Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

ELKO — With two games remaining in the regular season, the Elko boys basketball team is attempting to finish the league slate unbeaten for the fifth time in 10 years.
If Elko can take down Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Indians will join the 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 programs which each closed out the conference schedules with no blemishes.
Versus Fallon
Against the Greenwave (15-9 overall, 4-4 in league), the Indians won the first matchup by a wide margin with the score at 71-40 on Jan. 21, in Fallon.
Fallon features a pair of double-digit scorers, sophomore Kanigh Snyder averaging a roster-best 12 points, a team-high 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists — senior Tyler Austin notching 11.8 points, four boards, 2.3 steals and 2.1 dimes per ballgame.
Sophomore Brady Alves tallies 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and team highs of 2.9 assists and 2.9 takeaways per outing, while senior Jace Nelson turns in 6.8 points, 6.8 boards, 2.2 steals, 2.1 assists and a team-best 2.1 rejections per contest.
For the Indians, senior Michael Klekas leads the league in both scoring and rebounding at 25.2 points and 8.8 boards per game — also averaging three assists and 2.9 steals.
Senior Isaiah Dahl averages 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists — senior Dawson Dumas turning in 8.4 points per contest and leading Elko in both assists and steals at 3.2 in each category, adding 2.3 boards.
Senior center Andoni Fesenmaier provides 6.9 points and 6.9 boards per contest, while senior Trae Still chips in 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing.
From the bench, sophomore Luke Dahl has averaged 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds — senior Kason Lesbo contributing 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds.
Team Comparisons
Scoring — Elko at 63.3 points, Fallon with 51.5 points
Rebounding — Greenwave with 32.3 boards, Indians at 31.8 boards
Assists — Fallon as 12.1 dimes, Elko with 11.3 assists
Steals — Greenwave with 13.1 swipes, Indians at 10.8 thefts
Blocks — Fallon at 4.3 swats, Elko with 1.1 rejections
Shooting — Elko at 45% (52% from two, 34% from three), Fallon at 41% (45% from two, 26% from three)
Free-throw shooting — Indians at 67%, Greenwave at 50%
Game Time
The Indians (19-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will tip off with the Greenwave (15-9 overall, 4-4 in league prior to Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Versus Lowry
Elko will close out the regular season versus the Lowry Buckaroos, who the Indians derailed 67-36 the first time around on Jan. 22, in Winnemucca.
The Bucks — as of Thursday — were 13-9 on the season and 4-4 in conference.
Lowry is led in scoring and on the backboards by senior Cal Peters, who averages 10.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Senior Ismael Magana contributes 7.7 points and 4.8 boards per contest, while senior Giovani Sapien turns in 5.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals.
Junior Marcos Rodriguez averages 5.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, senior Zach Fernandez notching 5.2 points, a team-best 2.7 assists, a roster-high 1.9 takeaways and 19 boards.
Junior Lance Brinegar registers 4.3 points and 2.4 points, while freshman Matthew Casalez turns in three points and a rebound per outing.
Playing a considerable number of athletes, Lowry gains 2.7 points, two boards and 1.2 assists from junior Jordan Bills and 2.3 points and four boards by junior Isaac Danner.
Senior Iysis Arritola averages two points and 1.3 rebounds, junior Justin Scott turns in 1.1 points and freshman Jaden Jimenez adds one point, 1.5 boards and an assist.
Team Comparisons
Scoring — Elko at 63.3 points, Lowry with 45.7 points
Rebounding — Buckaroos with 34.5 boards, Indians at 31.8 rebounds
Assists — Elko at 11.3 dimes, Lowry with 9.7 assists
Steals — Indians with 10.8 takeaways, Buckaroos at 6.7 swipes
Blocks — Elko at 1.1 swats, Lowry with .6 stuffs
Shooting — Indians at 50% from the floor (52% from two, 34% from three), Bucks at 36% (41% from two, 19% from three)
Free-throw shooting — Elko at 67%, Lowry at 62%
Game Time
Elko will close out the regular season against the Buckaroos (13-9 overall, 4-4 as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.