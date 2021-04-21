Elko Indar Futbol Club U19 girls win PVSC Classic in PKs

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Portneuf Valley Soccer Club Spring Classic U19 girls championship was a war of attrition, ending in perfect execution of penalty kicks and some clutch stops by the Elko Indar Futbol Club.
From April 17 through April 18, the Elko Indar U19 girls closed the PVSC Spring Classic, in Pocatello, with a 3-1 record — bouncing back from its only loss for a thrilling victory over the team it lost to in the semifinal with a 4-2 victory in PKs after a scoreless regulation and overtime for the title.
Elko Indar opened the tournament on April 17 with a 1-0 victory over host PVSC United, following with another 1-0 victory against the Idaho Surf Soccer Club.
Both goals in the pair of 1-0 wins — scoring one in each — were cashed by Abi Ramirez.
In its third match of the tournament, Elko Indar lost for the first time by a final score of 3-1 against CGA Academy Elite (Idaho Falls) on April 18.
Elko Indar’s lone goal in the 3-1 defeat was booted by Emely Castaneda.
However, both squads had already booked their positions in the championship from the four-team bracket.
They met again.
In the final, Elko Indar’s defense did a much better job of not only limiting but rather shutting down CGA Academy’s offense.
At the end of regulation, neither team managed to score a goal — the contest advancing to overtime as a 0-0 tie.
The trend continued throughout the overtime period, leaving the dispute to be settled in penalty kicks.
For the first time of the championship, balls found the net.
Fortunately for Elko Indar, each and every PK hit its mark — booting four rips into the CGA Academy frame.
Avery Beatty, Mollie Spillman, Ramirez and Castaneda each sent their shots in the net.
Along with offensive success, denying shots was also a huge factor in Elko Indar’s ability to claim the title.
Goalkeeper Betsy Fellow saved two of CGA Academy’s PK attempts — lifting Elko Indar to a 4-2 win in PKs for the championship.
U10 Tournament
Elko Indar’s U10 girls reached the semifinal match — opening the tournament with consecutive wins — defeating Teton FC (Teton Valley, Idaho) in a 3-0 shutout and following with a 4-3 victory over the PVSC United squad.
However, Elko Indar was bounced in its bid to reach the championship with a 3-1 loss to PFC Academy (Idaho Falls) in the semifinal round.
U12 Tournament
In the U12 tournament, Elko Indar’s girls began with a 1-1 draw against Utah Soccer Alliance (Riverton, Utah) but picked up their lone victory with a 3-0 blanking of Sun Valley (Idaho) Soccer Club.
From a 3-0 victory, Elko Indar was bounced with an inverse 3-0 defeat in the semifinal to the Indie Chicas (Meridian, Idaho).
U14 Tournament
Elko Indar’s U14 girls opened the tournament with a 1-1 record, blasting Teton Valley by a final score of 5-1 but falling 4-2 in their second match versus Jackson Hole (Wyoming) United.
Like the U10 and U12 teams, Elko Indar’s U14 unit reached the semifinal round but came up slightly short on the wrong end of a 3-2 loss against PVSC United.
Congratulations to head coach Ramon Zugazaga and the Elko Indar Futbol Club’s U19 championship and to the U10, U12 and U14 teams for all reaching their respective semifinals.