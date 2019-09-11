ELKO — After the Elko varsity girls golf team’s large-margin win in its home tournament on Sept. 4, it was up to the Lady Indians’ junior varsity squad to defend Ruby View Golf Course.
By a 37-stroke stretch, the Lady Indians’ newcomers made it 2-for-2.
During Wednesday’s Elko JV tournament — competing mostly against Division 1A and 2A programs and Spring Creek’s junior varsity — the Lady Indians shot well with their next wave of potential varsity contributors, winning their home event with a team score of 445.
Wells — the defending Division 1A-2A state champion — finished second with a team total of 482.
West Wendover, competing mainly with young and/or inexperienced golfers, ranked third with a round of 495.
The Lady Spartans rounded out the qualifying teams with a fourth-place 505.
Battle Mountain, White Pine and Round Mountain also sent golfers to the tournament but did not have enough players to notch team totals.
While the Lady Longhorns did not field a full team, they did send one girl to the top of the pack.
Individually, first place went to Battle Mountain’s Destiny Villanueva — who nearly carded a double-digit round — winning the tournament with a score of 100-even.
Elko’s Julianna Lozano and teammate AJ Anthony tied for second and third place with matching days of 103, the tiebreaker awarded to Lozano on both handicap holes and back-nine totals.
Lozano edged the handicap after three holes provided another tie — the fourth handicap serving as the difference — also narrowly sliding past Anthony in the back-nine scores by a total of 52 to 53.
Wells’ Mackenzie Wachtel just missed a medal, finishing fourth overall with a round of 104.
A large gap opened between Wachtel and the fifth-place rounds, West Wendover’s Kayla Jones and White Pine’s Alyssa Zehr splitting fifth and six with a pair of 115s.
In seventh, Elko’s Katrina DeGuzman went to the clubhouse with a total of 117.
White Pine’s Andrea Overson carded the Lady Bobcats’ second and final score with a 118 for eighth place, followed in ninth by the 118 from West Wendover’s Rebecca Wahlstrom.
Wells’ Grace Calton and Spring Creek’s Shelby Millard capped the top-10, splitting the honor with matching cards of 120.
Elko Totals
The Lady Indians’ team scoring was finished by a 122 by Gabriella Peracchi, Reganne Wakefield closing out the roster with a 128.
Wells Totals
Behind the 104 from Wachtel and the 120 by Calton, Lauren Steele gave the Lady Leopards a 125 — the qualifying team totals capped by a 133 from Trynity Herzog.
Lizbeth Flores finished up with a score of 135, Angie Flores capping Wells’ roster with a 138.
West Wendover Totals
Dulce Gonzalez ranked third for the Lady Wolverines — trailing Jones’ 115 and Wahlstrom’s 119 — posting a score of 130.
Teammate Katelyn Boatman finished a stroke back and capped the team scoring with a 131.
In non-qualifying rounds, Sarah Childress finished with a score of 138 and Luna Gonzalez shot a 144.
Spring Creek Totals
With Millard leading the Lady Spartans with a round of 120, Spring Creek’s second card came from the clubs of Syera DeMars — who finished up with a 124.
Holland Miller served as the team’s No. 3 scorer with a round of 129, and Elexia Mauer closed the team scoring with a 132.
Alicia Hokanson and Andalynn posted not-qualifying totals of 138 and 141, respectively.
Battle Mountain Totals
Aside from Villanueva’s victory, the Lady Longhorns fell one card shy of fielding a qualifying team — Adriana Robles posting a 122 and Charleen Gusky notching a 130.
Round Mountain Totals
The Lady Knights competed with two girls, Olivia Ortiz finishing with a score of 125 and Moesha Tanimoto following with a 133.
Up Next
The teams will square off again at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 during Wells’ home tournament at Chimney Rock Golf Course.
