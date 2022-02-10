 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko led by class of special seniors

Elko boys basketball seniors

The seniors of the Elko boys basketball team are shown during practice on Feb. 9, 2022, at Centennial Gymnasium. The eight seniors mark the most 12th-graders on the Indians' roster since the 2003-2004 team that qualified for the Division 4A state tournament. From left: Michael Klekas, Trapper Steilman, Kason Lesbo, Josh Adogla, Trae Still, Isaiah Dahl, Dawson Dumas and Andoni Fesenmaier.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — Coming off a year in which basketball was not played at the high school level in Nevada, the Elko boys basketball team is searching for an elusive state title — the Indians without a state crown since the 1980-81 season — and are led by a special group of eight seniors.

The last time head coach Chris Klekas had more seniors on his roster was in the 2003-2004 season — when the Indians possessed nine 12th-graders — a team which included his oldest child, Ryan, during his senior year.

That season, Elko qualified for the Division 4A state tournament and lost to eventual state champion Palo Verde by four points in a 56-52 ballgame in the semifinal round.

As for the Class of 2022 seniors, three have been members of the Indians’ teams that have lost in both the 2019 and 2020 3A state final games — also including a number called up to the varsity for the postseason in 2020 — dropping heartbreaking three-point losses on each appearance to Fallon in overtime on dagger triples at the buzzer by Elijah Jackson.

People are also reading…

Michael Klekas — a three-year varsity baller due to the absence of a junior season — has started for the Indians since his freshman campaign, already nailing down a pair of 1st-Team All-State selections and a League MVP award.

Isaiah Dahl earned a 1st-Team All-League and a 2nd-Team All-State selection as a sophomore, while Dawson Dumas has started for Elko at point guard since his sophomore season and was brought up to the varsity roster for the final-nine games of his freshman year.

Three players — Andoni Fesenmaier, Trae Still and Kason Lesbo — were brought up from the junior varsity during the Indians’ run to the 2019-20 state final as sophomores.

For Trapper Steilman and Josh Adogla, this marks their first appearances in Elko’s varsity program.

Currently, Elko is the No. 1 ranked 3A team in the state and is 14th overall — regardless of division — opening the season with a 19-2 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

When asked what makes this team special, especially since the Indians have won nine-consecutive regional titles, coach Klekas brought to light both some of the measurables and the intangibles his team — and his seniors — possess.

“We’re big and we’re long. I think our length and our athleticism are some of our biggest strengths,” he said. “The kids play really good defense. They’re tough, and they really get after it.”

As Elko is in the midst of its search for a 10th straight regional championship — therefore a 10th-consecutive berth in the 3A state tournament — both team and individual accolades are on the line and within reach.

If the Indians can beat Fallon and Lowry — closing out the regular season with back-to-back home games — it would mark their fifth undefeated league season in 10 years, matching the efforts of the 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 programs.

Elko has also notched four years with one-loss conference efforts (2011-12, 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18).

Individually, Michael Klekas is chasing some history of his own — attempting to run down older brother Eric Klekas’ single-season scoring record of 633 points.

Through 21 games, he has averaged 25.2 points — dropping 530 points — Eric averaging 22.6 points through 28 games during the 2016-17 season.

Needing to score 103 points to tie and 104 points to top the list, Michael Klekas could and should become the face of the best-scoring season ever seen in maroon and white.

Remarkably, he is only 261 points shy of Nathan Klekas’ all-time scoring record of 1,756 points — Elko potentially playing six more games on the year if the Indians reach the state championship — needing to average a ridiculous 43.5 points down the stretch to match the precedent, but flirting with the record without even playing a junior season.

With losses in the 2004, 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020 state title games, perhaps the 2021-22 Elko boys basketball team — especially its seniors — will provide the group and the spark needed to end the Indians’ 29-season drought of no state championships.

“This is a special group, and I hope that everyone will come out and we can have a lot of people in the stands for their final home games,” coach Klekas said.

Come check out Elko in its last two games of the regular season against Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

