ELKO – One game into the 2018 season, the Elko football team has a perfect mark after a road victory of 26-14 over South Tahoe, and the Indians get some home cooking in Week 2.
The Indians will host Dayton (0-2, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday in Elko’s home opener at Warrior Field.
The Dust Devils were defeated soundly in their first ballgame in league play, falling 50-14 to North Valleys in the Panthers’ inaugural Division 3A North contest after dropping down from the 4A.
While the scoreboard showed an utter domination, Elko coach Luke Sellers said the game was much closer on tape.
“Dayton is much improved. They shot themselves in the foot a couple times with some chances to take the lead,” he said. “They were in the game and they moved the ball in the first half. In the second half, they had some fumbles and made some turnovers and the game kind of got away from them.”
Following the Indians’ Week 1 victory at South Tahoe, Sellers said there were definitely some things his team needs to clean up but was pleased with the way his kids competed and made plays when they had to.
“They played a lot of their younger kids on offense, but most of their older kids play defense. It turned into a good old-fashioned 3A North slugfest,” he said. “We took 13 kids from the JV, since South Tahoe didn’t have a JV. A lot of those kids got in the game and did some good things, even though their minds were going everywhere.”
Sellers acknowledged that his team gave up a lot of passing yards and first downs in the second half in third-down situations but was also thrilled with the play of his defense in the red zone.
“We forced three interceptions in the red zone, and that was huge. South Tahoe forced us to play hard and we responded,” he said.
As far as Dayton is concerned, the Dust Devils enter their third season with head coach Patrick Squires, who used to be the Fallon JV coach.
“There’s a lot of Fallon stuff in their offense. They get you spread out and they have some primary targets on the outside,” Sellers said. “Their quarterback doesn’t always look pretty, but he gets the ball where it needs to be. They have a big running back and an experienced offensive line.”
Sellers said when he watched game film, Dayton definitely looks better than last season and can tell “their athletes expect good things to happen.”
In a non-league contest to start the season, the previously-mentioned big back, junior David Leach, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs in around 200 pounds, had a big game.
Despite carrying the ball 19 times for 114 yards and Dayton’s lone touchdown, the Dust Devils were defeated 16-6 by Division 2A Yerington.
Against North Valleys, a team Sellers said “is huge,” the Dust Devils only managed 36 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Most of the Dayton offense against the Panthers came through the air, sophomore Caleb Sumsion leading the team with 69 yards receiving on three catches.
Senior Jayson Ramos added 53 yards on two receptions, and sophomore Sunny Rojas – who also plays at quarterback – led the Dust Devils with six grabs for 44 yards.
“Traveling in this league is tough. We did it last week; they have to do it this week,” Sellers said. “The team that blocks and tackles the best will win the game.”
Elko’s home season will kick off against Dayton at 7 p.m. Friday at Warrior Field.
