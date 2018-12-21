Elko Indar Futbol Club competes in Donosti Cup

In July, coach Ramon Zugazaga took his Elko Indar Futbol Club U12 and U18 girls soccer teams to compete in the 2018 Donosti Cup in San Sebastian, Spain. The Donosti Cup is an international football (soccer) tournament with more than 600 teams from 33 countries.
Team members participated in the opening ceremony in San Sebastian. All of the participating countries marched with their colors and flags in front of thousands of fans. Five Basque girls filled in as guest players on the younger team, creating lasting friendships with girls and parents.
In addition to playing their games each day, the girls and parents toured Guernica, Zarautz, San Sebastian, Bilbao, Hondarribia, Madrid, and also spent a day touring Biarritz, France. Several of the Indar players were able to tour the San Mames soccer stadium in Bilbao, and experience a behind the scenes view of the players' locker room and VIP hospitality center. Some of the players also toured the Guggenheim Museum.
Some serious fundraising was done prior to the trip. The winner of the car raffle was Antonio Marin. Elko Indar sincerely thanks all the people who supported the girls in this effort.
