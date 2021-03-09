Elko improves score, still takes 2nd — Spring Creek remains 3rd

FERNLEY — Despite shaving 26 strokes off its score, the Elko girls golf team could still not overcome Lowry.
After shooting a 433 last week in Winnemucca, Elko notched a 407 on Tuesday during Fernley’s tournament — Lowry following up 412 victory on its home course with a 402 in Fernley.
The Lady Buckaroos locked up their second victory in as many tries, Elko remained in second place and Spring Creek solidified the same top-three with a third-place 426 — a nine-stroke improvement from its 435 in Winnemucca.
Individually, the Lady Indians got the last laugh once again — Elko senior Gabby Bement notching a new career best.
After tying her personal best with an 83 in Winnemucca, she upped the ante with an 82 on Tuesday.
“Gabby was awesome again, she shot her personal best,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “She was 38 on the front and ‘struggled’ — her words — on the back to a 44.”
For the Lady Spartans, senior Jordan Maher also swung to a new high with a career-low 95 for a second-place finish.
Third place was split between Lowry freshman Piper Nichols and Fernley freshman Nadia Velasquez on matching 98s.
Fallon junior Lainee Reid took fourth overall with a sub-100 round of 99, and the top-five was capped with a three-way tie between Elko junior Julianna Lozano, Lowry juniors Bailey Hayes and Angelina Martinez.
As for local scores, Spring Creek junior Holland Miller played a nice round — giving the Lady Spartans their second-best score — going to the clubhouse with a 106 for a new career best.
Junior teammate Grace Heieie also set a personal best on her round, carding a 107 for Spring Creek’s No. 3 score.
Spring Creek’s top-four scoring was capped by a 110 from Jaedin Martinez — a junior who will graduate this year.
Elko senior Katrina De Guzman gave the Lady Indians their third-best round with a 109, and sophomore teammate Madison Stewart-Preston notched a personal best with a 114 — rounding out the Indians’ qualifying totals.
“Julianna and Katrina both went from 100-teens to 102 and 109, respectively,” Sarbacker said. “Madison shot her personal best of 114, great progress for her.”
Spring Creek junior Elexia Mauer notched a 115 in a non-qualifying score, which marked a new personal best.
Elko’s roster was finished off with a round of 127 by sophomore Reganne Wakefield and a 132 by freshman Myla Negrete in her first varsity tournament.
Spring Creek’s roster was capped by a 134 from junior Andy Moore.
“As a team, the girls slashed 26 strokes off their Lowry score from Friday,” Sarbacker said. “We will keep working and will be looking forward to next week in Dayton.”
Up Next
The third Division 3A North-East tournament of the season will take place March 18, in Dayton.
*Spring Creek coach Kage Walker was unavailable for comment.
