Elko lights up Spring Creek and the scoreboard, 85-37

ELKO — If it wasn’t running for the clock — which came to fruition early in the third quarter — the Elko boys basketball team was well on its way to hundo Tuesday night against Spring Creek.

Elko opened a 61-25 advantage with around six minutes remaining in the third quarter and rolled to an 85-37 victory over Spring Creek, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Indians opened the game on a 6-0 run, gaining an offensive rebound for a put-back from senior Michael Klekas — who set up the next score with a post feed to senior Andoni Fesenmaier, who then grabbed an offensive board of his own for a follow.

Spring Creek’s first bucket came a corner three from the right side by junior Klayten Piippo on a kick from junior Landon Albisu.

Elko scored on a lob to senior Isaiah Dahl, and senior Trae Still scored in transition after a turnover by the Spartans.

For Spring Creek, senior Kayden Boyle was fouled along the baseline and hit a pair of free throws.

However, Elko senior Dawson Dumas went on a personal 6-0 run with back-to-back bombs.

Klekas scored against a foul down the middle — capping an 8-0 spurt — but Piippo hit his second field goal of the game and brought the score to 18-7.

Dahl hammered a trey for the Indians, and Fesenmaier scored on the right block after a post-entry pass from Dumas.

At the end of the first quarter, Elko led by more than triple at 23-7.

To open the second period, Dahl hit a pair of free throws on one end — Boyle taking a bump and dropping a runner.

Dumas drove left and a made a pretty finish with his off-hand, but Boyle did the same for a running bank from the left edge.

With his third three of the half, Dumas reached double figures and opened a 30-11 lead.

Albisu dropped a tough runner through traffic for the Spartans, but Klekas scored on the block from a dish by Dumas.

Boyle cashed yet another runner — his third such bucket of the game — but sophomore Luke Dahl drilled a corner three on the other side from a Dumas assist.

Against a foul, Albisu scored but missed three free throw — Klekas answering with a floater across the key and then burying a three from the top of the arc.

Boyle banked home a shot from the left block for the fourth time, but Klekas put in work in the post for a bunny.

Albisu made consecutive 1-for-2 trips to the line, and he set up Piippo for a layup on the right block — making the score 42-23.

But, the Indians closed the half on a 7-0 streak.

Luke Dahl dropped a runner from a Euro step, junior Chris Amaya grabbed a defensive board and then tipped home an offensive miss and — near the second-quarter buzzer — Luke Dahl sized up a defender, side-stepped and ripped a three.

At the half, Elko led by 26 with the score at 49-23.

Klekas opened the third quarter with an And-1 plus the free throw, and Spring Creek senior Jacob Marizza notched a two on the other side.

The Indians scored four in a hurry, Still laying in a shot in transition from an outlet pass by Dumas — who then set up Isaiah Dahl for a fast-break bucket.

Klekas pulled up for a three and banged home the shot off the bounce, and Isaiah Dahl enforced the running clock with a finish on the weak side from a nice lob from Fesenmaier with the score at score at 61-25.

Piippo scored on the right block for Spring Creek, but Klekas dropped a jump hook for Elko.

Boyle drained a pair of free throws, but Klekas grabbed his own miss and finished in the paint and found Fesenmaier for a weak-side deuce.

Senior Christian Schmidt hit a three for the Spartans, but Fesenmaier scored once again in the lane on a dime from Isaiah Dahl.

Klekas rose up and dropped his third three, Still scored against a foul and sank the free throw and Isaiah Dahl — following the lead of his little brother — beat the third-quarter buzzer with a deep three near the scorer’s table.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians by 46 with the score at 78-32.

Junior Ayden Whiting started the scoring in the fourth, coming off a curl for a finish at the tin.

Spring Creek senior Josh Billat scored in the middle from a baseline pass from junior Maddox Moye, but Elko junior Jared Tinkorang finished in the lane from a nice find junior Anthony Atkins — who then set up a three in the corner for sophomore Luis Rodriguez for an 85-34 lead.

The final bucket of the contest was a trey from the left wing by Spring Creek junior Ethan Bundrock.

At the final buzzer, the Indians ruled the night with a convincing 85-37 victory.

Klekas scored a game-high 26 points, pouring in 13 in the third quarter and hitting three triples.

Isaiah Dahl scored 14 points and knocked two 3s, Dumas finished with 11 points and buried a trio of treys and Fesenmaier served as the fourth double-digit scorer for the Indians with 10 points.

Boyle led Spring Creek with 12 points, and Piippo neared double figures with nine points.

For Elko, Luke Dahl scored all eight of his points in the second quarter, and Still closed with seven points.

Albisu dropped all six of his points for the Spartans in the second period, and Spring Creek’s offense was closed out with a three for Bundrock and a deuce each for Marizza and Billat.

The offense for the Indians — who had 10 players score — was finished out by a three from Rodriguez and two points apiece for Amaya, Whiting and Tinkorang.

Up Next

The Indians (12-2 overall, 3-0 in 3A North-East) will face Reed (8-4 overall, 4-2 in 3A North-West prior to Tuesday) in a non-conference crossover contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

The Spartans (2-11 overall, 0-3 in 3A North-East) will host Lowry (7-6 overall, 0-1 in league as of Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

