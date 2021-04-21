Elko Indar Futbol Club U19 girls win PVSC Classic in PKs

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Portneuf Valley Soccer Club Spring Classic U19 girls championship was a war of attrition, ending in perfect execution of penalty kicks and some clutch stops by the Elko Indar Futbol Club.

From April 17 through April 18, the Elko Indar U19 girls closed the PVSC Spring Classic, in Pocatello, with a 3-1 record — bouncing back from its only loss for a thrilling victory over the team it lost to in the semifinal with a 4-2 victory in PKs after a scoreless regulation and overtime for the title.

Elko Indar opened the tournament on April 17 with a 1-0 victory over host PVSC United, following with another 1-0 victory against the Idaho Surf Soccer Club.

Both goals in the pair of 1-0 wins — scoring one in each — were cashed by Abi Ramirez.

In its third match of the tournament, Elko Indar lost for the first time by a final score of 3-1 against CGA Academy Elite (Idaho Falls) on April 18.

Elko Indar’s lone goal in the 3-1 defeat was booted by Emely Castaneda.

However, both squads had already booked their positions in the championship from the four-team bracket.

They met again.