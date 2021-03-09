Elko improves score, still takes 2nd — Spring Creek remains 3rd

FERNLEY — Despite shaving 26 strokes off its score, the Elko girls golf team could still not overcome Lowry.

After shooting a 433 last week in Winnemucca, Elko notched a 407 on Tuesday during Fernley’s tournament — Lowry following up 412 victory on its home course with a 402 in Fernley.

The Lady Buckaroos locked up their second victory in as many tries, Elko remained in second place and Spring Creek solidified the same top-three with a third-place 426 — a nine-stroke improvement from its 435 in Winnemucca.

Individually, the Lady Indians got the last laugh once again — Elko senior Gabby Bement notching a new career best.

After tying her personal best with an 83 in Winnemucca, she upped the ante with an 82 on Tuesday.

“Gabby was awesome again, she shot her personal best,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “She was 38 on the front and ‘struggled’ — her words — on the back to a 44.”

For the Lady Spartans, senior Jordan Maher also swung to a new high with a career-low 95 for a second-place finish.

Third place was split between Lowry freshman Piper Nichols and Fernley freshman Nadia Velasquez on matching 98s.