed Elko’s run of five girls in the top-six with an all-around score of 33.675 points — placing third on the beam with a mark of 8.9 points.

Cummins took fifth place in the all-around standings of the Level 2-Middle age group, scoring 36.3 points.

She was third on the floor with a score of 9.325 and ranked fourth on the beam with a total of 9.225.

Level 3

Welch was third overall in the Level 3-Older division, scoring 36.375 points — notching a second-place 9.3 on the beam.

She tallied three thirds in the vault (9.2), floor (9.025) and bars (8.85).

In the same group, Mathes placed eighth in the all-around with 29.6 points — taking fifth on the bars with a score of 8.15 points.

In the Level 3-Middle division, Ibarra was 10th in the all-around standings with a score of 33.675 points — marking 9.2 for fifth place on the vault.

Friesen took 12th place in the all-around of the same division, scoring 29.45 points.

Flips Invitational

During the Flips Invitational, on Jan. 21, in Reno — Christensen paced the Level-2 pack in the Older division with a fourth-place effort in the all-around race with 35.225 points and won the bars with a score of 9.1 points and finished second on the beam with a score of 9.4.

Gochnour placed sixth in the all-around standings with 34.6 points, tallying a second-place 9.1 points.

Franco followed in seventh with a 33.625 score in the all-around — earning a third-place 8.9 on the bars — and Whited was a spot back in the eighth with an all-around total of 32.675 and posted a fifth-place 8.45 on the bars.

In the Level 2-Middle group, Cummins notched a pair of second-place marks on the beam (9.325) and the bars (9.225) — winding up fifth in the all-around race with a total score of 35.4 points.

Level 3

In the Level 3-Older group, Welch was third place with a 33.875 all-around score — winning the beam with a mark of 8.825.

She ranked third on the bars (8.5) and the floor (7.7) and finished fourth on the vault (8.85).

Mathes took seventh in the all-around with a collective total of 28.65 points.

For the Level 3-Middle division, Ibarra was seventh in the all-around with a score of 34.025 points — taking second place on the vault (9.15) and third on the bars (9.25).

Friesen placed 13th in the all-around with a score of 29.25 points.

More Information

For more information or to participate with the Elko Gymnastics Club, call 738-3431.

