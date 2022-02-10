Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

The Braves (12-5 overall, 8-0 in league) will finish the regular season with a game against the Railroaders at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

The Leopards (2-16 overall, 1-6 in league) have three games remaining, first playing Jackpot at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.

Wells will then host Eureka at 7:30 p.m. Friday and McDermitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.